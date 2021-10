WATCH: Halloween Episode of Being The Elite Now Online

Being The Elite has returned with a Halloween 2021 special, watch the episode titled “Elite Game,” below:

Doudrop On Name Change: "I get it. I'm not playing Piper anymore."

Doudrop was recently interviewed by GiveMeSport, where she spoke about her name being changed from Piper Niven to Doudrop, and how the name grew on he[...] Oct 31 - Doudrop was recently interviewed by GiveMeSport, where she spoke about her name being changed from Piper Niven to Doudrop, and how the name grew on he[...]

Mick Foley Raising Money In Honor Of Daffney, Talks Importance Of Addressing Mental Health

Mick Foley was recently a guest on the Tough Talk podcast, where he spoke about raising money in honor of Daffney. “The young lady I was frie[...] Oct 31 - Mick Foley was recently a guest on the Tough Talk podcast, where he spoke about raising money in honor of Daffney. “The young lady I was frie[...]

Fandango On When He Plans To Retire, Says Neither IMPACT Nor AEW Have Reached Out To Him

Former WWE star Fandango recently participated in a virtual meet and greet with the Asylum Wrestling Store, where he said he may be heading to another[...] Oct 31 - Former WWE star Fandango recently participated in a virtual meet and greet with the Asylum Wrestling Store, where he said he may be heading to another[...]

Gable Steveson On Why He Decided To Come To WWE

Gable Steveson, who has recently been drafted to WWE Monday Night Raw, spoke with Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell about why he decided to come to W[...] Oct 31 - Gable Steveson, who has recently been drafted to WWE Monday Night Raw, spoke with Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell about why he decided to come to W[...]

Thunder Rosa Suffered A Concussion

In her latest vlog update, Thunder Rosa stated that she has suffered a concussion and hasn’t been able to work out for several days. Rosa hasn&[...] Oct 31 - In her latest vlog update, Thunder Rosa stated that she has suffered a concussion and hasn’t been able to work out for several days. Rosa hasn&[...]

Josh Barnett To Make His Return To NJPW

An announcement was recently made by NJPW that reveals MMA Superstar and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett is set to make his return to the[...] Oct 31 - An announcement was recently made by NJPW that reveals MMA Superstar and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett is set to make his return to the[...]

The Rock's Next Big Movie Revealed

Deadline reports that WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's next film will be a holiday action movie called Red One. The movie is being developed by[...] Oct 31 - Deadline reports that WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's next film will be a holiday action movie called Red One. The movie is being developed by[...]

WATCH: John Cena Becomes Vanilla Ice on Halloween 2002

Halloween on SmackDown in 2002 brought John Cena's talents for rapping to light as he dressed as the "Ice Ice Baby" rapper! [...] Oct 31 - Halloween on SmackDown in 2002 brought John Cena's talents for rapping to light as he dressed as the "Ice Ice Baby" rapper! [...]

FULL MATCH - Bret Hart vs. Sting - U.S. Title Match - WCW Halloween Havoc 1998

It’s Sharpshooter vs. Scorpion Deathlock as Bret “Hit Man” Hart battles Sting for the WCW United States Championship: Courtesy of WW[...] Oct 31 - It’s Sharpshooter vs. Scorpion Deathlock as Bret “Hit Man” Hart battles Sting for the WCW United States Championship: Courtesy of WW[...]

FULL MATCH - Hollywood Hogan vs "Macho Man" Randy Savage - WCW Halloween Havoc 1996

"Macho Man" Randy Savage aims to take the WCW Championship from The nWo's Hollywood Hogan at WCW Halloween Havoc: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network.[...] Oct 31 - "Macho Man" Randy Savage aims to take the WCW Championship from The nWo's Hollywood Hogan at WCW Halloween Havoc: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network.[...]

WATCH: The Wildest WCW Halloween Havoc Moments

Relive the wildest moments from WCW Halloween Havoc, from Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero’s unforgettable battle to Roddy Piper’s shocking[...] Oct 31 - Relive the wildest moments from WCW Halloween Havoc, from Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero’s unforgettable battle to Roddy Piper’s shocking[...]

