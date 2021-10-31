Goldberg Comments On His WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Performance

During the latest edition of his “CarCast” podcast, Goldberg discussed his match with Bobby Lashley at the recent WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Check out the highlights below:

On how he’s feeling after Crown Jewel:

“The knee, I mean, it hurts. It is what it is. The fact is, I hurt it every day of my life. It’s just all relative. My brain held up well, fortunately. He went after my knee again, but it is what it is. I dropped the hammer on his a** at the end. If you want to know about me and Bobby behind the scenes, let’s just say that Gage Goldberg is Wanda and I’s son, and there is no frickin way I would let anyone on this planet touch him if I didn’t love and trust him. Bobby’s a great individual, and I’ve wanted for years to be able to have a program with him. I’m just honored that he me do it. It was fun and then getting some payback and kicking his a** at the end was just icing on top of it.”

On his performance at the show:

“I don’t have the best track record in Saudi Arabia. I knocked myself out in a match. I dropped The Undertaker on his head and this and that. I needed to redeem myself, and I’m not happy with my performance, but I’m satisfied with it to a point where I think it shut all these f**kers up finally. Undertaker and I, we’re cool.”

On his travel for the show: