Big Six Man Tag Match Confirmed For November 29th Edition Of WWE Monday Night RAW

WrestleTix is also reporting that on October 31th, WWE has successfully sold roughly 58% of their tickets for the show. Interestingly, AEW is set to hold Dynamite at the same arena on December 8th and have reportedly sold about 80% of tickets for the event.

It's unknown if this match will air on television.

The UBS Arena is set to host WWE Monday Night RAW on November 29th, and have announced a match between The Bloodline and The New Day / Drew McIntyre.

» More News From This Feed

"Heels" Returns For Second Season

STARZ Network President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch has announced during an interview with The Wrap that the series Heels, starring Stephen Amell, will be returning for a second season. "It’s clea[...] Nov 03 - STARZ Network President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch has announced during an interview with The Wrap that the series Heels, starring Stephen Amell, will be returning for a second season. "It’s clea[...]

Samuray Del Sol (formerly Kalisto) and Aerostar Accept FTR's AAA Tag Team Championship Challenge

Earlier today it was reported that FTR will hold an open challenge for the AAA Tag-Team Championships on tonight's Dynamite, but it was stated that it wasn't known who would accept the challenge. Wel[...] Nov 03 - Earlier today it was reported that FTR will hold an open challenge for the AAA Tag-Team Championships on tonight's Dynamite, but it was stated that it wasn't known who would accept the challenge. Wel[...]

Casket Match and Prize Fight Announced For Tonight's MLW Fusion: ALPHA

MLW has sent out an announcement for tonight's Fusion: ALPHA, which you can check out here: Fusion ALPHA Preview: Casket Match and a Prize Fight Open Stream tonight 7pm ET on MLW’s YouTube C[...] Nov 03 - MLW has sent out an announcement for tonight's Fusion: ALPHA, which you can check out here: Fusion ALPHA Preview: Casket Match and a Prize Fight Open Stream tonight 7pm ET on MLW’s YouTube C[...]

CM Punk Teases Replacing Jon Moxley In AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament

Following the news that Jon Moxley will not be competing in the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament, CM Punk has taken to Twitter to post a hint that it may be him replacing Moxle[...] Nov 03 - Following the news that Jon Moxley will not be competing in the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament, CM Punk has taken to Twitter to post a hint that it may be him replacing Moxle[...]

ROH Announces "Star Studded Lineup" For Honor For All

Ring of Honor have put out a press release hyping a "star studded" card for their upcoming ROH Honor For All event, which takes place on November 14th for HonorClub members. STAR-STUDDED LINEUP ANN[...] Nov 03 - Ring of Honor have put out a press release hyping a "star studded" card for their upcoming ROH Honor For All event, which takes place on November 14th for HonorClub members. STAR-STUDDED LINEUP ANN[...]

Tony D'Angelo Wants To Fight Bron Breakker Down The Road

Tony D'Angelo was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his amateur wrestling background. “Amateur wrestling really gave me all the tools to be self-aware in the ring. You see me[...] Nov 03 - Tony D'Angelo was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his amateur wrestling background. “Amateur wrestling really gave me all the tools to be self-aware in the ring. You see me[...]

John Silver Didn't Think "Budge" Would Catch On With Fans

John Silver was recently interviewed by Claibs Online Podcast, where he was asked if he believed the "Budge" punchline for Adam Cole would have caught on with fans the way it has. "No. To be honest[...] Nov 03 - John Silver was recently interviewed by Claibs Online Podcast, where he was asked if he believed the "Budge" punchline for Adam Cole would have caught on with fans the way it has. "No. To be honest[...]

Sonny Onoo Says Chris Jericho Helped Cruiserweights Get More Storylines In WCW

Sonny Onoo was recently interviewed by the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, where he discussed Chris Jericho's role in helping cruiserweights get more storylines in WCW. “[Ultimo Dragon] beca[...] Nov 03 - Sonny Onoo was recently interviewed by the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, where he discussed Chris Jericho's role in helping cruiserweights get more storylines in WCW. “[Ultimo Dragon] beca[...]

Jon Moxley Removed From AEW World Heavyweight Championship Tournament

Following the announcement that Jon Moxley is headed into an alcohol treatment program, he has been removed from the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament. Moxley was originally sl[...] Nov 03 - Following the announcement that Jon Moxley is headed into an alcohol treatment program, he has been removed from the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament. Moxley was originally sl[...]

FTR Issue Open Challenge To "Any Luchadores" For AAA Tag Team Championships Tonight On AEW Dynamite

Following their AAA World Tag-Team Championship win, FTR are set to defend the championships on tonight's AEW Dynamite in an open challenge against "any luchadores." It has been stated that Lucha Bro[...] Nov 03 - Following their AAA World Tag-Team Championship win, FTR are set to defend the championships on tonight's AEW Dynamite in an open challenge against "any luchadores." It has been stated that Lucha Bro[...]

Renee Paquette Comments On 'Outpouring Of Supporting' For Her Husband Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette, wife of AEW star John Moxley has taken to Twitter to thank everybody for their support and concern for her husband who has entered an inpatient Alcohol Treatment Program. "Thanks for [...] Nov 03 - Renee Paquette, wife of AEW star John Moxley has taken to Twitter to thank everybody for their support and concern for her husband who has entered an inpatient Alcohol Treatment Program. "Thanks for [...]

