Tony D’Angelo revealed on Twitter that he will be a guest on Lashing Out with Lash Legend on Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network.

Paige’s Halloween Costume Gets Movie Trending On Twitter

WWE Superstar Paige has got social media talking tonight following the reveal of her Halloween costume. On Twitter, she asked fans to guess who she was. Her costume was from the movie "Death Becomes [...] Oct 31 - WWE Superstar Paige has got social media talking tonight following the reveal of her Halloween costume. On Twitter, she asked fans to guess who she was. Her costume was from the movie "Death Becomes [...]

New Segment Revealed For Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 On USA Network

Mike Bailey Signs Contract With IMPACT Wrestling

Mike Bailey is has signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Following Sunday's Destiny Wrestling show he was offered a contract by IMPACT EVP Scott D’Amore. Bailey agreed and signed the contrac[...] Oct 31 - Mike Bailey is has signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Following Sunday's Destiny Wrestling show he was offered a contract by IMPACT EVP Scott D’Amore. Bailey agreed and signed the contrac[...]

WATCH: ROH's Halloween 2021 Special - Full Episode

You can check out this week’s Halloween-themed episode of ROH TV below. The card for the show: - ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor[...] Oct 31 - You can check out this week’s Halloween-themed episode of ROH TV below. The card for the show: - ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor[...]

Ian Riccaboni Comments On Upcoming ROH Hiatus

ROH broadcaster Ian Riccaboni has released a statement on ROH’s upcoming hiatus. Riccaoboni said that he hopes to return but noted that “there are a lot of question marks” and is co[...] Oct 31 - ROH broadcaster Ian Riccaboni has released a statement on ROH’s upcoming hiatus. Riccaoboni said that he hopes to return but noted that “there are a lot of question marks” and is co[...]

John Morrison Dressed As Dave Meltzer For Halloween

WWE Superstars have taken to social media to show off their Halloween costumes which seem to get better and better each year. One Superstar who is drawing attention for his costume is John Morrison wh[...] Oct 31 - WWE Superstars have taken to social media to show off their Halloween costumes which seem to get better and better each year. One Superstar who is drawing attention for his costume is John Morrison wh[...]

Goldberg Comments On His WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Performance

During the latest edition of his “CarCast” podcast, Goldberg discussed his match with Bobby Lashley at the recent WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Check out the highlights below: O[...] Oct 31 - During the latest edition of his “CarCast” podcast, Goldberg discussed his match with Bobby Lashley at the recent WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Check out the highlights below: O[...]

Doudrop On Name Change: "I get it. I'm not playing Piper anymore."

Doudrop was recently interviewed by GiveMeSport, where she spoke about her name being changed from Piper Niven to Doudrop, and how the name grew on her. "At first when they say 'oh, do you know wha[...] Oct 31 - Doudrop was recently interviewed by GiveMeSport, where she spoke about her name being changed from Piper Niven to Doudrop, and how the name grew on her. "At first when they say 'oh, do you know wha[...]

Mick Foley Raising Money In Honor Of Daffney, Talks Importance Of Addressing Mental Health

Mick Foley was recently a guest on the Tough Talk podcast, where he spoke about raising money in honor of Daffney. “The young lady I was friends with, Daffney, her real name is Shannon, she s[...] Oct 31 - Mick Foley was recently a guest on the Tough Talk podcast, where he spoke about raising money in honor of Daffney. “The young lady I was friends with, Daffney, her real name is Shannon, she s[...]

Fandango On When He Plans To Retire, Says Neither IMPACT Nor AEW Have Reached Out To Him

Former WWE star Fandango recently participated in a virtual meet and greet with the Asylum Wrestling Store, where he said he may be heading to another wrestling organization at some point in the futur[...] Oct 31 - Former WWE star Fandango recently participated in a virtual meet and greet with the Asylum Wrestling Store, where he said he may be heading to another wrestling organization at some point in the futur[...]

Gable Steveson On Why He Decided To Come To WWE

Gable Steveson, who has recently been drafted to WWE Monday Night Raw, spoke with Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell about why he decided to come to WWE. “They allowed me to go back to school[...] Oct 31 - Gable Steveson, who has recently been drafted to WWE Monday Night Raw, spoke with Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell about why he decided to come to WWE. “They allowed me to go back to school[...]

WATCH: Halloween Episode of Being The Elite Now Online

Being The Elite has returned with a Halloween 2021 special, watch the episode titled “Elite Game,” below: [...] Oct 31 - Being The Elite has returned with a Halloween 2021 special, watch the episode titled “Elite Game,” below: [...]

