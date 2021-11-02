Final Announced Card For Tonight’s AEW Dark - Tony Nese Makes In-Ring Debut

TOMORROW on #AEWDark , @TonyNese makes his #AEW debut vs @FuegoDelSol ! Plus 11 more matches including: - @SantanaGarrett_ v #TheBunny - @BisonXL / @LionHeartUce v #2point0 ( @MattTheShow / @JeffTheShow ) - @theBobbyFish v @HAILRyzin Tune in TOMORROW at 7/6c - https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/MNd1RX97hc

- Fuego Del Sol vs. Tony Nese - Santana Garrett vs. The Bunny - Bobby Fish vs. Ryzin - Bison XL & Toa Liona vs. 2point0 - The Acclaimed vs. Ishmael Vaughn and Dontae Smiley - Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Sean Carr & Marcus Kross - Red Velvet vs. Shalonce Royal - Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Eli Knight & Malik Bosede - Santana & Ortiz vs. Joe Coleman & Idris Abraham - Nyla Rose vs. Viva Van - Daniel Garcia vs. Rickey Shane Page - PAC vs. Tiger Ruas

The following 12 matchups have been announced for tonight’s show:

AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm ET. Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese will make his AEW in-ring debut on the episode against Fuego Del Sol.

Why AJ Styles Hasn’t Been Seen On WWE RAW Recently

As previously reported, AJ Styles and Omos were originally scheduled to go up against RK-Bro for the RAW tag team titles on the October 25, 2021 edition of WWE RAW but the match was pulled from the sh[...] Nov 02 - As previously reported, AJ Styles and Omos were originally scheduled to go up against RK-Bro for the RAW tag team titles on the October 25, 2021 edition of WWE RAW but the match was pulled from the sh[...]

Jim Ross Provides Update On His Skin Cancer Diagnosis

We reported recently, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. Ross has had skin cancer in the past and he's overcome it. The AEW announcer provided an update [...] Nov 02 - We reported recently, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. Ross has had skin cancer in the past and he's overcome it. The AEW announcer provided an update [...]

WATCH: The Miz Eliminated On Dancing With The Stars

WWE Superstar The Miz was eliminated on “Dancing With The Stars” on Monday night. ABC has released dancing segments from the show, including the elimination segment showing The Miz being [...] Nov 02 - WWE Superstar The Miz was eliminated on “Dancing With The Stars” on Monday night. ABC has released dancing segments from the show, including the elimination segment showing The Miz being [...]

Card For Tonight's NWA Powerrr On FITE TV

NWA Powerrr is back for a new episode tonight on FITE TV. This episode will be part one of By Any Means Necessary. Below is the final announced card: - NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships:[...] Nov 02 - NWA Powerrr is back for a new episode tonight on FITE TV. This episode will be part one of By Any Means Necessary. Below is the final announced card: - NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships:[...]

WATCH: Becky Lynch’s Reaction To Fan Calling Her Baby Girl 'Cute' Goes Viral

On Monday's WWE RAW, Women’s Champion Becky Lynch successfully defended her title against Bianca Belair in the opening bout of the show. Following her big win, a fan at ringside could be heard [...] Nov 02 - On Monday's WWE RAW, Women’s Champion Becky Lynch successfully defended her title against Bianca Belair in the opening bout of the show. Following her big win, a fan at ringside could be heard [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Titanium VIP Ticket For Next PPV

IMPACT Wrestling has announced Titanium VIP ticket sale for their return to Las Vegas scheduled for November 20-22, 2021. Turning Point will take place during this weekend. Get Your Titanium VIP Ti[...] Nov 02 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced Titanium VIP ticket sale for their return to Las Vegas scheduled for November 20-22, 2021. Turning Point will take place during this weekend. Get Your Titanium VIP Ti[...]

WWE Files A Number Of Trademarks For Top Superstars

A report from PWInsider reveals WWE recently filed for trademarks for the following terms with the United States Patent & Trademark Office: - GVY - NXT star.- Von Wagner - NXT star.- Toxic Attrac[...] Nov 02 - A report from PWInsider reveals WWE recently filed for trademarks for the following terms with the United States Patent & Trademark Office: - GVY - NXT star.- Von Wagner - NXT star.- Toxic Attrac[...]

PHOTO: Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain Reveals New Look

Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain has revealed a new look on social media. Dain, who now goes by the ring name Big Damo, was released from WWE back in June 2021 due to company-wide budget cuts He po[...] Nov 02 - Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain has revealed a new look on social media. Dain, who now goes by the ring name Big Damo, was released from WWE back in June 2021 due to company-wide budget cuts He po[...]

WWE Planning A December Pay-Per-View For NXT 2.0

We recently reported WWE decided to nix plans for a December pay-per-view, meaning the WWE TLC pay-per-view will not take place this year, additional WWE had no plans for an NXT TakeOver for November [...] Nov 02 - We recently reported WWE decided to nix plans for a December pay-per-view, meaning the WWE TLC pay-per-view will not take place this year, additional WWE had no plans for an NXT TakeOver for November [...]

Becky Lynch Successfully Retains Raw Women's Title Against Bianca Belair on Monday Night Raw

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Man" Becky Lynch successfully retained her Raw Women's Championship against "The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair. #WWERaw #WomensTi[...] Nov 01 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Man" Becky Lynch successfully retained her Raw Women's Championship against "The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair. #WWERaw #WomensTi[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 1st 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means! AEW kicked off their week with another episode of AEW Dark Elevation and we have matches to get through. With the team of Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight & Mark H[...] Nov 01 - It's Monday, you know what that means! AEW kicked off their week with another episode of AEW Dark Elevation and we have matches to get through. With the team of Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight & Mark H[...]

