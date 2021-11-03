Jon Moxley Removed From AEW World Heavyweight Championship Tournament

Following the announcement that Jon Moxley is headed into an alcohol treatment program, he has been removed from the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Moxley was originally slated to go up against Orange Cassidy, however, that has been changed.

AEW is promoting that a new entrant will replace Moxley in the tournament, but it's not stated who that will be.

Who do you think will replace Moxley in the tournament?