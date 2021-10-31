Thunder Rosa Suffered A Concussion

In her latest vlog update, Thunder Rosa stated that she has suffered a concussion and hasn’t been able to work out for several days.

Rosa hasn’t worked a match for AEW since the October 19th episode of Dark, which was taped earlier this month. This is where she teamed with Red Velvet and Kris Statlander. However, she did defeat Jody Threat at the AAW Hell Hath No Fury event last night, meaning she has been cleared to wrestle again since this all went down.

Rosa has been announced for the TBS Women’s Title tournament where she is set to face the winner of Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.