John Silver Didn't Think "Budge" Would Catch On With Fans

John Silver was recently interviewed by Claibs Online Podcast, where he was asked if he believed the "Budge" punchline for Adam Cole would have caught on with fans the way it has.

"No. To be honest, I don't ever know what I say, what's going to work and what's not going to work. There are times where I'm like, 'I killed it, that line is so funny, everyone is going to be talking about it and tweeting about it.' Then, nothing. Then there are times where I'm like, 'Eh, I could have done better on that one, maybe a second take and I come up with better stuff,' and then it just blows up. To be honest, I thought maybe I should have done a second take on that and I could have done different names or more names. People really like Budge. People also like Mufflanagan too, but Budge is definitely the number one choice."

Silver will face Adam Cole this Friday on AEW Rampage.

