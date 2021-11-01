WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Corey Graves Talks Being A Heel Commentator In The Modern Age

Posted By: Joe West on Nov 01, 2021

Corey Graves Talks Being A Heel Commentator In The Modern Age

When Dana Brooke made a rare TV appearance in WWE only to get destroyed by Shayna Baszler, Corey Graves on commentary made a remark about Brooke having "not accomplished much of anything."

During his appearance on FOX Sports' Out of Character podcast, Graves spoke about this line.

“99.9% of the time, everybody realizes that it’s just me doing what I do. I try to - I love walking the line. I love being provocative. But I also make sure, and I try to take great care, that I don’t ever harm anybody as far as from a character perspective. I always want to make people better.

“For the instance of the Dana Brooke issue, I actually sent her a text message the next morning just saying, ‘Hey, just so you know, no hard feelings. That was not personal.’ Full disclosure, I don’t know what’s going to happen in these shows. I am reacting. That’s my choice. There have been times where I sat in the production meetings, and I have an idea as to what’s what. I prefer to not know what’s happening, because I like to think that my reactions are a little more genuine. I get to use my wit a little bit better than saying, ‘Hey, I got this great line for so-and-so.’

“William Regal actually used to instill in us, back in the NXT days, that commentators are a great tool for a superstar, in that we can tell your story -sometimes better than you can. Or oftentimes, if you - if something goes wrong, I’m almost the last line of defense where I can kind of clean things up sometimes, or explain why something didn’t go so perfectly. But Regal used to tell us all the time, if you as a talent don’t utilize the commentators, then you’re doing yourself a disservice.’ Because Regal used to tell this story about how if you tell me , ‘Hey, I want to convey this emotion, this is the storyline I want to get across, or this is the story we’re trying to to tell in the ring,’ he would go out of his way to enhance that, to add color as a color commentator - same goal that I have. But Regal would also be very open, if you don’t utilize us, and you don’t talk to us or tell us what your character is attempting to accomplish in this instance, a lot of times, we’re just kinda flying blind so to speak, and we’re gonna try to do what we want to do with it, or sometimes you just try to entertain yourself. If you go out there and you don’t tell me anything, and something goes wrong - maybe I’m having a bad day, maybe I just flew halfway across the earth and my brain is not as sharp usual, maybe I’m in a bad mood, you never actually know what you’re going to get.

 

“But no, there’s never any sort of malice, because I would be doing myself a disservice because my job, ultimately, is to enhance everything. I do it in a very unique way, that is unique to my perspective as the quote-unquote ‘bad guy’ on the show, but I’m basically trying to achieve sympathy for the devil from a viewer’s perspective where, ‘Here’s maybe why this person did this underhanded thing,’ or - but it’s so unique because a lot of people think in 2021 the days of the full-blown heel commentator are passé. And I definitely think, to an extent, it is. Could you imagine Bobby Heenan? He wouldn’t exist in 2021. He would be fired, canceled, tarred & feather publicly, just because that’s the way the world’s changed.

“So I try to be a little more villainous-leaning than full-blown bad guy, justify, always root for the bad guys, only the bad guys, good guys are the wrong - I try to adapt, but again, I grew up on Bobby Heenan, on Jesse Venture, on some of the greatest of all-time. Deep inside me, that’s still what I’m a fan of, so when it comes time to do what I’m doing now and find myself in this role, I just kind of fall back on what I was a fan of. Maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t.”

