Lita Discusses "Tag Me In" Campaign For Mental Health Awareness

Lita was recently interviewed by DAZN, where she spoke about the "Tag Me In" campaign for mental health awareness.

“October is Mental Health Month. It just seemed like the perfect time to start this initiative. With professional wrestling, the whole exterior is to be tough and not show pain when you’re not in the match, to not show pain physically, but to also extend that to not show pain mentally. So we just started this conversation amongst ourselves with friends in the business and said, ‘Okay, we need to smash that. We need to break open that and not make it a taboo subject.’ I think it needs to extend on both sides, both physically and mentally, to go, ‘Yeah, that did hurt.’ Because that’s the whole thing and wrestling to go, ‘Are you okay? Did you know that hurt?’ “And you’re like, ‘No, no, I’m good. I’m good.’ So that also extends to mentally. I think it’s just trying to maintain that superhero exterior among anybody but your most inner circle. I think it’s as we talk and open this discussion, we realize that we all have a lot more in common or maybe have down days that it would have been nice for someone to check in on or felt more comfortable to go, ‘Yeah, I’m just kind struggling today, or I’m not feeling my best and have somebody go, let’s talk about it, or I’m also not feeling great and not just knowing that other people that you perceive as being so invincible and fearless and strong have these days that they don’t feel those things.'”

Lita was asked if she dealt with any mental health struggles during her career.

“I am a talker. I’ve been so fortunate that I’m close friends with a core group of my girlfriends from high school. They’ve always been a great support system for me. So I just had that built-in for me for a long time. I would get in the rental car after my match, or if I had a bad day at work, or if I had something I felt I needed to get off my chest that I built that network in that I would go to one and if they don’t answer the phone, I’m going to go to the next one on the phone and be like, ‘No, you’re gonna listen to this.’ I find a lot of times, even if it’s just like getting it out, so it isn’t suppressed in there and having someone go, ‘Yeah, that does suck.’ And you go, ‘Great, thanks, I feel better now. That’s all I needed.’ It was just someone to listen to me and not feel that I had to bottle this up and keep going. I’ve been fortunate. I don’t like to bottle things up. It doesn’t bode well for me because then I’m going to lash out at the poor cashier at my grocery store, and that’s not right.”

Lita was also asked if she thinks AEW and WWE should do more for mental health.