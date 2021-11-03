WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Casket Match and Prize Fight Announced For Tonight's MLW Fusion: ALPHA

Posted By: Joe West on Nov 03, 2021

Casket Match and Prize Fight Announced For Tonight's MLW Fusion: ALPHA

MLW has sent out an announcement for tonight's Fusion: ALPHA, which you can check out here:

Fusion ALPHA Preview: Casket Match and a Prize Fight Open

Stream tonight 7pm ET on MLW’s YouTube Channel

Major League Wrestling returns tonight at 7pm ET with Fusion: ALPHA, streaming worldwide for free on MLW’s YouTube channel and Saturdays on beIN Sports.

A Casket Match?
Caribbean Champion King Muertes in action!
Willow Nightingale and Zoey Sky vs. The Sea Stars
Alex Kane Prize Fight Open
The monstrous King Muertes is unleashed this week on Fusion: ALPHA, presented by newlawoffice.com!

Cesar Duran has signed the current Caribbean Champion to compete in singles competition, but details regarding his opponent remain scarce at this time.

Could this late match addition be some sort of power move against one of El Jefe’s detractors? What member of the MLW roster has drawn the ire of Cesar Duran and could be sacrificed to The Man of 1,000 Deaths this Wednesday night?! Tune into ALPHA and find out!

The future of the National Openweight Championship will be announced!

Tom Lawlor has an ultimatum for Cesar Duran???

The war of words between World Tag Team Champions Los Parks and 5150 turns violent!

Willow Nightingale returns from injury to team with Zoey Sky against the top ranked tandem of The Sea Stars. Can The Babe With The Power stay focused while her attacker Holidead still lurks in the shadows?

An exclusive update on Calvin Tankman’s 2021 Opera Cup status following The Heavyweight Hustle’s brutal assault at the hands of Alex Kane and King Mo last week.

PLUS: Alex Kane challenges the sports best to come and get this work in the Alex Kane Open Prize Fight Challenge! Does anyone have what it takes to collect Kane’s hefty cash prize and curb the momentum of The Suplex Assassin?

Join Rich Bocchini, Joe Debrowski, and broadcast journalist Alicia Atout as MLW presents Fusion: ALPHA!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, November 6. Buy tickets at https://www.MLWLive.com.

CARD

WAR CHAMBER MATCH:
Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday & ??? vs. CONTRA UNIT (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael & Ikuro Kwon)

Ladder Match for the Vacant National Openweight Championship
Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. ???

OPERA CUP SEMI-FINALS
TJP vs. Calvin Tankman

LA Park vs. “Notorious 187” Homicide

nZo vs. Matt Cross

Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead (with Dr Dax)

Winner Gets Briefcase full or Cesar’s Cash!
Aramis vs. Arez

Sea Stars vs. Top Dogs

OPERA CUP FINALS

The debut of “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Davey Richards • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • World Tag Team Champions Los Parks • 5150 •Alicia Atout • Warhorse • KC Navarro • King Mo. Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

Buy tickets at MLWLive.com.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $20 at MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO
The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders
6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)
6:45 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE
2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.
About Major League Wrestling
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, Vice TV and beIN Sports.

