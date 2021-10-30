Update On Gable Steveson Getting Drafted To Monday Night RAW

During this year's WWE Draft, one of the names drafted to Raw was new signee Gable Steveson.

It is being reported by Fightful Select that this decision was not really a secret backstage, with much talent and staff aware that Steveson would be one of the stars drafted during the show.

However, it is worth noting that Steveson was scheduled to have an entrance following the announcement, but it never happened as he was not at the venue.

The report states there are not currently any "imminent" plans for him.