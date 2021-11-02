Brooke Hogan Defends Hulk Hogan, Calls Him A "Gentle Giant"

Brooke Hogan recently sat down with Hollywood Raw, where she spoke about her family's long running public issues.

“Our family has been through a lot of crap, and I will say, my dad, it’s hard to have all your skeletons pulled out of your closet and just waved in front of everybody’s face and humiliated to the world. And then our family just goes through all this stuff. He has stayed so graceful through it all. I talked to him yesterday. I said, ‘It has to be so hard for you because it’s like you’ve got so many people poking at you, poking at you, poking at you, and you can never poke back. You can never say, yeah, I messed up, but this person did this too.’ You just can’t ever throw shade back because then it just makes you look worse when people are.”

On how Hulk Hogan has handled these problems that have cropped up: