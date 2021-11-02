WWE Files A Number Of Trademarks For Top Superstars

A report from PWInsider reveals WWE recently filed for trademarks for the following terms with the United States Patent & Trademark Office:

- GVY - NXT star.

- Von Wagner - NXT star.

- Toxic Attraction - NXT star.

- RK-Bro - Tag name for Randy Orton and Riddle.

- Queen Zelina - refers to Zelina Vega.

- Alpha Academy - Tag name for Chad Gable and Otis.

The latest trademark followings had the following description for use:

