WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Mickie James Reveals Why She Returned To IMPACT

Posted By: Joe West on Oct 30, 2021

Mickie James Reveals Why She Returned To IMPACT

Mickie James recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about how she feels having won the Knockouts Championship again following Bound For Glory.

“It feels so good. Honestly, I didn’t think it would matter as much to me as it did in that sense, because I have been a champion several times and I’ve had such a tenured career. We’re always, we go ‘oh I don’t need the championship. I’ve done so much.’ There was nothing sweeter than winning the championship. I haven’t won a championship in eight years. My last championship as actually, the championship at Impact that I lost against ODB. So when I think about that, I’m going ‘wow, it’s kind of a long time.’ I’ve done a lot, but not really for me, you know what I mean? It was a great moment, it was a really, really great moment. It was powerful, and it felt good. It felt good.”

She spoke about her match against Deonna Purrazzo at Bound For Glory.

“It was so special. It really, really was so special. That’s kind of what I meant. In those last eight years and all the things that I have done, and I’ve done some really cool stuff. But for the most part, it was for everybody else. I didn’t really do anything for myself. That was a choice, and I was so happy to be back where I was. There’s just so much more layers to it now. How I left and all the things, but then I did EmPowerrr. I was able to head up EmPowerrr and that was really cool. And then to come back and have a chance at having a championship again and I go ‘actually, this is a real chance to actually have a shot at the championship again.’ Then Saturday was beautiful. The people were behind me and to have that real love behind me, for them to be on fire and with it all night. To have a ‘this is awesome!’ chant. And there’s no doubt that Deonna is probably one of the best wrestlers I’ve ever been in the ring with. Not just today, but legit that I’ve ever been in the ring with. She is incredible.

She is incredible out there. I knew I was going to be up for a fight, and I think that has been the major question from the audience, from whoever. ‘Mickie is amazing and a legend, but can she really hang with someone like Deonna?’ The answer is yes, I can hang with someone like Deonna, because there wouldn’t be a Deonna without Mickie James. That’s the reality. And not just me, and I don’t just put myself. But I can still go. I never stopped going. What happened was I just became less selfish and started doing more for other people than for myself. And this one wasn’t a selfish move, but it felt good. It felt good to win again and to remind myself that I can win and it’s okay to be awesome. And I don’t have to apologize for it.”

Mickie spoke about returning to IMPACT Wrestling to get the credit she feels she deserves.

“Yes and no. I mean obviously I’m doing some really great stuff at NWA as well. Someone sent something to me where it was 19 years ago when I was first at Impact, and you see me with the hands in the air. It’s very much Mickie James’ face, but it’s the stuff with Raven and The Flock at the time. But obviously I went to WWE and that was my dream to go there. And I was able to have an illustrious career that first run and do some really good things. My first run was awesome. Even the second run (was), but I feel like this last run was not what I guess I expected or hoped for. Maybe it’s because I didn’t fight enough for it, but I hoped that I did enough for everybody else I’d at least get that love. And I didn’t, and that’s okay because kudos to Impact. It was cool they would welcome me back, it was cool that I was given the platform to put together EmPowerrr at NWA.

Here I thought ‘I’m going to have this amazing run. I’m so excited to go back to WWE. I’m going to have this amazing run, work with these awesome new girls, get in front of this new audience, and probably retire back home.’ That’s what I felt. ‘I’m going to retire there in a very cool way.’ And it did not happen that way, because for whatever reason it just didn’t happen that way. And I left and it was so disheartening and I was broken hearted. So then to be able to leave and do so much more powerful stuff, that actually is stronger work. It’s more powerful work, because it’s laying that foundation behind the scenes of setting up for the future and different levels for the women.”