For more information visit mlw.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Source: wrestlingnews.co
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #mlw
https://wrestlr.me/71867/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Nov 03
"Heels" Returns For Second Season
STARZ Network President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch has announced during an interview with The Wrap that the series Heels, starring Stephen Amell, will be [...]
Nov 03 - STARZ Network President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch has announced during an interview with The Wrap that the series Heels, starring Stephen Amell, will be [...]
Nov 03
Samuray Del Sol (formerly Kalisto) and Aerostar Accept FTR's AAA Tag Team Championship Challenge
Earlier today it was reported that FTR will hold an open challenge for the AAA Tag-Team Championships on tonight's Dynamite, but it was stated that it[...]
Nov 03 - Earlier today it was reported that FTR will hold an open challenge for the AAA Tag-Team Championships on tonight's Dynamite, but it was stated that it[...]
Nov 03
Casket Match and Prize Fight Announced For Tonight's MLW Fusion: ALPHA
MLW has sent out an announcement for tonight's Fusion: ALPHA, which you can check out here: Fusion ALPHA Preview: Casket Match and a Prize Fight Op[...]
Nov 03 - MLW has sent out an announcement for tonight's Fusion: ALPHA, which you can check out here: Fusion ALPHA Preview: Casket Match and a Prize Fight Op[...]
Nov 03
CM Punk Teases Replacing Jon Moxley In AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament
Following the news that Jon Moxley will not be competing in the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament, CM Punk has taken to Twitter[...]
Nov 03 - Following the news that Jon Moxley will not be competing in the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament, CM Punk has taken to Twitter[...]
Nov 03
ROH Announces "Star Studded Lineup" For Honor For All
Ring of Honor have put out a press release hyping a "star studded" card for their upcoming ROH Honor For All event, which takes place on November 14th[...]
Nov 03 - Ring of Honor have put out a press release hyping a "star studded" card for their upcoming ROH Honor For All event, which takes place on November 14th[...]
Nov 03
Tony D'Angelo Wants To Fight Bron Breakker Down The Road
Tony D'Angelo was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his amateur wrestling background. “Amateur wrestling really gave me all [...]
Nov 03 - Tony D'Angelo was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his amateur wrestling background. “Amateur wrestling really gave me all [...]
Nov 03
John Silver Didn't Think "Budge" Would Catch On With Fans
John Silver was recently interviewed by Claibs Online Podcast, where he was asked if he believed the "Budge" punchline for Adam Cole would have caught[...]
Nov 03 - John Silver was recently interviewed by Claibs Online Podcast, where he was asked if he believed the "Budge" punchline for Adam Cole would have caught[...]
Nov 03
Sonny Onoo Says Chris Jericho Helped Cruiserweights Get More Storylines In WCW
Sonny Onoo was recently interviewed by the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, where he discussed Chris Jericho's role in helping cruiserweights get more[...]
Nov 03 - Sonny Onoo was recently interviewed by the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, where he discussed Chris Jericho's role in helping cruiserweights get more[...]
Nov 03
Jon Moxley Removed From AEW World Heavyweight Championship Tournament
Following the announcement that Jon Moxley is headed into an alcohol treatment program, he has been removed from the AEW World Heavyweight Championshi[...]
Nov 03 - Following the announcement that Jon Moxley is headed into an alcohol treatment program, he has been removed from the AEW World Heavyweight Championshi[...]
Nov 03
FTR Issue Open Challenge To "Any Luchadores" For AAA Tag Team Championships Tonight On AEW Dynamite
Following their AAA World Tag-Team Championship win, FTR are set to defend the championships on tonight's AEW Dynamite in an open challenge against "a[...]
Nov 03 - Following their AAA World Tag-Team Championship win, FTR are set to defend the championships on tonight's AEW Dynamite in an open challenge against "a[...]
Nov 03
Renee Paquette Comments On 'Outpouring Of Supporting' For Her Husband Jon Moxley
Renee Paquette, wife of AEW star John Moxley has taken to Twitter to thank everybody for their support and concern for her husband who has entered an [...]
Nov 03 - Renee Paquette, wife of AEW star John Moxley has taken to Twitter to thank everybody for their support and concern for her husband who has entered an [...]

