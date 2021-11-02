Indi Hartwell Talks Joining The Way, Creative Freedom

Indi Hartwell was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about joining The Way.

“I don’t really remember. [At] one of our last shows at Full Sail, we had a battle royal and I had to save Candice a few times. I got told then I was going to be put with Candice, but I didn’t know really what it was leading to and I didn’t know it was going to be a group. We did the bit where I bought them a TV and I didn’t even know that was happening until I was watching the show. I didn’t really get told. It kind of just came out of nowhere. I’m so glad that it did. Obviously, a lot of people thought it was a random thrown-together group, but as the months went on, people started understanding and we became your average family on TV.

“I wish that Candice and I could have tagged together for longer, but obviously, Johnny and Candice starting a family is one of the best things that could ever happen because I’m getting a little sibling. I wasn’t too worried because of the InDex storyline. We were all doing our own things, Austin getting called up to Raw, Candice getting pregnant, I had the stuff with Dexter and Johnny is always doing something. I wasn’t too worried but it was kind of bittersweet to see everyone kind of split off.”