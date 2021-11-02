WATCH: Becky Lynch’s Reaction To Fan Calling Her Baby Girl 'Cute' Goes Viral

Fan: “Your baby’s so cute!” Becky Lynch: “I know! She gets it from me!” (CREDIT 🎥: @Sarge985 ) pic.twitter.com/eaDOr1Eode

The spontaneous moment has gone viral online, and can be watched below:

Following her big win, a fan at ringside could be heard yelling: "Your baby’s so cute!” Lynch yelled back and responded: "I know! She gets it from me!"

On Monday's WWE RAW, Women’s Champion Becky Lynch successfully defended her title against Bianca Belair in the opening bout of the show.

» More News From This Feed

Why AJ Styles Hasn’t Been Seen On WWE RAW Recently

As previously reported, AJ Styles and Omos were originally scheduled to go up against RK-Bro for the RAW tag team titles on the October 25, 2021 editi[...] Nov 02 - As previously reported, AJ Styles and Omos were originally scheduled to go up against RK-Bro for the RAW tag team titles on the October 25, 2021 editi[...]

Jim Ross Provides Update On His Skin Cancer Diagnosis

We reported recently, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. Ross has had skin cancer in the past and he's [...] Nov 02 - We reported recently, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. Ross has had skin cancer in the past and he's [...]

WATCH: The Miz Eliminated On Dancing With The Stars

WWE Superstar The Miz was eliminated on “Dancing With The Stars” on Monday night. ABC has released dancing segments from the show, includ[...] Nov 02 - WWE Superstar The Miz was eliminated on “Dancing With The Stars” on Monday night. ABC has released dancing segments from the show, includ[...]

Card For Tonight's NWA Powerrr On FITE TV

NWA Powerrr is back for a new episode tonight on FITE TV. This episode will be part one of By Any Means Necessary. Below is the final announced [...] Nov 02 - NWA Powerrr is back for a new episode tonight on FITE TV. This episode will be part one of By Any Means Necessary. Below is the final announced [...]

WATCH: Becky Lynch’s Reaction To Fan Calling Her Baby Girl 'Cute' Goes Viral

On Monday's WWE RAW, Women’s Champion Becky Lynch successfully defended her title against Bianca Belair in the opening bout of the show. Follow[...] Nov 02 - On Monday's WWE RAW, Women’s Champion Becky Lynch successfully defended her title against Bianca Belair in the opening bout of the show. Follow[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s AEW Dark - Tony Nese Makes In-Ring Debut

AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm ET. Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese will make his AEW in[...] Nov 02 - AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm ET. Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese will make his AEW in[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Titanium VIP Ticket For Next PPV

IMPACT Wrestling has announced Titanium VIP ticket sale for their return to Las Vegas scheduled for November 20-22, 2021. Turning Point will take plac[...] Nov 02 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced Titanium VIP ticket sale for their return to Las Vegas scheduled for November 20-22, 2021. Turning Point will take plac[...]

WWE Files A Number Of Trademarks For Top Superstars

A report from PWInsider reveals WWE recently filed for trademarks for the following terms with the United States Patent & Trademark Office: - GVY[...] Nov 02 - A report from PWInsider reveals WWE recently filed for trademarks for the following terms with the United States Patent & Trademark Office: - GVY[...]

PHOTO: Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain Reveals New Look

Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain has revealed a new look on social media. Dain, who now goes by the ring name Big Damo, was released from WWE back i[...] Nov 02 - Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain has revealed a new look on social media. Dain, who now goes by the ring name Big Damo, was released from WWE back i[...]

WWE Planning A December Pay-Per-View For NXT 2.0

We recently reported WWE decided to nix plans for a December pay-per-view, meaning the WWE TLC pay-per-view will not take place this year, additional [...] Nov 02 - We recently reported WWE decided to nix plans for a December pay-per-view, meaning the WWE TLC pay-per-view will not take place this year, additional [...]

Becky Lynch Successfully Retains Raw Women's Title Against Bianca Belair on Monday Night Raw

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Man" Becky Lynch successfully retained her Raw Women's Championship against "T[...] Nov 01 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Man" Becky Lynch successfully retained her Raw Women's Championship against "T[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 1st 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means! AEW kicked off their week with another episode of AEW Dark Elevation and we have matches to get through. With t[...] Nov 01 - It's Monday, you know what that means! AEW kicked off their week with another episode of AEW Dark Elevation and we have matches to get through. With t[...]

