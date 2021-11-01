WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Angel Garza Suspected He'd Be Drafted To SmackDown Due To The Brand's Lack Of Latino Superstars
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 01, 2021
Angel Garza was recently interviewed by WWE Espanol, where he stated he had a good feeling he would be drafted to SmackDown in the WWE Draft due to the brand's lack of Latino stars.
“When we were looking at the draft, we did not know a thing about where we were going, we were just in the locker rooms looking at what was happening. We noticed that Rey & Dominik went to Raw and saw Zelina move too and we thought SmackDown is staying without Latinos, and 2 things were going to happen: or we were getting drafted over there or Damian (Priest) was leaving Raw. Us two (him & Humberto) were with Damian and we were saying 'or you leave or we leave' and then we saw Damian was drafted to Raw and we were 99% certain we were going to SmackDown because there were no Latinos at the moment. When we saw our names for SmackDown, we went 'we from here now' and it was a surprise. Like for everyone watching at home, we did not expect to be drafted to SmackDown."
Nov 01 - During a virtual signing with the Asylum Wrestling Store, Fandango was asked what kind of gimmick he wished he had been assigned in WWE. "Probably something cool. Kind of like a cool Roman Reigns t[...]
Nov 01 - Lita was recently interviewed by DAZN, where she spoke about the "Tag Me In" campaign for mental health awareness. “October is Mental Health Month. It just seemed like the perfect time to sta[...]
Nov 01 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has posted the viewer numbers for last week’s AEW Rampage. The episode featured Abadon vs. Britt Baker in the main event Bryan Danielson taking on Eddie Kingst[...]
Nov 01 - Jordynne Grace was recently a guest on the Generation of Wrestling podcast, where she discussed when she plans to wind down her career and start looking towards retiring. "I want to wrestle forever[...]
Opening Match For Tonight’s WWE RAW WWE has confirmed the opening match for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Title vs Bianca Belair to kick off the three-hour broadcast. [...]
Nov 01 - As we get ready for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, Dana Brooke has taken to Twitter to respond to fans and critics alike who want to see her fail. She states that wrestling is her passion[...]
Nov 01 - "Filthy" Tom Lawlor has taken to Twitter to announce he is now a free agent, having left MLW. You can check out the tweet here: As of today, I am a free agent in the world of professional wrestlin[...]
Danhausen Provides Injury Update Danhausen, following his ankle injury at NGW: Tennessee, has provided an update as to his condition. The independent star has apparently suffered a broken tibia and fibia. It's unknown how long he w[...]
Nov 01 - Doudrop was recently interviewed by Give Me Sport, where she revealed that she believed Eva Marie had retired when she found out she was going to be paired up with her on TV. "So I found I was goin[...]
Nov 01 - WWE has revealed the schedule for this week on the WWE Network and Peacock, which kicks off what they're calling The Rock Month to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his WWF debut at the 1996 edition o[...]
Nov 01 - It is being reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics that this past Thursday’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring on VICE has gone up in viewership for it's season finale. The episode focuse[...]
Gnarles Garvin Signs With MLW MLW has released a statement announcing Gnarles Garvin has signed with the promotion and is coming to the War Chamber event. Gnarls Garvin signs with MLW, debuts this Saturday in Philly Smash mout[...]
Nov 01 - When Dana Brooke made a rare TV appearance in WWE only to get destroyed by Shayna Baszler, Corey Graves on commentary made a remark about Brooke having "not accomplished much of anything." During his[...]
Nov 01 - Paul White was recently a guest on Inside The Ropes, where he discussed the frustration he felt toward the end of his run in WWE. “It was frustrating. That was one of the big battles that I h[...]
Nov 01 - Ron Simmons sat down with his old APA tag-team partner when he was a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw. Simmons discussed if he realized the impact he was making when he became the first ever[...]
Nov 01 - Former WWE Superstar Bronson Reed, now known as Jonah, was originally booked to appear at Bound For Glory 2021 but was then removed from the show. In an interview with Wrestling Inc. Jonah revealed w[...]
Nov 01 - Jon Moxley recently took part in the Casino Ladder Match on the AEW Anniversary show last month, which was won by the returning Adam Page. Moxley revealed in an interview on Wrestling Observer Radio, [...]
Nov 01 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. The only match announced as of this report is Bianca Belair challenging Becky Lynch for the RAW Wome[...]
Nov 01 - The first AEW quarterly special on TNT is reportedly planned for January 2022. Dynamite is set to move to TBS on January 5, 2022, but the specials will remain on TNT. A report from Andrew Zarian of [...]
Nov 01 - Two injuries were suffered during the NGW: Tennessee event last night. Danhausen suffered a broken ankle during his tag-team match with Warhorse against the Renegades of Flight. Danhausen shared a v[...]
Nov 01 - Mick Foley was recently a guest on the Talking Tough podcast, where he revealed that he actually didn't like the Mankind character that came to define a large chunk of his legacy. “I hated th[...]
NJPW Road To Power Struggle Night 7 Results NJPW recently held night seven of the Road To Power Struggle from the Big Palette Fukushima in Fukushima, Japan. The results are as follows: Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yuto Nakashima went to a 10-minute time[...]
Oct 31 - WWE Superstar Paige has got social media talking tonight following the reveal of her Halloween costume. On Twitter, she asked fans to guess who she was. Her costume was from the movie "Death Becomes [...]