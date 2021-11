Last night, New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Road to Power Struggle event.

Court Bauer Discusses Adding Azteca Underground To MLW Programming

MLW CEO Court Bauer was recently a guest on the Wrestling Buddies podcast, where he discussed wanting to tap into the Mexican-American Market after seeing the respone to beIN Sports Español fee[...] Nov 04 - MLW CEO Court Bauer was recently a guest on the Wrestling Buddies podcast, where he discussed wanting to tap into the Mexican-American Market after seeing the respone to beIN Sports Español fee[...]

Big E Wanted To Face Goldberg At Crown Jewel

During an interview with Sportsnet, Big E spoke about how he wanted to fight Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel. "I think the cool thing for me is that there are so many fresh matchups because I have not [...] Nov 04 - During an interview with Sportsnet, Big E spoke about how he wanted to fight Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel. "I think the cool thing for me is that there are so many fresh matchups because I have not [...]

NJPW Road To Power Struggle Night 9 Results

Last night, New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Road to Power Struggle event. The results are as follows. * Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa (draw) * El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru [...] Nov 04 - Last night, New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Road to Power Struggle event. The results are as follows. * Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa (draw) * El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru [...]

Chris Jericho and Amanda Huber Tee Off On Samuray Del Sol For Misspelling Brodie Lee's Name In A Tweet

Samuray Del Sol made his AEW debut tonight on Dynamite in a tag-team match against FTR, and took to Twitter to share some positive comments on Brodie Lee. "Prayed and talked to John(Brodie lee) bef[...] Nov 04 - Samuray Del Sol made his AEW debut tonight on Dynamite in a tag-team match against FTR, and took to Twitter to share some positive comments on Brodie Lee. "Prayed and talked to John(Brodie lee) bef[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (November 3rd 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means. The mood in the AEW fanbase may be sombre following the Jon Moxley news from this morning (or last night in America) but as usual, nothing is better for a bad[...] Nov 03 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means. The mood in the AEW fanbase may be sombre following the Jon Moxley news from this morning (or last night in America) but as usual, nothing is better for a bad[...]

Miro vs Bryan Danielson Set For Eliminator Tournament Final At Full Gear

On AEW Dynamite tonight, we had the last Semi Final in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Originally scheduled to be Jon Moxley vs Orange Cassidy, AEW had to manoeuvre their chess piece[...] Nov 03 - On AEW Dynamite tonight, we had the last Semi Final in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Originally scheduled to be Jon Moxley vs Orange Cassidy, AEW had to manoeuvre their chess piece[...]

Miro Replaces Jon Moxley in AEW Title Tournament

With the sad news of Jon Moxley taking a break from wrestling breaking last night into this morning, that left AEW with a dilemma as Mox was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy in the AEW Title Eliminato[...] Nov 03 - With the sad news of Jon Moxley taking a break from wrestling breaking last night into this morning, that left AEW with a dilemma as Mox was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy in the AEW Title Eliminato[...]

"Heels" Returns For Second Season

STARZ Network President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch has announced during an interview with The Wrap that the series Heels, starring Stephen Amell, will be returning for a second season. "It’s clea[...] Nov 03 - STARZ Network President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch has announced during an interview with The Wrap that the series Heels, starring Stephen Amell, will be returning for a second season. "It’s clea[...]

Samuray Del Sol (formerly Kalisto) and Aerostar Accept FTR's AAA Tag Team Championship Challenge

Earlier today it was reported that FTR will hold an open challenge for the AAA Tag-Team Championships on tonight's Dynamite, but it was stated that it wasn't known who would accept the challenge. Wel[...] Nov 03 - Earlier today it was reported that FTR will hold an open challenge for the AAA Tag-Team Championships on tonight's Dynamite, but it was stated that it wasn't known who would accept the challenge. Wel[...]

Casket Match and Prize Fight Announced For Tonight's MLW Fusion: ALPHA

MLW has sent out an announcement for tonight's Fusion: ALPHA, which you can check out here: Fusion ALPHA Preview: Casket Match and a Prize Fight Open Stream tonight 7pm ET on MLW’s YouTube C[...] Nov 03 - MLW has sent out an announcement for tonight's Fusion: ALPHA, which you can check out here: Fusion ALPHA Preview: Casket Match and a Prize Fight Open Stream tonight 7pm ET on MLW’s YouTube C[...]

CM Punk Teases Replacing Jon Moxley In AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament

Following the news that Jon Moxley will not be competing in the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament, CM Punk has taken to Twitter to post a hint that it may be him replacing Moxle[...] Nov 03 - Following the news that Jon Moxley will not be competing in the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament, CM Punk has taken to Twitter to post a hint that it may be him replacing Moxle[...]

ROH Announces "Star Studded Lineup" For Honor For All

Ring of Honor have put out a press release hyping a "star studded" card for their upcoming ROH Honor For All event, which takes place on November 14th for HonorClub members. STAR-STUDDED LINEUP ANN[...] Nov 03 - Ring of Honor have put out a press release hyping a "star studded" card for their upcoming ROH Honor For All event, which takes place on November 14th for HonorClub members. STAR-STUDDED LINEUP ANN[...]