Source: cagesideseats.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #corey graves
https://wrestlr.me/71810/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Nov 01
Fandango Reveals He Didn't Like Dancing Gimmick, Wanted To Be More Like Roman Reigns
During a virtual signing with the Asylum Wrestling Store, Fandango was asked what kind of gimmick he wished he had been assigned in WWE. "Probably [...]
Nov 01 - During a virtual signing with the Asylum Wrestling Store, Fandango was asked what kind of gimmick he wished he had been assigned in WWE. "Probably [...]
Nov 01
Lita Discusses "Tag Me In" Campaign For Mental Health Awareness
Lita was recently interviewed by DAZN, where she spoke about the "Tag Me In" campaign for mental health awareness. “October is Mental Health [...]
Nov 01 - Lita was recently interviewed by DAZN, where she spoke about the "Tag Me In" campaign for mental health awareness. “October is Mental Health [...]
Nov 01
This Week's AEW Rampage Sees Highest Viewership Since Grand Slam Episode
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has posted the viewer numbers for last week’s AEW Rampage. The episode featured Abadon vs. Britt Baker in the[...]
Nov 01 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has posted the viewer numbers for last week’s AEW Rampage. The episode featured Abadon vs. Britt Baker in the[...]
Nov 01
Jordynne Grace On How Long She Thinks She Will Wrestle, Plans After Wrestling
Jordynne Grace was recently a guest on the Generation of Wrestling podcast, where she discussed when she plans to wind down her career and start looki[...]
Nov 01 - Jordynne Grace was recently a guest on the Generation of Wrestling podcast, where she discussed when she plans to wind down her career and start looki[...]
Nov 01
Opening Match For Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE has confirmed the opening match for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Title vs Bia[...]
Nov 01 - WWE has confirmed the opening match for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Title vs Bia[...]
Nov 01
Dana Brooke Responds To Detractors Who Want To See Her Fail
As we get ready for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, Dana Brooke has taken to Twitter to respond to fans and critics alike who want to see h[...]
Nov 01 - As we get ready for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, Dana Brooke has taken to Twitter to respond to fans and critics alike who want to see h[...]
Nov 01
"Filthy" Tom Lawlor Departs From MLW, Now A Free Agent
"Filthy" Tom Lawlor has taken to Twitter to announce he is now a free agent, having left MLW. You can check out the tweet here: As of today, I am [...]
Nov 01 - "Filthy" Tom Lawlor has taken to Twitter to announce he is now a free agent, having left MLW. You can check out the tweet here: As of today, I am [...]
Nov 01
Angel Garza Suspected He'd Be Drafted To SmackDown Due To The Brand's Lack Of Latino Superstars
Angel Garza was recently interviewed by WWE Espanol, where he stated he had a good feeling he would be drafted to SmackDown in the WWE Draft due to th[...]
Nov 01 - Angel Garza was recently interviewed by WWE Espanol, where he stated he had a good feeling he would be drafted to SmackDown in the WWE Draft due to th[...]
Nov 01
Danhausen Provides Injury Update
Danhausen, following his ankle injury at NGW: Tennessee, has provided an update as to his condition. The independent star has apparently suffered a b[...]
Nov 01 - Danhausen, following his ankle injury at NGW: Tennessee, has provided an update as to his condition. The independent star has apparently suffered a b[...]
Nov 01
Doudrop Thought Eva Marie Was Retired When She Got Paired Up With Her
Doudrop was recently interviewed by Give Me Sport, where she revealed that she believed Eva Marie had retired when she found out she was going to be p[...]
Nov 01 - Doudrop was recently interviewed by Give Me Sport, where she revealed that she believed Eva Marie had retired when she found out she was going to be p[...]
Nov 01
WWE Network Announces "The Rock Month", This Week's WWE Network Schedule
WWE has revealed the schedule for this week on the WWE Network and Peacock, which kicks off what they're calling The Rock Month to celebrate the 25th [...]
Nov 01 - WWE has revealed the schedule for this week on the WWE Network and Peacock, which kicks off what they're calling The Rock Month to celebrate the 25th [...]

