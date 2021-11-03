FTR Issue Open Challenge To "Any Luchadores" For AAA Tag Team Championships Tonight On AEW Dynamite

Who do you think will accept the challenge?

#FTR are out to prove they are Lucha #LivingLegends and @DaxFTR + @CashWheelerFTR are issuing an open challenge to any luchadores for their @luchalibreaaa Tag Team Titles TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite with one exception: No #LuchaBros . Watch #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/4bvV69vCEL pic.twitter.com/LAkAiRMn9k

It has been stated that Lucha Bros. will not be allowed to challenge for the titles.

Following their AAA World Tag-Team Championship win, FTR are set to defend the championships on tonight's AEW Dynamite in an open challenge against "any luchadores."

» More News From This Feed

"Heels" Returns For Second Season

STARZ Network President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch has announced during an interview with The Wrap that the series Heels, starring Stephen Amell, will be [...] Nov 03 - STARZ Network President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch has announced during an interview with The Wrap that the series Heels, starring Stephen Amell, will be [...]

Samuray Del Sol (formerly Kalisto) and Aerostar Accept FTR's AAA Tag Team Championship Challenge

Earlier today it was reported that FTR will hold an open challenge for the AAA Tag-Team Championships on tonight's Dynamite, but it was stated that it[...] Nov 03 - Earlier today it was reported that FTR will hold an open challenge for the AAA Tag-Team Championships on tonight's Dynamite, but it was stated that it[...]

Casket Match and Prize Fight Announced For Tonight's MLW Fusion: ALPHA

MLW has sent out an announcement for tonight's Fusion: ALPHA, which you can check out here: Fusion ALPHA Preview: Casket Match and a Prize Fight Op[...] Nov 03 - MLW has sent out an announcement for tonight's Fusion: ALPHA, which you can check out here: Fusion ALPHA Preview: Casket Match and a Prize Fight Op[...]

CM Punk Teases Replacing Jon Moxley In AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament

Following the news that Jon Moxley will not be competing in the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament, CM Punk has taken to Twitter[...] Nov 03 - Following the news that Jon Moxley will not be competing in the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament, CM Punk has taken to Twitter[...]

ROH Announces "Star Studded Lineup" For Honor For All

Ring of Honor have put out a press release hyping a "star studded" card for their upcoming ROH Honor For All event, which takes place on November 14th[...] Nov 03 - Ring of Honor have put out a press release hyping a "star studded" card for their upcoming ROH Honor For All event, which takes place on November 14th[...]

Tony D'Angelo Wants To Fight Bron Breakker Down The Road

Tony D'Angelo was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his amateur wrestling background. “Amateur wrestling really gave me all [...] Nov 03 - Tony D'Angelo was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his amateur wrestling background. “Amateur wrestling really gave me all [...]

John Silver Didn't Think "Budge" Would Catch On With Fans

John Silver was recently interviewed by Claibs Online Podcast, where he was asked if he believed the "Budge" punchline for Adam Cole would have caught[...] Nov 03 - John Silver was recently interviewed by Claibs Online Podcast, where he was asked if he believed the "Budge" punchline for Adam Cole would have caught[...]

Sonny Onoo Says Chris Jericho Helped Cruiserweights Get More Storylines In WCW

Sonny Onoo was recently interviewed by the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, where he discussed Chris Jericho's role in helping cruiserweights get more[...] Nov 03 - Sonny Onoo was recently interviewed by the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, where he discussed Chris Jericho's role in helping cruiserweights get more[...]

Jon Moxley Removed From AEW World Heavyweight Championship Tournament

Following the announcement that Jon Moxley is headed into an alcohol treatment program, he has been removed from the AEW World Heavyweight Championshi[...] Nov 03 - Following the announcement that Jon Moxley is headed into an alcohol treatment program, he has been removed from the AEW World Heavyweight Championshi[...]

FTR Issue Open Challenge To "Any Luchadores" For AAA Tag Team Championships Tonight On AEW Dynamite

Following their AAA World Tag-Team Championship win, FTR are set to defend the championships on tonight's AEW Dynamite in an open challenge against "a[...] Nov 03 - Following their AAA World Tag-Team Championship win, FTR are set to defend the championships on tonight's AEW Dynamite in an open challenge against "a[...]

