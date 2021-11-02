Brooke Hogan Defends Hulk Hogan, Calls Him A "Gentle Giant"
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 02, 2021
Brooke Hogan recently sat down with Hollywood Raw, where she spoke about her family's long running public issues.
“Our family has been through a lot of crap, and I will say, my dad, it’s hard to have all your skeletons pulled out of your closet and just waved in front of everybody’s face and humiliated to the world. And then our family just goes through all this stuff. He has stayed so graceful through it all. I talked to him yesterday. I said, ‘It has to be so hard for you because it’s like you’ve got so many people poking at you, poking at you, poking at you, and you can never poke back. You can never say, yeah, I messed up, but this person did this too.’ You just can’t ever throw shade back because then it just makes you look worse when people are.”
On how Hulk Hogan has handled these problems that have cropped up:
“It’s so hard. He always has to take the high road. He always has to just sit down, shut up, follow the rules, not piss anybody off. So it’s hard to have that control and just always remain graceful in the worst situation. So, he’s real. He’s like, ‘Hey, this is how I messed up,’ or, ‘This is how I’m feeling.’ He communicates and he’s, like I said, just a gentle giant.”
https://wrestlr.me/71842/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Nov 02
Nov 02 - We previously reported the official WrestleMania On-Sale Party will take place at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. CT. [...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - WWE has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, including a six-woman tag team match Check out t[...]
Nov 02 WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results 11/2/21 WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 2, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our LIVE COVERAGE partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.c[...]
Nov 02 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 2, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our LIVE COVERAGE partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.c[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - FTR are set to defend their AAA Tag Team Championships during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. During Tuesday’s episode of AEW[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - This week’s edition of WWE RAW (November 1) on USA saw its viewership remain virtually unchanged with last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNom[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT 2.0 broadcast for this week’s episode of 205 Live. Check out the results below: - Roderick [...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - IMPACT Wrestling is set to cut five names from their roster. PWInsider reports the names removed IMPACT’s website are No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP[...]
Nov 02 AEW Dark Results (November 2nd 2021) It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dark from AEW Universal in Orlando, Florida. We have the dream team of Taz &am[...]
Nov 02 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dark from AEW Universal in Orlando, Florida. We have the dream team of Taz &am[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - Jordan Oliver has taken to Twitter to announce that he is now a free agent and is departing from MLW. 🚨 OFFICIALLY A FREE AGENT 🚨 A week ago [...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - Danhausen took to Twitter following his recent injury at NGW: Tennessee to update the fans on the surgery he is scheduled to get this Friday. Danha[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - Mandy Rose was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she discussed returning to WWE NXT. “I got the call and I didn’t really get much[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - Brooke Hogan recently sat down with Hollywood Raw, where she spoke about her family's long running public issues. “Our family has been throug[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - Indi Hartwell was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about joining The Way. “I don’t really remember. [At] one of our la[...]
Nov 02 WATCH: AEW Dark (11/02/2021) Tonight's AEW Dark has gone live and is available to be watched. The match card is as follows: * Fuego Del Sol vs. Tony Nese* Santana Garrett vs. [...]
Nov 02 - Tonight's AEW Dark has gone live and is available to be watched. The match card is as follows: * Fuego Del Sol vs. Tony Nese* Santana Garrett vs. [...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - A new report from Fightful Select has revealed more details as to why Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was released from his WWE contract in July. The re[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - John Skyler is officially the new number contender for the IMPACT Digital Media Championship after defeating Chelsea Green in a match that aired on IM[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - Ring of Honor has revealed six new matches for its upcoming Honor For All event on November 14th. Here’s the updated ROH Honor For All lineup, [...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - As previously reported, AJ Styles and Omos were originally scheduled to go up against RK-Bro for the RAW tag team titles on the October 25, 2021 editi[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - We reported recently, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. Ross has had skin cancer in the past and he's [...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - WWE Superstar The Miz was eliminated on “Dancing With The Stars” on Monday night. ABC has released dancing segments from the show, includ[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - NWA Powerrr is back for a new episode tonight on FITE TV. This episode will be part one of By Any Means Necessary. Below is the final announced [...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - On Monday's WWE RAW, Women’s Champion Becky Lynch successfully defended her title against Bianca Belair in the opening bout of the show. Follow[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm ET. Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese will make his AEW in[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced Titanium VIP ticket sale for their return to Las Vegas scheduled for November 20-22, 2021. Turning Point will take plac[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - A report from PWInsider reveals WWE recently filed for trademarks for the following terms with the United States Patent & Trademark Office: - GVY[...]