WWE Announces The Undertaker For Upcoming WrestleMania Event

WWE has announced a WWE WrestleMania 38 On-Sale Party which will take place November 10 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WrestleMania 38 will take place across two nights, April 2-3, 2022[...] Nov 01 - WWE has announced a WWE WrestleMania 38 On-Sale Party which will take place November 10 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WrestleMania 38 will take place across two nights, April 2-3, 2022[...]

Fandango Reveals He Didn't Like Dancing Gimmick, Wanted To Be More Like Roman Reigns

During a virtual signing with the Asylum Wrestling Store, Fandango was asked what kind of gimmick he wished he had been assigned in WWE. "Probably something cool. Kind of like a cool Roman Reigns t[...] Nov 01 - During a virtual signing with the Asylum Wrestling Store, Fandango was asked what kind of gimmick he wished he had been assigned in WWE. "Probably something cool. Kind of like a cool Roman Reigns t[...]

Lita Discusses "Tag Me In" Campaign For Mental Health Awareness

Lita was recently interviewed by DAZN, where she spoke about the "Tag Me In" campaign for mental health awareness. “October is Mental Health Month. It just seemed like the perfect time to sta[...] Nov 01 - Lita was recently interviewed by DAZN, where she spoke about the "Tag Me In" campaign for mental health awareness. “October is Mental Health Month. It just seemed like the perfect time to sta[...]

This Week's AEW Rampage Sees Highest Viewership Since Grand Slam Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has posted the viewer numbers for last week’s AEW Rampage. The episode featured Abadon vs. Britt Baker in the main event Bryan Danielson taking on Eddie Kingst[...] Nov 01 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has posted the viewer numbers for last week’s AEW Rampage. The episode featured Abadon vs. Britt Baker in the main event Bryan Danielson taking on Eddie Kingst[...]

Jordynne Grace On How Long She Thinks She Will Wrestle, Plans After Wrestling

Jordynne Grace was recently a guest on the Generation of Wrestling podcast, where she discussed when she plans to wind down her career and start looking towards retiring. "I want to wrestle forever[...] Nov 01 - Jordynne Grace was recently a guest on the Generation of Wrestling podcast, where she discussed when she plans to wind down her career and start looking towards retiring. "I want to wrestle forever[...]

Opening Match For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has confirmed the opening match for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Title vs Bianca Belair to kick off the three-hour broadcast. [...] Nov 01 - WWE has confirmed the opening match for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Title vs Bianca Belair to kick off the three-hour broadcast. [...]

Dana Brooke Responds To Detractors Who Want To See Her Fail

As we get ready for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, Dana Brooke has taken to Twitter to respond to fans and critics alike who want to see her fail. She states that wrestling is her passion[...] Nov 01 - As we get ready for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, Dana Brooke has taken to Twitter to respond to fans and critics alike who want to see her fail. She states that wrestling is her passion[...]

"Filthy" Tom Lawlor Departs From MLW, Now A Free Agent

"Filthy" Tom Lawlor has taken to Twitter to announce he is now a free agent, having left MLW. You can check out the tweet here: As of today, I am a free agent in the world of professional wrestlin[...] Nov 01 - "Filthy" Tom Lawlor has taken to Twitter to announce he is now a free agent, having left MLW. You can check out the tweet here: As of today, I am a free agent in the world of professional wrestlin[...]

Angel Garza Suspected He'd Be Drafted To SmackDown Due To The Brand's Lack Of Latino Superstars

Angel Garza was recently interviewed by WWE Espanol, where he stated he had a good feeling he would be drafted to SmackDown in the WWE Draft due to the brand's lack of Latino stars. “When we [...] Nov 01 - Angel Garza was recently interviewed by WWE Espanol, where he stated he had a good feeling he would be drafted to SmackDown in the WWE Draft due to the brand's lack of Latino stars. “When we [...]

Danhausen Provides Injury Update

Danhausen, following his ankle injury at NGW: Tennessee, has provided an update as to his condition. The independent star has apparently suffered a broken tibia and fibia. It's unknown how long he w[...] Nov 01 - Danhausen, following his ankle injury at NGW: Tennessee, has provided an update as to his condition. The independent star has apparently suffered a broken tibia and fibia. It's unknown how long he w[...]

Doudrop Thought Eva Marie Was Retired When She Got Paired Up With Her

Doudrop was recently interviewed by Give Me Sport, where she revealed that she believed Eva Marie had retired when she found out she was going to be paired up with her on TV. "So I found I was goin[...] Nov 01 - Doudrop was recently interviewed by Give Me Sport, where she revealed that she believed Eva Marie had retired when she found out she was going to be paired up with her on TV. "So I found I was goin[...]

WWE Network Announces "The Rock Month", This Week's WWE Network Schedule

WWE has revealed the schedule for this week on the WWE Network and Peacock, which kicks off what they're calling The Rock Month to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his WWF debut at the 1996 edition o[...] Nov 01 - WWE has revealed the schedule for this week on the WWE Network and Peacock, which kicks off what they're calling The Rock Month to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his WWF debut at the 1996 edition o[...]