ROH Announces "Star Studded Lineup" For Honor For All

Ring of Honor have put out a press release hyping a "star studded" card for their upcoming ROH Honor For All event, which takes place on November 14th for HonorClub members.

ROH World Champion Bandido faces arch rival Demonic Flamita in a No-Disqualification Match, the ROH World Tag Team Title is on the line, and the Briscoes make their first GCW Tag Team Title defense as part of the stacked Honor For All show, which airs exclusively for HonorClub members on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Bandido, who will defend his title against Alex Zayne on Ring of Honor Wrestling this weekend, has been feuding with former friend and MexiSquad teammate Demonic Flamita for most of 2021.

The last time they faced each other in a one-on-one match six months ago, Flamita pinned Bandido. It was Bandido’s last loss before winning the ROH World Title from RUSH at Best in the World in July.

ROH World Tag Team Champions Dragon Lee and Kenny King of La Faccion Ingobernable will defend their title against No. 1 contenders The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett), who are looking to regain the belts they held for several months in 2015.

The Briscoes, who shocked the wrestling world by invading Game Changer Wrestling on Oct. 9 and winning the promotion’s tag team title from Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) two weeks later, will defend the belts against SGC members Effy and AJ Gray.

Also on the show is a match with ROH World Title implications, as No. 1 contender Brody King of Violence Unlimited faces No. 4-ranked Jonathan Gresham of The Foundation.

This will be former ROH Pure Champion Gresham’s first match in the ROH World Title division since leaving the Pure division.

Here’s the complete lineup for Honor For All:

NO-DISQUALIFICATION MATCH

ROH WORLD CHAMPION BANDIDO vs. DEMONIC FLAMITA

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS DRAGON LEE & KENNY KING OF LA FACCION INGOBERNABLE vs. THE OGK (MATT TAVEN & MIKE BENNETT)

GCW TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. EFFY & AJ GRAY

BRODY KING vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM

TRACY WILLIAMS vs. TAYLOR RUST

TRISH ADORA vs. HOLIDEAD vs. QUINN McKAY vs. VITA VONSTARR