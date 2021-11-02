More Details On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release

A new report from Fightful Select has revealed more details as to why Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was released from his WWE contract in July.

The report notes that over the summer the WWE creative team was told that Wyatt had been cleared to return before he eventually was released, this had been widely reported in the days after his release.

Wyatt was reportedly backstage at several WWE RAW events following WrestleMania 37, and both he and Randy Orton were reported to be "not happy" with the creative direction of their story, which had been subject to changes neither agreed with.

A source told the website that apparently there was "never a true creative endgame" for the storyline with Orton actually meant to be the one taking time off after WrestleMania, not Wyatt. There was some support from others backstage for Orton and Wyatt.

Wyatt hard had reportedly become outspoken about bad creative according to "numerous people backstage" with some thinking Vince McMahon "just didn’t like him" due to that.

Additionally, there was said to be frustration with the "burned Fiend" suit, with Wyatt feeling it was too heavy to work in and it would look bad on screen as he couldn't move around in it, this led to the suit being scrapped.

The report added that "almost nobody" believed Wyatt was released due to budget cuts given his popularity in the main event picture.