Nov 01
Dark Side Of The Ring Ratings Go Up For Steroid Trial Episode
It is being reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics that this past Thursday’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring on VICE has gone up in view[...]
Nov 01 - It is being reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics that this past Thursday’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring on VICE has gone up in view[...]
Nov 01
Gnarles Garvin Signs With MLW
MLW has released a statement announcing Gnarles Garvin has signed with the promotion and is coming to the War Chamber event. Gnarls Garvin signs wi[...]
Nov 01 - MLW has released a statement announcing Gnarles Garvin has signed with the promotion and is coming to the War Chamber event. Gnarls Garvin signs wi[...]
Nov 01
Corey Graves Talks Being A Heel Commentator In The Modern Age
When Dana Brooke made a rare TV appearance in WWE only to get destroyed by Shayna Baszler, Corey Graves on commentary made a remark about Brooke havin[...]
Nov 01 - When Dana Brooke made a rare TV appearance in WWE only to get destroyed by Shayna Baszler, Corey Graves on commentary made a remark about Brooke havin[...]
Nov 01
Paul Wight On Frustrations With WWE Towards End Of His Tenure
Paul White was recently a guest on Inside The Ropes, where he discussed the frustration he felt toward the end of his run in WWE. “It was fru[...]
Nov 01 - Paul White was recently a guest on Inside The Ropes, where he discussed the frustration he felt toward the end of his run in WWE. “It was fru[...]
Nov 01
Ron Simmons On Becoming First African American World Heavyweight Champion
Ron Simmons sat down with his old APA tag-team partner when he was a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw. Simmons discussed if he realized the [...]
Nov 01 - Ron Simmons sat down with his old APA tag-team partner when he was a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw. Simmons discussed if he realized the [...]
Nov 01
Bronson Reed Reveals Why He Didn't Appear At IMPACT Bound For Glory PPV
Former WWE Superstar Bronson Reed, now known as Jonah, was originally booked to appear at Bound For Glory 2021 but was then removed from the show. In[...]
Nov 01 - Former WWE Superstar Bronson Reed, now known as Jonah, was originally booked to appear at Bound For Glory 2021 but was then removed from the show. In[...]
Nov 01
Jon Moxley Reveals The Match Stipulation He Hates The Most
Jon Moxley recently took part in the Casino Ladder Match on the AEW Anniversary show last month, which was won by the returning Adam Page. Moxley reve[...]
Nov 01 - Jon Moxley recently took part in the Casino Ladder Match on the AEW Anniversary show last month, which was won by the returning Adam Page. Moxley reve[...]
Nov 01
Final Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight at 7 PM ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the updated card:  - Nyla Ro[...]
Nov 01 - The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight at 7 PM ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the updated card:  - Nyla Ro[...]
Nov 01
Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW - Title Match Confirmed, Karrion Kross?
Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. The only match announced as of this report is Bian[...]
Nov 01 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. The only match announced as of this report is Bian[...]
Nov 01
AEW 'Battle Of The Belts' Special Planned For January 2022
The first AEW quarterly special on TNT is reportedly planned for January 2022. Dynamite is set to move to TBS on January 5, 2022, but the specials wi[...]
Nov 01 - The first AEW quarterly special on TNT is reportedly planned for January 2022. Dynamite is set to move to TBS on January 5, 2022, but the specials wi[...]
Nov 01
Danhausen and Mance Warner Suffer Nearly Identical Injuries At NGW: Tennessee
Two injuries were suffered during the NGW: Tennessee event last night. Danhausen suffered a broken ankle during his tag-team match with Warhorse agai[...]
Nov 01 - Two injuries were suffered during the NGW: Tennessee event last night. Danhausen suffered a broken ankle during his tag-team match with Warhorse agai[...]
Nov 01
Mick Foley Reveals He Hated Mankind Gimmick, Talks Brutal 1999 "I Quit" Match With The Rock
Mick Foley was recently a guest on the Talking Tough podcast, where he revealed that he actually didn't like the Mankind character that came to define[...]
Nov 01 - Mick Foley was recently a guest on the Talking Tough podcast, where he revealed that he actually didn't like the Mankind character that came to define[...]
Nov 01
NJPW Road To Power Struggle Night 7 Results
NJPW recently held night seven of the Road To Power Struggle from the Big Palette Fukushima in Fukushima, Japan. The results are as follows: Ryohe[...]
Nov 01 - NJPW recently held night seven of the Road To Power Struggle from the Big Palette Fukushima in Fukushima, Japan. The results are as follows: Ryohe[...]
Oct 31
Paige’s Halloween Costume Gets Movie Trending On Twitter
WWE Superstar Paige has got social media talking tonight following the reveal of her Halloween costume. On Twitter, she asked fans to guess who she w[...]
Oct 31 - WWE Superstar Paige has got social media talking tonight following the reveal of her Halloween costume. On Twitter, she asked fans to guess who she w[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π