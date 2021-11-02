Both Danhausen and Mance Warner Undergo Surgery Following Injuries At NGW: Tennessee

It's unknown when either of these two will be able to return to the ring.

Which Persona of The Undertaker Will We See At The WWE WrestleMania 38 On-Sale Party?

We previously reported the official WrestleMania On-Sale Party will take place at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. CT. The event is being held in partnership with the [...] Nov 02 - We previously reported the official WrestleMania On-Sale Party will take place at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. CT. The event is being held in partnership with the [...]

Six-Woman Tag Team Match & More Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, including a six-woman tag team match Check out the updated card for next week's episode below: - [...] Nov 02 - WWE has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, including a six-woman tag team match Check out the updated card for next week's episode below: - [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results 11/2/21

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 2, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our LIVE COVERAGE partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. In the Ring Promo: NXT Women's Champi[...] Nov 02 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 2, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our LIVE COVERAGE partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. In the Ring Promo: NXT Women's Champi[...]

Open Challenge Match For The AAA Championships Set For AEW Dynamite

FTR are set to defend their AAA Tag Team Championships during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. During Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark, FTR issued an open challenge for any luchad[...] Nov 02 - FTR are set to defend their AAA Tag Team Championships during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. During Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark, FTR issued an open challenge for any luchad[...]

Monday's WWE Viewership Holds Steady On Last Week

This week’s edition of WWE RAW (November 1) on USA saw its viewership remain virtually unchanged with last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reports the 3-hour broadcast drew an average o[...] Nov 02 - This week’s edition of WWE RAW (November 1) on USA saw its viewership remain virtually unchanged with last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reports the 3-hour broadcast drew an average o[...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT 2.0 broadcast for this week’s episode of 205 Live. Check out the results below: - Roderick Strong (w/ Diamond Mine) defeated Ru Feng (non-tit[...] Nov 02 - WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT 2.0 broadcast for this week’s episode of 205 Live. Check out the results below: - Roderick Strong (w/ Diamond Mine) defeated Ru Feng (non-tit[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Look Likely To Release Five Wrestlers

IMPACT Wrestling is set to cut five names from their roster. PWInsider reports the names removed IMPACT’s website are No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP, Tommy Dreamer, and Petey Williams. We reported [...] Nov 02 - IMPACT Wrestling is set to cut five names from their roster. PWInsider reports the names removed IMPACT’s website are No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP, Tommy Dreamer, and Petey Williams. We reported [...]

AEW Dark Results (November 2nd 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dark from AEW Universal in Orlando, Florida. We have the dream team of Taz & Excalibur on commentary tonight talking us thro[...] Nov 02 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dark from AEW Universal in Orlando, Florida. We have the dream team of Taz & Excalibur on commentary tonight talking us thro[...]

Jordan Oliver Parts Ways With MLW, Now A Free Agent

Jordan Oliver has taken to Twitter to announce that he is now a free agent and is departing from MLW. 🚨 OFFICIALLY A FREE AGENT 🚨 A week ago MLW released me, I did exactly what I wanted to do[...] Nov 02 - Jordan Oliver has taken to Twitter to announce that he is now a free agent and is departing from MLW. 🚨 OFFICIALLY A FREE AGENT 🚨 A week ago MLW released me, I did exactly what I wanted to do[...]

Both Danhausen and Mance Warner Undergo Surgery Following Injuries At NGW: Tennessee

Danhausen took to Twitter following his recent injury at NGW: Tennessee to update the fans on the surgery he is scheduled to get this Friday. Danhausen has to get surgeryhausen on Friday. Going to [...] Nov 02 - Danhausen took to Twitter following his recent injury at NGW: Tennessee to update the fans on the surgery he is scheduled to get this Friday. Danhausen has to get surgeryhausen on Friday. Going to [...]

Mandy Rose Tells Backstage Story Of NXT Return

Mandy Rose was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she discussed returning to WWE NXT. “I got the call and I didn’t really get much explanation, which is kind of the usual. I didn&r[...] Nov 02 - Mandy Rose was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she discussed returning to WWE NXT. “I got the call and I didn’t really get much explanation, which is kind of the usual. I didn&r[...]

Brooke Hogan Defends Hulk Hogan, Calls Him A "Gentle Giant"

Brooke Hogan recently sat down with Hollywood Raw, where she spoke about her family's long running public issues. “Our family has been through a lot of crap, and I will say, my dad, it’[...] Nov 02 - Brooke Hogan recently sat down with Hollywood Raw, where she spoke about her family's long running public issues. “Our family has been through a lot of crap, and I will say, my dad, it’[...]

