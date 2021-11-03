Samuray Del Sol (formerly Kalisto) and Aerostar Accept FTR's AAA Tag Team Championship Challenge

Earlier today it was reported that FTR will hold an open challenge for the AAA Tag-Team Championships on tonight's Dynamite, but it was stated that it wasn't known who would accept the challenge.

Well, Tony Khan has announced during his appearance on Wrestling Observer Live that the match has been accepted by Aerostar & Samuray del Sol.

Sumuray Del Sol was formerly known as Kalisto in WWE.

That match goes down tonight on AEW Dynamite.