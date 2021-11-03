WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Hardy Confirmed For Stone Cold's Broken Skulls Sessions

WWE has confirmed during today's edition of The Bump that Jeff Hardy will be the next guest on Stone Cold's Broken Skulls Sessions on Thursday, November 25th. It will air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Peacock is also advertising WWE’s Ruthless Aggression docuseries will return with new episodes starting on November 21st and 22nd.


» More News From This Feed

Nov 03
"Heels" Returns For Second Season
STARZ Network President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch has announced during an interview with The Wrap that the series Heels, starring Stephen Amell, will be [...]
Nov 03 - STARZ Network President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch has announced during an interview with The Wrap that the series Heels, starring Stephen Amell, will be [...]
Nov 03
Samuray Del Sol (formerly Kalisto) and Aerostar Accept FTR's AAA Tag Team Championship Challenge
Earlier today it was reported that FTR will hold an open challenge for the AAA Tag-Team Championships on tonight's Dynamite, but it was stated that it[...]
Nov 03 - Earlier today it was reported that FTR will hold an open challenge for the AAA Tag-Team Championships on tonight's Dynamite, but it was stated that it[...]
Nov 03
Casket Match and Prize Fight Announced For Tonight's MLW Fusion: ALPHA
MLW has sent out an announcement for tonight's Fusion: ALPHA, which you can check out here: Fusion ALPHA Preview: Casket Match and a Prize Fight Op[...]
Nov 03 - MLW has sent out an announcement for tonight's Fusion: ALPHA, which you can check out here: Fusion ALPHA Preview: Casket Match and a Prize Fight Op[...]
Nov 03
CM Punk Teases Replacing Jon Moxley In AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament
Following the news that Jon Moxley will not be competing in the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament, CM Punk has taken to Twitter[...]
Nov 03 - Following the news that Jon Moxley will not be competing in the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament, CM Punk has taken to Twitter[...]
Nov 03
ROH Announces "Star Studded Lineup" For Honor For All
Ring of Honor have put out a press release hyping a "star studded" card for their upcoming ROH Honor For All event, which takes place on November 14th[...]
Nov 03 - Ring of Honor have put out a press release hyping a "star studded" card for their upcoming ROH Honor For All event, which takes place on November 14th[...]
Nov 03
Tony D'Angelo Wants To Fight Bron Breakker Down The Road
Tony D'Angelo was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his amateur wrestling background. “Amateur wrestling really gave me all [...]
Nov 03 - Tony D'Angelo was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his amateur wrestling background. “Amateur wrestling really gave me all [...]
Nov 03
John Silver Didn't Think "Budge" Would Catch On With Fans
John Silver was recently interviewed by Claibs Online Podcast, where he was asked if he believed the "Budge" punchline for Adam Cole would have caught[...]
Nov 03 - John Silver was recently interviewed by Claibs Online Podcast, where he was asked if he believed the "Budge" punchline for Adam Cole would have caught[...]
Nov 03
Sonny Onoo Says Chris Jericho Helped Cruiserweights Get More Storylines In WCW
Sonny Onoo was recently interviewed by the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, where he discussed Chris Jericho's role in helping cruiserweights get more[...]
Nov 03 - Sonny Onoo was recently interviewed by the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, where he discussed Chris Jericho's role in helping cruiserweights get more[...]
Nov 03
Jon Moxley Removed From AEW World Heavyweight Championship Tournament
Following the announcement that Jon Moxley is headed into an alcohol treatment program, he has been removed from the AEW World Heavyweight Championshi[...]
Nov 03 - Following the announcement that Jon Moxley is headed into an alcohol treatment program, he has been removed from the AEW World Heavyweight Championshi[...]
Nov 03
FTR Issue Open Challenge To "Any Luchadores" For AAA Tag Team Championships Tonight On AEW Dynamite
Following their AAA World Tag-Team Championship win, FTR are set to defend the championships on tonight's AEW Dynamite in an open challenge against "a[...]
Nov 03 - Following their AAA World Tag-Team Championship win, FTR are set to defend the championships on tonight's AEW Dynamite in an open challenge against "a[...]
Nov 03
Renee Paquette Comments On 'Outpouring Of Supporting' For Her Husband Jon Moxley
Renee Paquette, wife of AEW star John Moxley has taken to Twitter to thank everybody for their support and concern for her husband who has entered an [...]
Nov 03 - Renee Paquette, wife of AEW star John Moxley has taken to Twitter to thank everybody for their support and concern for her husband who has entered an [...]

