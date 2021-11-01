Gnarles Garvin Signs With MLW

MLW has released a statement announcing Gnarles Garvin has signed with the promotion and is coming to the War Chamber event.

Gnarls Garvin signs with MLW, debuts this Saturday in Philly

Smash mouth, hard-hitting Heavyweight joins MLW

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Gnarls Garvin has signed with MLW and will make his debut this Saturday November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

A scowl on his face and wired to raise hell, Gnarls Garvin is a smash mouth, hard-hitting heavyweight.

A certified hoss, “Big Beef” promises to run over anyone in the ring… and leave mud tracks in the wake of the destruction he causes.

The brawling bad man from Champions Trailer Park in Louisville, Garvin has a history of violence both in and away from the ring. One infamous story involves Garvin bitting off a chunk of an eyebrow in a tussle… and he isn’t shy about threatening to do it again, if need be.

With tobacco dripping from his lip, this certified hoss is an emerging force in the heavyweight division of Major League Wrestling.

Who will Gnarls Garvin fight in his debut?

Find out LIVE November 6 in Philadelphia at WAR CHAMBER.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, November 6. Buy tickets at https://www.MLWLive.com.

CARD

WAR CHAMBER MATCH:

Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday & ??? vs. CONTRA UNIT (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael & Ikuro Kwon)

Ladder Match for the Vacant National Openweight Championship

Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. ???

OPERA CUP SEMI-FINALS

TJP vs. Calvin Tankman

LA Park vs. “Notorious 187” Homicide

nZo vs. Matt Cross

Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead (with Dr Dax)

Winner Gets Briefcase full or Cesar’s Cash!

Aramis vs. Arez

Sea Stars vs. Top Dogs

OPERA CUP FINALS

The debut of “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • World Tag Team Champions Los Parks • 5150 •Alicia Atout • Warhorse • KC Navarro • King Mo. Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

Tickets start at $20 at MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:45 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

