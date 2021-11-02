IMPACT Wrestling Announces Titanium VIP Ticket For Next PPV

IMPACT Wrestling has announced Titanium VIP ticket sale for their return to Las Vegas scheduled for November 20-22, 2021. Turning Point will take place during this weekend.

Rohit Raju predicted he’d be the winner in the IMPACT Wrestling Bowling Championship – held Sunday, October 24, at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, in conjunction with the Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

And boy did Rohit deliver.

He rolled the single-best game in IMPACT’s long-running Bowling Championship, which featured other IMPACT stars and VIP Titanium ticket-buyers.

Rohit bested bowling gems delivered in the past by such stars as Konnan, Pentagon Jr., Fenix and both members of LAX, Santana and Ortiz, among others. At one point, Rohit delivered 4 consecutive strikes.

The Bowling Championship also featured Raj Singh, Tasha Steelz, Alisha Edwards, Johnny Swinger, Hernandez and Deaner.

Rohit will defend his Bowling Championship later this month in conjunction with the Nov. 20-22 IMPACT shows at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. New IMPACT stars will challenge the former X-Division Champion, and the event again will feature Titanium VIP ticket-buyers from the November shows.

** IMPACT Wrestling returns to Las Vegas for 3-nights of exciting, action-packed in-ring action, Nov. 20-22 at Sam’s Town Live!, highlighted by #TurningPoint, which will air live on the IMPACT Plus app and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders.

For tickets, click here: https://bit.ly/IMPACTVegas