Big Six Man Tag Match Confirmed For November 29th Edition Of WWE Monday Night RAW

The UBS Arena is set to host WWE Monday Night RAW on November 29th, and have announced a match between The Bloodline and The New Day / Drew McIntyre. It's unknown if this match will air on television[...] Nov 03 - The UBS Arena is set to host WWE Monday Night RAW on November 29th, and have announced a match between The Bloodline and The New Day / Drew McIntyre. It's unknown if this match will air on television[...]

Nikki Bella May Never Return To The Ring

During the latest episode of their podcast, the Bella Twins have stated that they're not sure that Nikki will ever be medically cleared to wrestle again. Nikki said this: “Real quick on retu[...] Nov 03 - During the latest episode of their podcast, the Bella Twins have stated that they're not sure that Nikki will ever be medically cleared to wrestle again. Nikki said this: “Real quick on retu[...]

Jeff Hardy Confirmed For Stone Cold's Broken Skulls Sessions

WWE has confirmed during today's edition of The Bump that Jeff Hardy will be the next guest on Stone Cold's Broken Skulls Sessions on Thursday, November 25th. It will air on Peacock and the WWE Networ[...] Nov 03 - WWE has confirmed during today's edition of The Bump that Jeff Hardy will be the next guest on Stone Cold's Broken Skulls Sessions on Thursday, November 25th. It will air on Peacock and the WWE Networ[...]

Jon Moxley Enters Inpatient Alcohol Treatment Program

Tony Khan has announced that Jon Moxley is heading into an inpatient alcohol treatment program of his own volition. Moxley is attempting to stifle what appears to be an alcohol addiction and has soug[...] Nov 02 - Tony Khan has announced that Jon Moxley is heading into an inpatient alcohol treatment program of his own volition. Moxley is attempting to stifle what appears to be an alcohol addiction and has soug[...]

Which Persona of The Undertaker Will We See At The WWE WrestleMania 38 On-Sale Party?

We previously reported the official WrestleMania On-Sale Party will take place at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. CT. The event is being held in partnership with the [...] Nov 02 - We previously reported the official WrestleMania On-Sale Party will take place at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. CT. The event is being held in partnership with the [...]

Six-Woman Tag Team Match & More Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, including a six-woman tag team match Check out the updated card for next week's episode below: - [...] Nov 02 - WWE has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, including a six-woman tag team match Check out the updated card for next week's episode below: - [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results 11/2/21

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 2, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our LIVE COVERAGE partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. In the Ring Promo: NXT Women's Champi[...] Nov 02 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 2, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our LIVE COVERAGE partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. In the Ring Promo: NXT Women's Champi[...]

Open Challenge Match For The AAA Championships Set For AEW Dynamite

FTR are set to defend their AAA Tag Team Championships during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. During Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark, FTR issued an open challenge for any luchad[...] Nov 02 - FTR are set to defend their AAA Tag Team Championships during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. During Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark, FTR issued an open challenge for any luchad[...]

Monday's WWE Viewership Holds Steady On Last Week

This week’s edition of WWE RAW (November 1) on USA saw its viewership remain virtually unchanged with last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reports the 3-hour broadcast drew an average o[...] Nov 02 - This week’s edition of WWE RAW (November 1) on USA saw its viewership remain virtually unchanged with last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reports the 3-hour broadcast drew an average o[...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT 2.0 broadcast for this week’s episode of 205 Live. Check out the results below: - Roderick Strong (w/ Diamond Mine) defeated Ru Feng (non-tit[...] Nov 02 - WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT 2.0 broadcast for this week’s episode of 205 Live. Check out the results below: - Roderick Strong (w/ Diamond Mine) defeated Ru Feng (non-tit[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Look Likely To Release Five Wrestlers

IMPACT Wrestling is set to cut five names from their roster. PWInsider reports the names removed IMPACT’s website are No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP, Tommy Dreamer, and Petey Williams. We reported [...] Nov 02 - IMPACT Wrestling is set to cut five names from their roster. PWInsider reports the names removed IMPACT’s website are No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP, Tommy Dreamer, and Petey Williams. We reported [...]

AEW Dark Results (November 2nd 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dark from AEW Universal in Orlando, Florida. We have the dream team of Taz & Excalibur on commentary tonight talking us thro[...] Nov 02 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dark from AEW Universal in Orlando, Florida. We have the dream team of Taz & Excalibur on commentary tonight talking us thro[...]

Jordan Oliver Parts Ways With MLW, Now A Free Agent

Jordan Oliver has taken to Twitter to announce that he is now a free agent and is departing from MLW. 🚨 OFFICIALLY A FREE AGENT 🚨 A week ago MLW released me, I did exactly what I wanted to do[...] Nov 02 - Jordan Oliver has taken to Twitter to announce that he is now a free agent and is departing from MLW. 🚨 OFFICIALLY A FREE AGENT 🚨 A week ago MLW released me, I did exactly what I wanted to do[...]