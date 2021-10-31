Daniel Garcia Responds To Fans Who Say He Has "No Charisma"

Daniel Garcia was a guest on One-on-One, where he spoke about what made him want to sign with AEW.

“You always gotta bet on yourself. You always have to bet on yourself. I never wanted to be the guy to sign somewhere just to say I got a big contract. I don’t want to go somewhere and be a body, and I don’t want to go somewhere that doesn’t have a plan for me. Obviously, I had opportunities in a bunch of places, and the timing just didn’t feel right. I can’t explain it. I don’t know why. I feel like my mom has given me very good intuition in life, and the timing just didn’t feel right for a lot of those places. She helped me grow up and helped me to take my time and not rush into things and not to rush the process. The past year or so, a bunch of opportunities arose, but I knew that I didn’t want to go anywhere just to say I got a contract. I wanted to go somewhere and instantly be a top player, and I want to be a major play in whatever company I decided to go to. Also, in a non-selfish way, I knew I didn’t want to go somewhere until, one, the indies were in a better position than when I found them and, two, until I felt like I was undoubtedly the best wrestler on the independent circuit. For a while, the independents were looking a little bit weak and not a lot of talent was there, but over the past couple of months, a bunch of very talented people have come through and made names for themselves like Bryan Keith, Mysterious Q, YOYA, Janai Kai. I feel like we can leave indie wrestling alone now. I don’t think they need me. For a while, selfishly, I was like, ‘Man, they need me here to help teach people, they need me here to be a draw and better the product.’ I feel like I definitely accomplished my goal of being regarded as the best wrestler on the independents. I was happy to step away for the time being.”

Garcia also spoke about getting to work with 2point0.

“2point0 is great. They’re veterans who have experience at every different level of professional wrestling. Not a lot of people know that about them. They wrestled in Chikara, they did a tour of Japan, and obviously, they worked for WWE. So they have seen every aspect of what professional wrestling is, and I am somebody who has only seen that from the outside looking in. I have wrestled for a lot of places obviously, but primarily just in the United States and Canada, which is kind of the same market. They are able to teach me a lot about what the TV audience wants to see. They’re great helpers and I feel like, on paper maybe our characters and personalities wouldn’t mesh together, but I feel like once you see it, you get it and I think we are magic together…..I feel like we are people who can pull out of each other, I can pull the serious side from them a little bit more and they can pull more of a goofy side out of me.”

