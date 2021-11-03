Miro vs Bryan Danielson Set For Eliminator Tournament Final At Full Gear

On AEW Dynamite tonight, we had the last Semi Final in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Originally scheduled to be Jon Moxley vs Orange Cassidy, AEW had to manoeuvre their chess pieces due to the situation with Moxley. (Click here for more on that story)

Miro took Moxley's place in the semi final and he eventually won after brutalising Orange Cassidy in the main event of Dynamite. We are now set for a final between Miro and Bryan Danielson at Full Gear?

We now know it will be @ToBeMiro against The American Dragon @bryandanielson in the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals at #AEWFullGear next Saturday on PPV!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/QXNpgm22M6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021

What do you make of the final and who do you think wins?