Daniel Garcia Responds To Fans Who Say He Has "No Charisma"

Daniel Garcia was a guest on One-on-One, where he spoke about what made him want to sign with AEW. “You always gotta bet on yourself. You alw[...] Oct 31 - Daniel Garcia was a guest on One-on-One, where he spoke about what made him want to sign with AEW. “You always gotta bet on yourself. You alw[...]

Ultimo Dragon: "If I had the choice between Ultimo Dragon and Rey Mysterio, I would choose Rey Mysterio."

Ultimo Dragon was recently a guest on the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, where he discussed (through his translator Sonny Onoo) Rey Mysterio getting[...] Oct 31 - Ultimo Dragon was recently a guest on the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, where he discussed (through his translator Sonny Onoo) Rey Mysterio getting[...]

NJPW Announces Lineup For "Detonation" Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for their upcoming NJPW Strong: Detonation tapings on November 15th. The show will take place at the[...] Oct 31 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for their upcoming NJPW Strong: Detonation tapings on November 15th. The show will take place at the[...]

Wrestling Revolver: Tales From The Ring Results

Wrestling Revolver held its Tales From The Ring event tonight from the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. The event aired on FITE TV, and the resu[...] Oct 31 - Wrestling Revolver held its Tales From The Ring event tonight from the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. The event aired on FITE TV, and the resu[...]

AAW Hell Hath No Fury Results

AAW held their Hell Hath No Fury event earlier tonight on FITE TV from the Berwyn Eagles Club in Berwyn, Illinois. Here are the results. Brayden L[...] Oct 30 - AAW held their Hell Hath No Fury event earlier tonight on FITE TV from the Berwyn Eagles Club in Berwyn, Illinois. Here are the results. Brayden L[...]

GCW Announces Matt Cardona vs. Alex Shelley For Evil Deeds Event

Game Changer Wrestling has announced a match between Matt Cardona and Alex Shelley at the November 12th GCW Evil Deeds event in Detroit, Michigan. Ch[...] Oct 30 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced a match between Matt Cardona and Alex Shelley at the November 12th GCW Evil Deeds event in Detroit, Michigan. Ch[...]

Update On Gable Steveson Getting Drafted To Monday Night RAW

During this year's WWE Draft, one of the names drafted to Raw was new signee Gable Steveson. It is being reported by Fightful Select that this decisi[...] Oct 30 - During this year's WWE Draft, one of the names drafted to Raw was new signee Gable Steveson. It is being reported by Fightful Select that this decisi[...]

NJPW Road To Power Struggle Night 6 Results

Tonight, New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 6 of their Road To Power Struggle tour from the The results are as follows: Yujiro Takahashi defeated [...] Oct 30 - Tonight, New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 6 of their Road To Power Struggle tour from the The results are as follows: Yujiro Takahashi defeated [...]

Danny Limelight Says AEW Trusted Him To Work With Main Event Stars

Danny Limelight was recently a guest on ONE on ONE with Jon Alba, where he discussed his time in AEW, primarily wrestling on their Dark program. &l[...] Oct 30 - Danny Limelight was recently a guest on ONE on ONE with Jon Alba, where he discussed his time in AEW, primarily wrestling on their Dark program. &l[...]

Ruby Soho Discusses AEW Debut, Why She Hugged Bryce Remsberg

Ruby Soho was a guest on Inside The Ropes, where she discussed her experience in AEW thus far. “I kind of always had a good feeling (about AE[...] Oct 30 - Ruby Soho was a guest on Inside The Ropes, where she discussed her experience in AEW thus far. “I kind of always had a good feeling (about AE[...]

Mickie James Reveals Why She Returned To IMPACT

Mickie James recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about how she feels having won the Knockouts Championship again following Bound F[...] Oct 30 - Mickie James recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about how she feels having won the Knockouts Championship again following Bound F[...]