Renee Paquette Comments On 'Outpouring Of Supporting' For Her Husband Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette, wife of AEW star John Moxley has taken to Twitter to thank everybody for their support and concern for her husband who has entered an [...] Nov 03 - Renee Paquette, wife of AEW star John Moxley has taken to Twitter to thank everybody for their support and concern for her husband who has entered an [...]

Big Six Man Tag Match Confirmed For November 29th Edition Of WWE Monday Night RAW

The UBS Arena is set to host WWE Monday Night RAW on November 29th, and have announced a match between The Bloodline and The New Day / Drew McIntyre. [...] Nov 03 - The UBS Arena is set to host WWE Monday Night RAW on November 29th, and have announced a match between The Bloodline and The New Day / Drew McIntyre. [...]

Nikki Bella May Never Return To The Ring

During the latest episode of their podcast, the Bella Twins have stated that they're not sure that Nikki will ever be medically cleared to wrestle aga[...] Nov 03 - During the latest episode of their podcast, the Bella Twins have stated that they're not sure that Nikki will ever be medically cleared to wrestle aga[...]

Jeff Hardy Confirmed For Stone Cold's Broken Skulls Sessions

WWE has confirmed during today's edition of The Bump that Jeff Hardy will be the next guest on Stone Cold's Broken Skulls Sessions on Thursday, Novemb[...] Nov 03 - WWE has confirmed during today's edition of The Bump that Jeff Hardy will be the next guest on Stone Cold's Broken Skulls Sessions on Thursday, Novemb[...]

Jon Moxley Enters Inpatient Alcohol Treatment Program

Tony Khan has announced that Jon Moxley is heading into an inpatient alcohol treatment program of his own volition. Moxley is attempting to stifle wh[...] Nov 02 - Tony Khan has announced that Jon Moxley is heading into an inpatient alcohol treatment program of his own volition. Moxley is attempting to stifle wh[...]

Which Persona of The Undertaker Will We See At The WWE WrestleMania 38 On-Sale Party?

We previously reported the official WrestleMania On-Sale Party will take place at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. CT. [...] Nov 02 - We previously reported the official WrestleMania On-Sale Party will take place at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. CT. [...]

Six-Woman Tag Team Match & More Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, including a six-woman tag team match Check out t[...] Nov 02 - WWE has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, including a six-woman tag team match Check out t[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results 11/2/21

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 2, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our LIVE COVERAGE partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.c[...] Nov 02 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 2, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our LIVE COVERAGE partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.c[...]

Open Challenge Match For The AAA Championships Set For AEW Dynamite

FTR are set to defend their AAA Tag Team Championships during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. During Tuesday’s episode of AEW[...] Nov 02 - FTR are set to defend their AAA Tag Team Championships during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. During Tuesday’s episode of AEW[...]

Monday's WWE Viewership Holds Steady On Last Week

This week’s edition of WWE RAW (November 1) on USA saw its viewership remain virtually unchanged with last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNom[...] Nov 02 - This week’s edition of WWE RAW (November 1) on USA saw its viewership remain virtually unchanged with last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNom[...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT 2.0 broadcast for this week’s episode of 205 Live. Check out the results below: - Roderick [...] Nov 02 - WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT 2.0 broadcast for this week’s episode of 205 Live. Check out the results below: - Roderick [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Look Likely To Release Five Wrestlers

IMPACT Wrestling is set to cut five names from their roster. PWInsider reports the names removed IMPACT’s website are No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP[...] Nov 02 - IMPACT Wrestling is set to cut five names from their roster. PWInsider reports the names removed IMPACT’s website are No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP[...]

AEW Dark Results (November 2nd 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dark from AEW Universal in Orlando, Florida. We have the dream team of Taz &am[...] Nov 02 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dark from AEW Universal in Orlando, Florida. We have the dream team of Taz &am[...]

Jordan Oliver Parts Ways With MLW, Now A Free Agent

Jordan Oliver has taken to Twitter to announce that he is now a free agent and is departing from MLW. 🚨 OFFICIALLY A FREE AGENT 🚨 A week ago [...] Nov 02 - Jordan Oliver has taken to Twitter to announce that he is now a free agent and is departing from MLW. 🚨 OFFICIALLY A FREE AGENT 🚨 A week ago [...]