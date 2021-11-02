Why AJ Styles Hasn’t Been Seen On WWE RAW Recently

As previously reported, AJ Styles and Omos were originally scheduled to go up against RK-Bro for the RAW tag team titles on the October 25, 2021 edition of WWE RAW but the match was pulled from the show in the lead-up.

Omos has appeared by himself on RAW the last two weeks, with no sign of Styles.

In an update from F4WOnline.com they noted:

“AJ’s got a non-injury medical issue, is what I was told. I’m sure he’s gonna yell and scream about it at some point, but that is what they said. A non-injury medical issue.”