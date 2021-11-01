WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
"Filthy" Tom Lawlor Departs From MLW, Now A Free Agent
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 01, 2021
"Filthy" Tom Lawlor has taken to Twitter to announce he is now a free agent, having left MLW.
You can check out the tweet here:
Lawlor had won MLW's Battle Riot and captured the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.
It's currently unknown where he will be headed next.
https://wrestlr.me/71817/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Nov 01
Nov 01 - During a virtual signing with the Asylum Wrestling Store, Fandango was asked what kind of gimmick he wished he had been assigned in WWE. "Probably [...]
Nov 01
Nov 01 - Lita was recently interviewed by DAZN, where she spoke about the "Tag Me In" campaign for mental health awareness. “October is Mental Health [...]
Nov 01
Nov 01 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has posted the viewer numbers for last week’s AEW Rampage. The episode featured Abadon vs. Britt Baker in the[...]
Nov 01
Nov 01 - Jordynne Grace was recently a guest on the Generation of Wrestling podcast, where she discussed when she plans to wind down her career and start looki[...]
Nov 01 Opening Match For Tonight’s WWE RAW WWE has confirmed the opening match for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Title vs Bia[...]
Nov 01 - WWE has confirmed the opening match for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Title vs Bia[...]
Nov 01
Nov 01 - As we get ready for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, Dana Brooke has taken to Twitter to respond to fans and critics alike who want to see h[...]
Nov 01
Nov 01 - "Filthy" Tom Lawlor has taken to Twitter to announce he is now a free agent, having left MLW. You can check out the tweet here: As of today, I am [...]
Nov 01
Nov 01 - Angel Garza was recently interviewed by WWE Espanol, where he stated he had a good feeling he would be drafted to SmackDown in the WWE Draft due to th[...]
Nov 01 Danhausen Provides Injury Update Danhausen, following his ankle injury at NGW: Tennessee, has provided an update as to his condition. The independent star has apparently suffered a b[...]
Nov 01 - Danhausen, following his ankle injury at NGW: Tennessee, has provided an update as to his condition. The independent star has apparently suffered a b[...]
Nov 01
Nov 01 - Doudrop was recently interviewed by Give Me Sport, where she revealed that she believed Eva Marie had retired when she found out she was going to be p[...]
Nov 01
Nov 01 - WWE has revealed the schedule for this week on the WWE Network and Peacock, which kicks off what they're calling The Rock Month to celebrate the 25th [...]
Nov 01
Nov 01 - It is being reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics that this past Thursday’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring on VICE has gone up in view[...]
Nov 01 Gnarles Garvin Signs With MLW MLW has released a statement announcing Gnarles Garvin has signed with the promotion and is coming to the War Chamber event. Gnarls Garvin signs wi[...]
Nov 01 - MLW has released a statement announcing Gnarles Garvin has signed with the promotion and is coming to the War Chamber event. Gnarls Garvin signs wi[...]
Nov 01
Nov 01 - When Dana Brooke made a rare TV appearance in WWE only to get destroyed by Shayna Baszler, Corey Graves on commentary made a remark about Brooke havin[...]
Nov 01
Nov 01 - Paul White was recently a guest on Inside The Ropes, where he discussed the frustration he felt toward the end of his run in WWE. “It was fru[...]
Nov 01
Nov 01 - Ron Simmons sat down with his old APA tag-team partner when he was a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw. Simmons discussed if he realized the [...]
Nov 01
Nov 01 - Former WWE Superstar Bronson Reed, now known as Jonah, was originally booked to appear at Bound For Glory 2021 but was then removed from the show. In[...]
Nov 01
Nov 01 - Jon Moxley recently took part in the Casino Ladder Match on the AEW Anniversary show last month, which was won by the returning Adam Page. Moxley reve[...]
Nov 01
Nov 01 - The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight at 7 PM ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the updated card: - Nyla Ro[...]
Nov 01
Nov 01 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. The only match announced as of this report is Bian[...]
Nov 01
Nov 01 - The first AEW quarterly special on TNT is reportedly planned for January 2022. Dynamite is set to move to TBS on January 5, 2022, but the specials wi[...]
Nov 01
Nov 01 - Two injuries were suffered during the NGW: Tennessee event last night. Danhausen suffered a broken ankle during his tag-team match with Warhorse agai[...]
Nov 01
Nov 01 - Mick Foley was recently a guest on the Talking Tough podcast, where he revealed that he actually didn't like the Mankind character that came to define[...]
Nov 01
Nov 01 - NJPW recently held night seven of the Road To Power Struggle from the Big Palette Fukushima in Fukushima, Japan. The results are as follows: Ryohe[...]
Oct 31
Oct 31 - WWE Superstar Paige has got social media talking tonight following the reveal of her Halloween costume. On Twitter, she asked fans to guess who she w[...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π