Indi Hartwell Talks Joining The Way, Creative Freedom

Indi Hartwell was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about joining The Way. “I don’t really remember. [At] one of our last shows at Full Sail, we had a battle royal and I[...] Nov 02 - Indi Hartwell was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about joining The Way. “I don’t really remember. [At] one of our last shows at Full Sail, we had a battle royal and I[...]

WATCH: AEW Dark (11/02/2021)

Tonight's AEW Dark has gone live and is available to be watched. The match card is as follows: * Fuego Del Sol vs. Tony Nese* Santana Garrett vs. The Bunny* Bobby Fish vs. Ryzin* Bison XL & To[...] Nov 02 - Tonight's AEW Dark has gone live and is available to be watched. The match card is as follows: * Fuego Del Sol vs. Tony Nese* Santana Garrett vs. The Bunny* Bobby Fish vs. Ryzin* Bison XL & To[...]

More Details On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release

A new report from Fightful Select has revealed more details as to why Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was released from his WWE contract in July. The report notes that over the summer the WWE creative t[...] Nov 02 - A new report from Fightful Select has revealed more details as to why Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was released from his WWE contract in July. The report notes that over the summer the WWE creative t[...]

John Skyler Named #1 Contender For IMPACT Digital Media Championship

John Skyler is officially the new number contender for the IMPACT Digital Media Championship after defeating Chelsea Green in a match that aired on IMPACT+ with a roll-up pin. Skyler is set to face J[...] Nov 02 - John Skyler is officially the new number contender for the IMPACT Digital Media Championship after defeating Chelsea Green in a match that aired on IMPACT+ with a roll-up pin. Skyler is set to face J[...]

Six Matches Announced For ROH Honor For All

Ring of Honor has revealed six new matches for its upcoming Honor For All event on November 14th. Here’s the updated ROH Honor For All lineup, with the show set to air on Honor Club: * Brody[...] Nov 02 - Ring of Honor has revealed six new matches for its upcoming Honor For All event on November 14th. Here’s the updated ROH Honor For All lineup, with the show set to air on Honor Club: * Brody[...]

Why AJ Styles Hasn’t Been Seen On WWE RAW Recently

As previously reported, AJ Styles and Omos were originally scheduled to go up against RK-Bro for the RAW tag team titles on the October 25, 2021 edition of WWE RAW but the match was pulled from the sh[...] Nov 02 - As previously reported, AJ Styles and Omos were originally scheduled to go up against RK-Bro for the RAW tag team titles on the October 25, 2021 edition of WWE RAW but the match was pulled from the sh[...]

Jim Ross Provides Update On His Skin Cancer Diagnosis

We reported recently, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. Ross has had skin cancer in the past and he's overcome it. The AEW announcer provided an update [...] Nov 02 - We reported recently, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. Ross has had skin cancer in the past and he's overcome it. The AEW announcer provided an update [...]

WATCH: The Miz Eliminated On Dancing With The Stars

WWE Superstar The Miz was eliminated on “Dancing With The Stars” on Monday night. ABC has released dancing segments from the show, including the elimination segment showing The Miz being [...] Nov 02 - WWE Superstar The Miz was eliminated on “Dancing With The Stars” on Monday night. ABC has released dancing segments from the show, including the elimination segment showing The Miz being [...]

Card For Tonight's NWA Powerrr On FITE TV

NWA Powerrr is back for a new episode tonight on FITE TV. This episode will be part one of By Any Means Necessary. Below is the final announced card: - NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships:[...] Nov 02 - NWA Powerrr is back for a new episode tonight on FITE TV. This episode will be part one of By Any Means Necessary. Below is the final announced card: - NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships:[...]

WATCH: Becky Lynch’s Reaction To Fan Calling Her Baby Girl 'Cute' Goes Viral

On Monday's WWE RAW, Women’s Champion Becky Lynch successfully defended her title against Bianca Belair in the opening bout of the show. Following her big win, a fan at ringside could be heard [...] Nov 02 - On Monday's WWE RAW, Women’s Champion Becky Lynch successfully defended her title against Bianca Belair in the opening bout of the show. Following her big win, a fan at ringside could be heard [...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s AEW Dark - Tony Nese Makes In-Ring Debut

AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm ET. Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese will make his AEW in-ring debut on the episode against Fuego Del Sol. [...] Nov 02 - AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm ET. Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese will make his AEW in-ring debut on the episode against Fuego Del Sol. [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Titanium VIP Ticket For Next PPV

IMPACT Wrestling has announced Titanium VIP ticket sale for their return to Las Vegas scheduled for November 20-22, 2021. Turning Point will take place during this weekend. Get Your Titanium VIP Ti[...] Nov 02 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced Titanium VIP ticket sale for their return to Las Vegas scheduled for November 20-22, 2021. Turning Point will take place during this weekend. Get Your Titanium VIP Ti[...]