WATCH: Becky Lynch’s Reaction To Fan Calling Her Baby Girl 'Cute' Goes Viral
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 02, 2021
On Monday's WWE RAW, Women’s Champion Becky Lynch successfully defended her title against Bianca Belair in the opening bout of the show.
Following her big win, a fan at ringside could be heard yelling: "Your baby’s so cute!” Lynch yelled back and responded: "I know! She gets it from me!"
The spontaneous moment has gone viral online, and can be watched below:
https://wrestlr.me/71832/