Tony D'Angelo Wants To Fight Bron Breakker Down The Road

Tony D'Angelo was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his amateur wrestling background. “Amateur wrestling really gave me all the tools to be self-aware in the ring. You see me[...] Nov 03 - Tony D'Angelo was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his amateur wrestling background. “Amateur wrestling really gave me all the tools to be self-aware in the ring. You see me[...]

John Silver Didn't Think "Budge" Would Catch On With Fans

John Silver was recently interviewed by Claibs Online Podcast, where he was asked if he believed the "Budge" punchline for Adam Cole would have caught on with fans the way it has. "No. To be honest[...] Nov 03 - John Silver was recently interviewed by Claibs Online Podcast, where he was asked if he believed the "Budge" punchline for Adam Cole would have caught on with fans the way it has. "No. To be honest[...]

Sonny Onoo Says Chris Jericho Helped Cruiserweights Get More Storylines In WCW

Sonny Onoo was recently interviewed by the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, where he discussed Chris Jericho's role in helping cruiserweights get more storylines in WCW. “[Ultimo Dragon] beca[...] Nov 03 - Sonny Onoo was recently interviewed by the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, where he discussed Chris Jericho's role in helping cruiserweights get more storylines in WCW. “[Ultimo Dragon] beca[...]

Jon Moxley Removed From AEW World Heavyweight Championship Tournament

Following the announcement that Jon Moxley is headed into an alcohol treatment program, he has been removed from the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament. Moxley was originally sl[...] Nov 03 - Following the announcement that Jon Moxley is headed into an alcohol treatment program, he has been removed from the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament. Moxley was originally sl[...]

FTR Issue Open Challenge To "Any Luchadores" For AAA Tag Team Championships Tonight On AEW Dynamite

Following their AAA World Tag-Team Championship win, FTR are set to defend the championships on tonight's AEW Dynamite in an open challenge against "any luchadores." It has been stated that Lucha Bro[...] Nov 03 - Following their AAA World Tag-Team Championship win, FTR are set to defend the championships on tonight's AEW Dynamite in an open challenge against "any luchadores." It has been stated that Lucha Bro[...]

Renee Paquette Comments On 'Outpouring Of Supporting' For Her Husband Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette, wife of AEW star John Moxley has taken to Twitter to thank everybody for their support and concern for her husband who has entered an inpatient Alcohol Treatment Program. "Thanks for [...] Nov 03 - Renee Paquette, wife of AEW star John Moxley has taken to Twitter to thank everybody for their support and concern for her husband who has entered an inpatient Alcohol Treatment Program. "Thanks for [...]

Big Six Man Tag Match Confirmed For November 29th Edition Of WWE Monday Night RAW

The UBS Arena is set to host WWE Monday Night RAW on November 29th, and have announced a match between The Bloodline and The New Day / Drew McIntyre. It's unknown if this match will air on television[...] Nov 03 - The UBS Arena is set to host WWE Monday Night RAW on November 29th, and have announced a match between The Bloodline and The New Day / Drew McIntyre. It's unknown if this match will air on television[...]

Nikki Bella May Never Return To The Ring

During the latest episode of their podcast, the Bella Twins have stated that they're not sure that Nikki will ever be medically cleared to wrestle again. Nikki said this: “Real quick on retu[...] Nov 03 - During the latest episode of their podcast, the Bella Twins have stated that they're not sure that Nikki will ever be medically cleared to wrestle again. Nikki said this: “Real quick on retu[...]

Jeff Hardy Confirmed For Stone Cold's Broken Skulls Sessions

WWE has confirmed during today's edition of The Bump that Jeff Hardy will be the next guest on Stone Cold's Broken Skulls Sessions on Thursday, November 25th. It will air on Peacock and the WWE Networ[...] Nov 03 - WWE has confirmed during today's edition of The Bump that Jeff Hardy will be the next guest on Stone Cold's Broken Skulls Sessions on Thursday, November 25th. It will air on Peacock and the WWE Networ[...]

Jon Moxley Enters Inpatient Alcohol Treatment Program

Tony Khan has announced that Jon Moxley is heading into an inpatient alcohol treatment program of his own volition. Moxley is attempting to stifle what appears to be an alcohol addiction and has soug[...] Nov 02 - Tony Khan has announced that Jon Moxley is heading into an inpatient alcohol treatment program of his own volition. Moxley is attempting to stifle what appears to be an alcohol addiction and has soug[...]

Which Persona of The Undertaker Will We See At The WWE WrestleMania 38 On-Sale Party?

We previously reported the official WrestleMania On-Sale Party will take place at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. CT. The event is being held in partnership with the [...] Nov 02 - We previously reported the official WrestleMania On-Sale Party will take place at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. CT. The event is being held in partnership with the [...]

Six-Woman Tag Team Match & More Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, including a six-woman tag team match Check out the updated card for next week's episode below: - [...] Nov 02 - WWE has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, including a six-woman tag team match Check out the updated card for next week's episode below: - [...]