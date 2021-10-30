GCW Announces Matt Cardona vs. Alex Shelley For Evil Deeds Event

GCW Evil Deeds takes place Knights of Columbus in Detroit, MI on November 12th and airs on FITE TV.

AAW held their Hell Hath No Fury event earlier tonight on FITE TV from the Berwyn Eagles Club in Berwyn, Illinois. Here are the results. Brayden Lee & Jake Lander defeated Joey Avalon & Tr[...] Oct 30 - AAW held their Hell Hath No Fury event earlier tonight on FITE TV from the Berwyn Eagles Club in Berwyn, Illinois. Here are the results. Brayden Lee & Jake Lander defeated Joey Avalon & Tr[...]

Game Changer Wrestling has announced a match between Matt Cardona and Alex Shelley at the November 12th GCW Evil Deeds event in Detroit, Michigan. Check out the announced lineup: Rina Yamashita vs[...] Oct 30 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced a match between Matt Cardona and Alex Shelley at the November 12th GCW Evil Deeds event in Detroit, Michigan. Check out the announced lineup: Rina Yamashita vs[...]

During this year's WWE Draft, one of the names drafted to Raw was new signee Gable Steveson. It is being reported by Fightful Select that this decision was not really a secret backstage, with much ta[...] Oct 30 - During this year's WWE Draft, one of the names drafted to Raw was new signee Gable Steveson. It is being reported by Fightful Select that this decision was not really a secret backstage, with much ta[...]

Tonight, New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 6 of their Road To Power Struggle tour from the The results are as follows: Yujiro Takahashi defeated Ryohei Oiwa Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & To[...] Oct 30 - Tonight, New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 6 of their Road To Power Struggle tour from the The results are as follows: Yujiro Takahashi defeated Ryohei Oiwa Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & To[...]

Danny Limelight was recently a guest on ONE on ONE with Jon Alba, where he discussed his time in AEW, primarily wrestling on their Dark program. “When I was at AEW, I was the go-to guy for bi[...] Oct 30 - Danny Limelight was recently a guest on ONE on ONE with Jon Alba, where he discussed his time in AEW, primarily wrestling on their Dark program. “When I was at AEW, I was the go-to guy for bi[...]

Ruby Soho was a guest on Inside The Ropes, where she discussed her experience in AEW thus far. “I kind of always had a good feeling (about AEW). A lot of my friends had worked in AEW and they[...] Oct 30 - Ruby Soho was a guest on Inside The Ropes, where she discussed her experience in AEW thus far. “I kind of always had a good feeling (about AEW). A lot of my friends had worked in AEW and they[...]

Mickie James recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about how she feels having won the Knockouts Championship again following Bound For Glory. “It feels so good. Honestly, I [...] Oct 30 - Mickie James recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about how she feels having won the Knockouts Championship again following Bound For Glory. “It feels so good. Honestly, I [...]

During a recent interview with the Generation of Wrestling podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather discussed how his signature move ‘The Ho Train’ came about, he credited Shane McMahon fo[...] Oct 30 - During a recent interview with the Generation of Wrestling podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather discussed how his signature move ‘The Ho Train’ came about, he credited Shane McMahon fo[...]

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) recently appeared on the comedy game show 'You Bet Your Life' hosted by Jay Leno During the show, they mentioned that he had the shortest WrestleMania m[...] Oct 30 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) recently appeared on the comedy game show 'You Bet Your Life' hosted by Jay Leno During the show, they mentioned that he had the shortest WrestleMania m[...]

Windham Rotunda, better known as WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt is gearing up to speak out on his release from WWE. Windham responded to a Ringside News report which said a well-placed source in WWE claime[...] Oct 30 - Windham Rotunda, better known as WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt is gearing up to speak out on his release from WWE. Windham responded to a Ringside News report which said a well-placed source in WWE claime[...]

Meeting our pro wrestling icons can be a nerve-racking and sometimes emotional moment, and one such moment was recently captured at a Becky Lynch meet and greet event. It's clear to see Lynch e[...] Oct 30 - Meeting our pro wrestling icons can be a nerve-racking and sometimes emotional moment, and one such moment was recently captured at a Becky Lynch meet and greet event. It's clear to see Lynch e[...]