Thunder Rosa Suffered A Concussion

In her latest vlog update, Thunder Rosa stated that she has suffered a concussion and hasn’t been able to work out for several days. Rosa hasn’t worked a match for AEW since the October 1[...] Oct 31 - In her latest vlog update, Thunder Rosa stated that she has suffered a concussion and hasn’t been able to work out for several days. Rosa hasn’t worked a match for AEW since the October 1[...]

Josh Barnett To Make His Return To NJPW

An announcement was recently made by NJPW that reveals MMA Superstar and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett is set to make his return to the promotion for the first time in over 17 years in [...] Oct 31 - An announcement was recently made by NJPW that reveals MMA Superstar and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett is set to make his return to the promotion for the first time in over 17 years in [...]

The Rock's Next Big Movie Revealed

Deadline reports that WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's next film will be a holiday action movie called Red One. The movie is being developed by Amazon Studios and will see The Rock reunite with[...] Oct 31 - Deadline reports that WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's next film will be a holiday action movie called Red One. The movie is being developed by Amazon Studios and will see The Rock reunite with[...]

WATCH: John Cena Becomes Vanilla Ice on Halloween 2002

Halloween on SmackDown in 2002 brought John Cena's talents for rapping to light as he dressed as the "Ice Ice Baby" rapper! [...] Oct 31 - Halloween on SmackDown in 2002 brought John Cena's talents for rapping to light as he dressed as the "Ice Ice Baby" rapper! [...]

FULL MATCH - Bret Hart vs. Sting - U.S. Title Match - WCW Halloween Havoc 1998

It’s Sharpshooter vs. Scorpion Deathlock as Bret “Hit Man” Hart battles Sting for the WCW United States Championship: Courtesy of WWE Network. [...] Oct 31 - It’s Sharpshooter vs. Scorpion Deathlock as Bret “Hit Man” Hart battles Sting for the WCW United States Championship: Courtesy of WWE Network. [...]

FULL MATCH - Hollywood Hogan vs "Macho Man" Randy Savage - WCW Halloween Havoc 1996

"Macho Man" Randy Savage aims to take the WCW Championship from The nWo's Hollywood Hogan at WCW Halloween Havoc: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. [...] Oct 31 - "Macho Man" Randy Savage aims to take the WCW Championship from The nWo's Hollywood Hogan at WCW Halloween Havoc: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. [...]

WATCH: The Wildest WCW Halloween Havoc Moments

Relive the wildest moments from WCW Halloween Havoc, from Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero’s unforgettable battle to Roddy Piper’s shocking return and more! [...] Oct 31 - Relive the wildest moments from WCW Halloween Havoc, from Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero’s unforgettable battle to Roddy Piper’s shocking return and more! [...]

Daniel Garcia Responds To Fans Who Say He Has "No Charisma"

Daniel Garcia was a guest on One-on-One, where he spoke about what made him want to sign with AEW. “You always gotta bet on yourself. You always have to bet on yourself. I never wanted to be [...] Oct 31 - Daniel Garcia was a guest on One-on-One, where he spoke about what made him want to sign with AEW. “You always gotta bet on yourself. You always have to bet on yourself. I never wanted to be [...]

Ultimo Dragon: "If I had the choice between Ultimo Dragon and Rey Mysterio, I would choose Rey Mysterio."

Ultimo Dragon was recently a guest on the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, where he discussed (through his translator Sonny Onoo) Rey Mysterio getting pushed in WWE instead of him. "So when I was w[...] Oct 31 - Ultimo Dragon was recently a guest on the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, where he discussed (through his translator Sonny Onoo) Rey Mysterio getting pushed in WWE instead of him. "So when I was w[...]

NJPW Announces Lineup For "Detonation" Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for their upcoming NJPW Strong: Detonation tapings on November 15th. The show will take place at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in San Jose. It in[...] Oct 31 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for their upcoming NJPW Strong: Detonation tapings on November 15th. The show will take place at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in San Jose. It in[...]

Being The Elite To Stream Halloween Themed Episode Tomorrow

The official Twitter page for Being the Elite has announced a special Halloween themed episode for tomorrow. The current theory is that the episode will feature a Squid Games parody, following a repo[...] Oct 31 - The official Twitter page for Being the Elite has announced a special Halloween themed episode for tomorrow. The current theory is that the episode will feature a Squid Games parody, following a repo[...]

Wrestling Revolver: Tales From The Ring Results

Wrestling Revolver held its Tales From The Ring event tonight from the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. The event aired on FITE TV, and the results are as follows: Revolver Remix Championship[...] Oct 31 - Wrestling Revolver held its Tales From The Ring event tonight from the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. The event aired on FITE TV, and the results are as follows: Revolver Remix Championship[...]