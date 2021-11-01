AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 1st 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means! AEW kicked off their week with another episode of AEW Dark Elevation and we have matches to get through. With the team of Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight & Mark Henry on commentary, let's get to the wrestling!

Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura w/ Vickie Guerrero & Lulu Pencil defeated Ryo Mizunami & Kris Statlander via Pinfall (4:11)

We're starting off with a tag team involving some of the big hitters in the women's division and it's the Japanese women that start us of as Mizunami and Sakura lock up. Emi gets the better of the first exchange but Ryo soon comes back with her power before tagging out to Statlander. Emi manages to get a break and tags out to Nyla but Statlander attacks the legs of the Native Beast to get on top. Now it's Nyla's turn to show her strength as she takes over and her and Sakura are in control of the match till Statlander hits a big Cross Body and tags out to Mizunami who almosts gets the win with Exploder on Nyla but Emi breaks it up. Nyla comes back with a really innovative move where she throws Statlander into Mizunami and takes out both women when she hits a Neckbreaker on the latter before she climbs to the top and hits a Senton for the win.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Victor Benjamin via Submission (2:20)

Commentary let us know that Victor Benjamin is an unbeaten MMA fighter but he's definitely not going to be an undefeated wrestler after this match as Frankie outclasses him out of the gates. Benjamin gets a little offence in but not too much as Frankie puts him away with the Cross Face Chicken Wing.

Riho defeated Kayla Sparks via Pinfall (1:45)

Riho remains over with the AEW fans but it seems that this Boston crowd are big Kayla Sparks fans too as she gets quite the reaction too. A quick match here as Riho hits the 619, the Double Foot Stomp from the top rope and then finishes with a Northern Lights Suplex with a bridge to get the pinfall victory!

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) w/ Tully Blanchard defeated Waves & Curls (Traevon Jordan & Jaylen Brandyn) via Pinfall (2:05)

Dax starts off with Waves (Jaylen Brandyn) and beats him down but he manages to get the better of both members to get the tag out to Curls (Traevon Jordan) who comes in to run wild but finds nobody to run wild on as both Cash & Dax are down. However, the FTR boys are playing possum and pop up to hit the Big Rig on Jordan to get the pin.

Tay Conti defeated LMK via Pinfall (0:49)

LMK tries to fire up early on but she doesn't have enough power to worry Tay and after just a few moves, Tay hits the DD-Tay to earn the quick victory.

Best Friends (Wheeler Yuta, Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy) defeated The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) & Serpentico via Pinfall (3:13)

We get our main event and Max Caster raps as per usual but it's Orange Cassidy's response which ends in a "word to your mother" that has me crying. Honestly, the first 5 minutes of this are a blur because I was still laughing about it. The story of the match is Orange Cassidy is the best wrestler and Serpentico is the weak link and the match concludes with the former hitting the Orange Punch on the latter to get the pin.

This is one of the rare times, I'm watching the show on the date of its premiere! Usually because I'm in the UK, Dark & Elevation start at midnight. But British Summertime ended on Sunday and it's a week till American's get their extra hour in bed so for this week, I get the novelty of watching on the correct day. A fun way to start the week. Join me here for Dark results tomorrow and Dynamite results on Wednesday. Catch me on Twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy also. Goodnight and word to your mothers!