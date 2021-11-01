WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jon Moxley Reveals The Match Stipulation He Hates The Most
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 01, 2021
Jon Moxley recently took part in the Casino Ladder Match on the AEW Anniversary show last month, which was won by the returning Adam Page. Moxley revealed in an interview on Wrestling Observer Radio, that he is not a fan of Ladder Matches and would like to never do one again for the rest of his life:
“I swore to God that I would never do a ladder match again for the rest of my life. I hate ladder matches. I’m not good at ladder matches. They’re not my thing. I hate them. I feel like ladders have taken more years off my career…they f*ck you up. Fans don’t even truly they see all these bumps on the ladders, I don’t think they truly appreciate how much it f’*cks people up. Elbow chips, f*cking your back up. I don’t f*ck with ladders anymore. My thing was like, ‘I don’t do ladders.’ I do other sh*t. Ladders, not my thing. I was like, ‘I ain’t doing another ladder match again.’ I’m not what you call a high flyer. There’s no reason for me to climb a ladder and what the f*ck am I doing? Falling off the thing? For what reason? I was over ladder matches. I swore I would never do ladder matches again. Until Tony books this ladder match. We’re talking and he’s like, ‘I need some star power in this match. For reasons, you need to be in this.’ I’m like, ‘Motherf*cker.’ I tried every excuse. Ultimately, he’s the boss, he’s paying me, I’ll do my best. I’m on the team.”