Nov 03
Big Six Man Tag Match Confirmed For November 29th Edition Of WWE Monday Night RAW
The UBS Arena is set to host WWE Monday Night RAW on November 29th, and have announced a match between The Bloodline and The New Day / Drew McIntyre. [...]
Nov 03 - The UBS Arena is set to host WWE Monday Night RAW on November 29th, and have announced a match between The Bloodline and The New Day / Drew McIntyre. [...]
Nov 03
Nikki Bella May Never Return To The Ring
During the latest episode of their podcast, the Bella Twins have stated that they're not sure that Nikki will ever be medically cleared to wrestle aga[...]
Nov 03 - During the latest episode of their podcast, the Bella Twins have stated that they're not sure that Nikki will ever be medically cleared to wrestle aga[...]
Nov 03
Jeff Hardy Confirmed For Stone Cold's Broken Skulls Sessions
WWE has confirmed during today's edition of The Bump that Jeff Hardy will be the next guest on Stone Cold's Broken Skulls Sessions on Thursday, Novemb[...]
Nov 03 - WWE has confirmed during today's edition of The Bump that Jeff Hardy will be the next guest on Stone Cold's Broken Skulls Sessions on Thursday, Novemb[...]
Nov 02
Jon Moxley Enters Inpatient Alcohol Treatment Program
Tony Khan has announced that Jon Moxley is heading into an inpatient alcohol treatment program of his own volition. Moxley is attempting to stifle wh[...]
Nov 02 - Tony Khan has announced that Jon Moxley is heading into an inpatient alcohol treatment program of his own volition. Moxley is attempting to stifle wh[...]
Nov 02
Which Persona of The Undertaker Will We See At The WWE WrestleMania 38 On-Sale Party?
We previously reported the official WrestleMania On-Sale Party will take place at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. CT. [...]
Nov 02 - We previously reported the official WrestleMania On-Sale Party will take place at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. CT. [...]
Nov 02
Six-Woman Tag Team Match & More Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0
WWE has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, including a six-woman tag team match  Check out t[...]
Nov 02 - WWE has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, including a six-woman tag team match  Check out t[...]
Nov 02
WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results 11/2/21
WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 2, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our LIVE COVERAGE partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.c[...]
Nov 02 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 2, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our LIVE COVERAGE partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.c[...]
Nov 02
Open Challenge Match For The AAA Championships Set For AEW Dynamite
FTR are set to defend their AAA Tag Team Championships during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. During Tuesday’s episode of AEW[...]
Nov 02 - FTR are set to defend their AAA Tag Team Championships during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. During Tuesday’s episode of AEW[...]
Nov 02
Monday's WWE Viewership Holds Steady On Last Week
This week’s edition of WWE RAW (November 1) on USA saw its viewership remain virtually unchanged with last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNom[...]
Nov 02 - This week’s edition of WWE RAW (November 1) on USA saw its viewership remain virtually unchanged with last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNom[...]
Nov 02
SPOILERS For This Week’s WWE 205 Live
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT 2.0 broadcast for this week’s episode of 205 Live.  Check out the results below: - Roderick [...]
Nov 02 - WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT 2.0 broadcast for this week’s episode of 205 Live.  Check out the results below: - Roderick [...]
Nov 02
IMPACT Wrestling Look Likely To Release Five Wrestlers
IMPACT Wrestling is set to cut five names from their roster. PWInsider reports the names removed IMPACT’s website are No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP[...]
Nov 02 - IMPACT Wrestling is set to cut five names from their roster. PWInsider reports the names removed IMPACT’s website are No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP[...]
Nov 02
AEW Dark Results (November 2nd 2021)
It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dark from AEW Universal in Orlando, Florida. We have the dream team of Taz &am[...]
Nov 02 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dark from AEW Universal in Orlando, Florida. We have the dream team of Taz &am[...]
Nov 02
Jordan Oliver Parts Ways With MLW, Now A Free Agent
Jordan Oliver has taken to Twitter to announce that he is now a free agent and is departing from MLW. 🚨 OFFICIALLY A FREE AGENT 🚨 A week ago [...]
Nov 02 - Jordan Oliver has taken to Twitter to announce that he is now a free agent and is departing from MLW. 🚨 OFFICIALLY A FREE AGENT 🚨 A week ago [...]
Nov 02
Both Danhausen and Mance Warner Undergo Surgery Following Injuries At NGW: Tennessee
Danhausen took to Twitter following his recent injury at NGW: Tennessee to update the fans on the surgery he is scheduled to get this Friday. Danha[...]
Nov 02 - Danhausen took to Twitter following his recent injury at NGW: Tennessee to update the fans on the surgery he is scheduled to get this Friday. Danha[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π