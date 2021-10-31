Gable Steveson On Why He Decided To Come To WWE

Gable Steveson, who has recently been drafted to WWE Monday Night Raw, spoke with Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell about why he decided to come to WWE.

“They allowed me to go back to school. If I would have signed with UFC or tried to do NFL, I would have to leave an open book with the University of Minnesota that I couldn’t finish. I wanted to go back and win the National Tournament again. I wanted to go back and wrestle in front of my fans because last year we couldn’t because of Covid rules, and the year before that, it got canceled. I wanted to go back and have that last run with everybody seeing me.”

Gable also spoke about attending SummerSlam this year.

“When I came out for SummerSlam and Triple H brought me down from the suite, he said, ‘You’re going to go out and be on stage.’ I was like, this is something as kids I always wanted to do. I wanted to know what it feels like to be in front of 50,000 people on the big screen on the stage. I got out there, and it just felt natural, like normal.”

While Gable was drafted to Raw, it has been stated there are no immediate plans for him.