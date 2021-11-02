Monday's WWE Viewership Holds Steady On Last Week
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 02, 2021
This week’s edition of WWE RAW (November 1) on USA saw its viewership remain virtually unchanged with last week.
Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reports the 3-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.689 million viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the 1.658 million viewers last week.
In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.47 which is the same as last week.
The first hour pulled in 1.724 million viewers, the second 1.689 million, and third and final 1.655 million.
Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair - Raw Women’s Title Match: Raw, Nov. 1, 2021
