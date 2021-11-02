AEW Dark Results (November 2nd 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dark from AEW Universal in Orlando, Florida. We have the dream team of Taz & Excalibur on commentary tonight talking us through a massive 12 matches so let's get straight to the wrestling!

FTR Promo

AEW Dark started off with a promo this week as we get the FTR boys sitting back on some chairs at Dax's house. They explain that on Wednesday, there's going to be an open challenge from FTR to defend their AAA titles against any team except the Lucha Bros. I for one nominate Too Fast, Too Fuego.

Santana & Ortiz defeated Joe Coleman & Idris Abraham via Pinfall (2:49)

The Inner Circle's tag team start us off in the ring with a quick squash match where both Santana and Ortiz look strong against first Idris Abraham and eventually, his louder opponent, Joe Coleman. They get the win after Idris eats a flurry of offence from both men and Ortiz pins him with the foot on his chest.

Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Viva Van via Pinfall (1:33)

Vickie comes out and burst the eardrums of half of Orlando. She announces Nyla instead of Justin. That whole ordeal takes longer than the actual fight itself as Viva Van is no match for the Native Beast. The Beast Bomb earns Nyla the pinfall.

Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson w/ Arn Anderson defeated Eli Knight & Malik Bosede via Pinfall (2:06)

The Nightmare Factory's young boys get a run out on Dark and are accompanied to the ring by Brock's Dad. In a weird change that's noticeable, this tag match takes place with the illegal man standing in what are usually the neutral corners in AEW. Regardless of that though, Lee & Brock get the quick win here after Brock hits the Spinebuster and Lee hits the Frog Splash.

Daniel Garcia w/ 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) defeated RSP via Submission (3:57)

If I'm not mistaken, this is Garcia's first match in AEW since he was announced as All Elite and he takes full advantage of the opportunity to show us exactly why AEW jumped all over this young up and comer. He takes out the leg of RSP early and uses that advantage to take full control of the match. RSP does manage to get some offence in to make this our first match to be competitive so far tonight but it doesn't last long and Garcia puts him away not long after making RSP tap with a Rear Naked Chokehold.

Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) w/ -1 defeated Sean Carr & Marcus Kross via Pinfall (3:15)

-1 comes out with Silver & Reynolds and that kid must be in his element chilling with a load of wrestlers in Universal Studios. It really makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside to see AEW keeping this kid as happy as they can. In the match, Silver & Reynolds make light work of their opponents and get the win after the Dark Destroyer. Shout out to Nigel Benn.

The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) defeated Ishmael Vaughn & Dante Smiley via Pinfall (2:27)

Max's rap this week contains references to both the Harry Potter ride (All of them are great) and Revenge of the Mummy (the worst ride I've ever been on, the last thing Orlando needs is Fire). As the match gets started, the tag positions are opposite again like in the Brock & Lee match earlier and the match is equally as one sided as Caster hits the Mic Drop and Bowens gets the pin.

The Bunny w/ The Butcher defeated Santana Garrett via Pinfall (2:36)

The Bunny comes out on fire in this one and has Santana in trouble from the start. Garrett fights back with a back Elbow and a few shots but she misses a Somersault Press attempt and The Bunny takes her Down the Rabbit Hole.

2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) w/ Daniel Garcia defeated Bison XL & Toa Liona via Pinfall (4:02)

2point0 have a big task on their hands as they face two big men. Bison XL we haven't seen before but Toa Liona we have. Both are absolute beasts but Bison XL gets beaten down by 2point0 early on as they constantly take it in turns to keep him down as Toa Liona is just brooding in the corner but he soon gets tagged in and he runs absolutely wild. He makes the mistake of tagging out again to Bison XL who bumps into Toa on the apron (via a Daniel Garcia distraction) to take him out and 2point0 hit Two For The Show on Bison to get the pin.

Red Velvet defeated Shalonce Royal via Pinfall (3:18)

Shalonce Royal once sang the national anthem at an AEW PPV early in the company's history. Fun fact. She was called Shalandra back then and she spends most of this match singing before Red Velvet puts her away with the Final Slice. After the match, Velvet is taken out by The Bunny.

Bobby Fish defeated Ryzin via Pinfall (2:27)

Ryzin returns to AEW Dark after being one of their most dependent workers who weren't signed during the pandemic. Bobby Fish dominates this match from the off and manages to put Ryzin away with the Knock Out Shot after nearly ending it with a Choke.

Tony Nese defeated Fuego Del Sol via Pinfall (5:50)

Tony Nese makes his AEW debut here against crowd favourite but perennial loser Fuego Del Sol. Nese thinks he's in for an easy night but Fuego changes that mindset early on as he fires up and hits a few moves to get the crowd up but every time he gets a flurry of offence, Nese outmanoeuvres and overpowers him to take the control back. Nese looks impressive as he hits a combination of power moves and innovative offence to keep Fuego down. Fuego doesn't go down without a fight though and constantly thwarts Nese's attempts to finish him. Del Sol gets a 2 count with a Double Foot Stomp but when he goes for the Tornado DDT, Nese reverses it and hits a big Buckle Bomb and ends it with a running knee in the corner to get the pinfall.

PAC defeated Tiger Ruas via Submission (8:45)

Main event time as we get a battle of the bodies with both men potentially being chiselled from granite. Ruas got the quick win last time out with a single kick but PAC is not going down that easily. PAC wins the first exchange and gets Ruas on the mat until he's backed into a corner. PAC goes back to a side headlock on the mat as soon as he can as he begins to wear down the bigger man. This happens a few times as the bastard shows Tiger that he's no pushover. Eventually though. Ruas takes over with some big Arm Drags and Suplexes but he makes the mistake of trying to take the match out of the ring and Pac hurls him into the barricade. He would have got counted out if PAC had let him but the Brit breaks the count himself and continues his attack with the barricade before taking it back into the ring where he continues the beatdown. Back in the ring it's PAC who makes the next mistake as he tries to go strike for strike with Ruas and Tiger manages to take control. He gets a two count with an Olympic Slam and Tiger goes for Juji Gatame but can't get it in as PAC powerbombs him to escape. PAC hits a few moves and then locks in the Brutaliser and Tiger Ruas has to tap. Good match to close the show this one. Ruas has a lot of potential.

