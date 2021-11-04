Chris Jericho and Amanda Huber Tee Off On Samuray Del Sol For Misspelling Brodie Lee's Name In A Tweet

Samuray Del Sol made his AEW debut tonight on Dynamite in a tag-team match against FTR, and took to Twitter to share some positive comments on Brodie Lee.

"Prayed and talked to John(Brodie lee) before my match.. thank you for showing me your home @AEW and giving me the strength and energy I need it today 🙏 forever your in my heart Hermano

You wouldn't think that a positive comment like this would garner negative feedback, but it did... from former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho, who tweeted the following in response:

You spelled his name wrong. https://t.co/5xMymtqfzd — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 4, 2021

Fans were quick to respond in negative fashion, criticizing Jericho for nitpicking Del Sol, considering English isn't his first language and John is a common spelling of the name.

In addition to this, Hubert's widow took to the replies to join in.

Why is that?



I feel like it’s reasonable to expect a level of respect of spelling someone’s name right if you want to name drop them. — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) November 4, 2021

Fans pointed out that Miro had misspelled "Brodie" as "Brody" several times, but Amanda defended him as well, stating the following:

"1) Brodie/ Brody was a stage name. Not his real name. 2) Miro spoke to me almost daily when Jon was sick. 3) Miro cried with me after he passed. 4) Miro continuously checked on me & my kids."

Everyone seems to have an opinion on this debacle, but what's yours? Who do you think is in the right in this scenario?