Nov 03
Big Six Man Tag Match Confirmed For November 29th Edition Of WWE Monday Night RAW
The UBS Arena is set to host WWE Monday Night RAW on November 29th, and have announced a match between The Bloodline and The New Day / Drew McIntyre. [...]
Nov 03 - The UBS Arena is set to host WWE Monday Night RAW on November 29th, and have announced a match between The Bloodline and The New Day / Drew McIntyre. [...]
Nov 03
Nikki Bella May Never Return To The Ring
During the latest episode of their podcast, the Bella Twins have stated that they're not sure that Nikki will ever be medically cleared to wrestle aga[...]
Nov 03 - During the latest episode of their podcast, the Bella Twins have stated that they're not sure that Nikki will ever be medically cleared to wrestle aga[...]
Nov 03
Nov 02
Jon Moxley Enters Inpatient Alcohol Treatment Program
Tony Khan has announced that Jon Moxley is heading into an inpatient alcohol treatment program of his own volition. Moxley is attempting to stifle wh[...]
Nov 02 - Tony Khan has announced that Jon Moxley is heading into an inpatient alcohol treatment program of his own volition. Moxley is attempting to stifle wh[...]
Nov 02
Which Persona of The Undertaker Will We See At The WWE WrestleMania 38 On-Sale Party?
We previously reported the official WrestleMania On-Sale Party will take place at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. CT. [...]
Nov 02 - We previously reported the official WrestleMania On-Sale Party will take place at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. CT. [...]
Nov 02
Six-Woman Tag Team Match & More Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0
WWE has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, including a six-woman tag team match  Check out t[...]
Nov 02 - WWE has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, including a six-woman tag team match  Check out t[...]
Nov 02
WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results 11/2/21
WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 2, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our LIVE COVERAGE partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.c[...]
Nov 02 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 2, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our LIVE COVERAGE partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.c[...]
Nov 02
Open Challenge Match For The AAA Championships Set For AEW Dynamite
FTR are set to defend their AAA Tag Team Championships during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. During Tuesday’s episode of AEW[...]
Nov 02 - FTR are set to defend their AAA Tag Team Championships during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. During Tuesday’s episode of AEW[...]
Nov 02
Monday's WWE Viewership Holds Steady On Last Week
This week’s edition of WWE RAW (November 1) on USA saw its viewership remain virtually unchanged with last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNom[...]
Nov 02 - This week’s edition of WWE RAW (November 1) on USA saw its viewership remain virtually unchanged with last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNom[...]
Nov 02
SPOILERS For This Week’s WWE 205 Live
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT 2.0 broadcast for this week’s episode of 205 Live.  Check out the results below: - Roderick [...]
Nov 02 - WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT 2.0 broadcast for this week’s episode of 205 Live.  Check out the results below: - Roderick [...]
Nov 02
IMPACT Wrestling Look Likely To Release Five Wrestlers
IMPACT Wrestling is set to cut five names from their roster. PWInsider reports the names removed IMPACT’s website are No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP[...]
Nov 02 - IMPACT Wrestling is set to cut five names from their roster. PWInsider reports the names removed IMPACT’s website are No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP[...]
Nov 02
AEW Dark Results (November 2nd 2021)
It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dark from AEW Universal in Orlando, Florida. We have the dream team of Taz &am[...]
Nov 02 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dark from AEW Universal in Orlando, Florida. We have the dream team of Taz &am[...]
Nov 02
Jordan Oliver Parts Ways With MLW, Now A Free Agent
Jordan Oliver has taken to Twitter to announce that he is now a free agent and is departing from MLW. 🚨 OFFICIALLY A FREE AGENT 🚨 A week ago [...]
Nov 02 - Jordan Oliver has taken to Twitter to announce that he is now a free agent and is departing from MLW. 🚨 OFFICIALLY A FREE AGENT 🚨 A week ago [...]
Nov 02
Both Danhausen and Mance Warner Undergo Surgery Following Injuries At NGW: Tennessee
Danhausen took to Twitter following his recent injury at NGW: Tennessee to update the fans on the surgery he is scheduled to get this Friday. Danha[...]
Nov 02 - Danhausen took to Twitter following his recent injury at NGW: Tennessee to update the fans on the surgery he is scheduled to get this Friday. Danha[...]