WWE Announces The Undertaker For Upcoming WrestleMania Event

WWE has announced a WWE WrestleMania 38 On-Sale Party which will take place November 10 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WrestleMania 38 [...] Nov 01 - WWE has announced a WWE WrestleMania 38 On-Sale Party which will take place November 10 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WrestleMania 38 [...]

Fandango Reveals He Didn't Like Dancing Gimmick, Wanted To Be More Like Roman Reigns

During a virtual signing with the Asylum Wrestling Store, Fandango was asked what kind of gimmick he wished he had been assigned in WWE. "Probably [...] Nov 01 - During a virtual signing with the Asylum Wrestling Store, Fandango was asked what kind of gimmick he wished he had been assigned in WWE. "Probably [...]

Lita Discusses "Tag Me In" Campaign For Mental Health Awareness

Lita was recently interviewed by DAZN, where she spoke about the "Tag Me In" campaign for mental health awareness. “October is Mental Health [...] Nov 01 - Lita was recently interviewed by DAZN, where she spoke about the "Tag Me In" campaign for mental health awareness. “October is Mental Health [...]

This Week's AEW Rampage Sees Highest Viewership Since Grand Slam Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has posted the viewer numbers for last week’s AEW Rampage. The episode featured Abadon vs. Britt Baker in the[...] Nov 01 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has posted the viewer numbers for last week’s AEW Rampage. The episode featured Abadon vs. Britt Baker in the[...]

Jordynne Grace On How Long She Thinks She Will Wrestle, Plans After Wrestling

Jordynne Grace was recently a guest on the Generation of Wrestling podcast, where she discussed when she plans to wind down her career and start looki[...] Nov 01 - Jordynne Grace was recently a guest on the Generation of Wrestling podcast, where she discussed when she plans to wind down her career and start looki[...]

Opening Match For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has confirmed the opening match for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Title vs Bia[...] Nov 01 - WWE has confirmed the opening match for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Title vs Bia[...]

Dana Brooke Responds To Detractors Who Want To See Her Fail

As we get ready for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, Dana Brooke has taken to Twitter to respond to fans and critics alike who want to see h[...] Nov 01 - As we get ready for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, Dana Brooke has taken to Twitter to respond to fans and critics alike who want to see h[...]

"Filthy" Tom Lawlor Departs From MLW, Now A Free Agent

"Filthy" Tom Lawlor has taken to Twitter to announce he is now a free agent, having left MLW. You can check out the tweet here: As of today, I am [...] Nov 01 - "Filthy" Tom Lawlor has taken to Twitter to announce he is now a free agent, having left MLW. You can check out the tweet here: As of today, I am [...]

Angel Garza Suspected He'd Be Drafted To SmackDown Due To The Brand's Lack Of Latino Superstars

Angel Garza was recently interviewed by WWE Espanol, where he stated he had a good feeling he would be drafted to SmackDown in the WWE Draft due to th[...] Nov 01 - Angel Garza was recently interviewed by WWE Espanol, where he stated he had a good feeling he would be drafted to SmackDown in the WWE Draft due to th[...]

Danhausen Provides Injury Update

Danhausen, following his ankle injury at NGW: Tennessee, has provided an update as to his condition. The independent star has apparently suffered a b[...] Nov 01 - Danhausen, following his ankle injury at NGW: Tennessee, has provided an update as to his condition. The independent star has apparently suffered a b[...]

Doudrop Thought Eva Marie Was Retired When She Got Paired Up With Her

Doudrop was recently interviewed by Give Me Sport, where she revealed that she believed Eva Marie had retired when she found out she was going to be p[...] Nov 01 - Doudrop was recently interviewed by Give Me Sport, where she revealed that she believed Eva Marie had retired when she found out she was going to be p[...]

WWE Network Announces "The Rock Month", This Week's WWE Network Schedule

WWE has revealed the schedule for this week on the WWE Network and Peacock, which kicks off what they're calling The Rock Month to celebrate the 25th [...] Nov 01 - WWE has revealed the schedule for this week on the WWE Network and Peacock, which kicks off what they're calling The Rock Month to celebrate the 25th [...]