Fightful Select recently published a list of which producers produced which segments for WWE Crown Jewel this year. You can check it out here: Jason Jordan produced Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg / Man[...] Oct 30 - Fightful Select recently published a list of which producers produced which segments for WWE Crown Jewel this year. You can check it out here: Jason Jordan produced Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg / Man[...]

During a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider WWE veteran, Rey Mysterio revealed that he was thinking about hanging up his mask before Dominik joined the company and gave him a new sense [...] Oct 30 - During a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider WWE veteran, Rey Mysterio revealed that he was thinking about hanging up his mask before Dominik joined the company and gave him a new sense [...]

Renee Paquette has revealed on Twitter that her personal Instagram has been hacked and posts photos of her daughter have been stolen. The private Instagram was used by Paquette to post photos of her [...] Oct 30 - Renee Paquette has revealed on Twitter that her personal Instagram has been hacked and posts photos of her daughter have been stolen. The private Instagram was used by Paquette to post photos of her [...]

We all love a photo with our favorite wrestling stars and fans are getting pretty creative about how they present them these days, as seen below from the Chris Jericho Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea me[...] Oct 30 - We all love a photo with our favorite wrestling stars and fans are getting pretty creative about how they present them these days, as seen below from the Chris Jericho Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea me[...]

NJPW has announced IMPACT World Champion Moose will go up against Juice Robinson at NJPW Battle in the Valley on November 13 in San Jose, California. Below is the updated card for the event: - [...] Oct 30 - NJPW has announced IMPACT World Champion Moose will go up against Juice Robinson at NJPW Battle in the Valley on November 13 in San Jose, California. Below is the updated card for the event: - [...]

The main event of last night's episode of SmackDown on FS1 featured New Day's King Woods and Kofi Kingston defeating The Usos. After the show went off the air, the usual dark main event took, which t[...] Oct 30 - The main event of last night's episode of SmackDown on FS1 featured New Day's King Woods and Kofi Kingston defeating The Usos. After the show went off the air, the usual dark main event took, which t[...]

CM Punk recently spoke with DAZN and was asked if he would have made his return to pro wrestling if AEW didn't exist. CM Punk said: “It’s a great question. One I’ve actually though[...] Oct 30 - CM Punk recently spoke with DAZN and was asked if he would have made his return to pro wrestling if AEW didn't exist. CM Punk said: “It’s a great question. One I’ve actually though[...]

WWE has announced their United Kingdom Supershow lineups for early November of this year. Wednesday, November 3 – Brighton’s Brighton Centre; Thursday, November 4 – Sheffield’[...] Oct 30 - WWE has announced their United Kingdom Supershow lineups for early November of this year. Wednesday, November 3 – Brighton’s Brighton Centre; Thursday, November 4 – Sheffield’[...]

It's Friday, you know what that means! This is Rampage! We have an episode tonight filmed after Dynamite in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday and we have 3 matches tonight, each exciting for its own [...] Oct 29 - It's Friday, you know what that means! This is Rampage! We have an episode tonight filmed after Dynamite in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday and we have 3 matches tonight, each exciting for its own [...]

During last week's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar was suspended indefinitely for attacking WWE officials and ring crew, and then delivering an attack to WWE official Adam Pearce with an F5. On to[...] Oct 29 - During last week's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar was suspended indefinitely for attacking WWE officials and ring crew, and then delivering an attack to WWE official Adam Pearce with an F5. On to[...]

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/29/2021), Courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" signature airs and then we shoot to the [...] Oct 29 - WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/29/2021), Courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" signature airs and then we shoot to the [...]

Mance Warner has been released from his MLW contract. SEScoops revealed Warner is gone from the company and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed the news with Warner himself. Warner reque[...] Oct 29 - Mance Warner has been released from his MLW contract. SEScoops revealed Warner is gone from the company and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed the news with Warner himself. Warner reque[...]

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is reportedly backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. PWInsider is reporting that Flair is b[...] Oct 29 - SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is reportedly backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. PWInsider is reporting that Flair is b[...]