“To then be able to go back to Impact and get the love from the fans and to hear ‘Hardcore Country again’, which I really wanted to do. The fans, they love that song. They love that song. I was going to do Grown Ass Woman. I was like ‘maybe I’ll do ‘Grown Ass Woman’ or maybe do a new song.’ I’m like ‘no, they love ‘Hardcore Country.’ And it’s cool.’ And then to have a shot at the championship and be treated like ‘you deserve to be champion and you deserve to be because you’re a bad ass.’ We forget because we’re so humbled. We’re told to be humbled for so long that we’re humbled. So we don’t always see it. We don’t always see what other people see, because we’re still trying to prove something. We’re always trying to prove ourselves or comparing ourselves or whatever the case may be. And we forget sometimes, and it’s nice to be gently reminded again. And they (Impact) have done a lot of that for me, and NWA’s done a lot of that for me. So I’m really grateful sitting on the other side now. When it first happened I was very upset. But now, sitting here in this seat with the shiny new championship, it’s a whole new version of the Impact Knockout’s World Championship? It wasn’t something I had in mind, but I’m not going to turn down a chance to do that again. Plus I can round it up and I finally made double digits (title reigns)!”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #impact #mickie james
https://wrestlr.me/71769/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Oct 30
Danny Limelight Says AEW Trusted Him To Work With Main Event Stars
Danny Limelight was recently a guest on ONE on ONE with Jon Alba, where he discussed his time in AEW, primarily wrestling on their Dark program. &l[...]
Oct 30 - Danny Limelight was recently a guest on ONE on ONE with Jon Alba, where he discussed his time in AEW, primarily wrestling on their Dark program. &l[...]
Oct 30
Ruby Soho Discusses AEW Debut, Why She Hugged Bryce Remsberg
Ruby Soho was a guest on Inside The Ropes, where she discussed her experience in AEW thus far. “I kind of always had a good feeling (about AE[...]
Oct 30 - Ruby Soho was a guest on Inside The Ropes, where she discussed her experience in AEW thus far. “I kind of always had a good feeling (about AE[...]
Oct 30
Mickie James Reveals Why She Returned To IMPACT
Mickie James recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about how she feels having won the Knockouts Championship again following Bound F[...]
Oct 30 - Mickie James recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about how she feels having won the Knockouts Championship again following Bound F[...]
Oct 30
The Godfather Reveals Who Came Up With The 'Ho Train'
During a recent interview with the Generation of Wrestling podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather discussed how his signature move ‘The Ho Tra[...]
Oct 30 - During a recent interview with the Generation of Wrestling podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather discussed how his signature move ‘The Ho Tra[...]
Oct 30
Former WWE Superstar Appears On 'You Bet Your Life' With Jay Leno
Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) recently appeared on the comedy game show 'You Bet Your Life' hosted by Jay Leno During the show, they[...]
Oct 30 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) recently appeared on the comedy game show 'You Bet Your Life' hosted by Jay Leno During the show, they[...]
Oct 30
Bray Wyatt Is Gearing Up To Speak Out On His WWE Release
Windham Rotunda, better known as WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt is gearing up to speak out on his release from WWE. Windham responded to a Ringside News re[...]
Oct 30 - Windham Rotunda, better known as WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt is gearing up to speak out on his release from WWE. Windham responded to a Ringside News re[...]
Oct 30
WATCH: Sweet Moment Between Becky Lynch And A Young Fan
Meeting our pro wrestling icons can be a nerve-racking and sometimes emotional moment, and one such moment was recently captured at a Becky Lynch meet[...]
Oct 30 - Meeting our pro wrestling icons can be a nerve-racking and sometimes emotional moment, and one such moment was recently captured at a Becky Lynch meet[...]
Oct 30
Report On Which Producers Worked On Which Segments For WWE Crown Jewel 2021
Fightful Select recently published a list of which producers produced which segments for WWE Crown Jewel this year. You can check it out here: Jaso[...]
Oct 30 - Fightful Select recently published a list of which producers produced which segments for WWE Crown Jewel this year. You can check it out here: Jaso[...]
Oct 30
Rey Mysterio Reveals He Considered Retirement Before Dominik Joined WWE
During a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider WWE veteran, Rey Mysterio revealed that he was thinking about hanging up his mask before Do[...]
Oct 30 - During a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider WWE veteran, Rey Mysterio revealed that he was thinking about hanging up his mask before Do[...]
Oct 30
Renee Paquette Reveals Private Photos Of Her Daughter Have Been Stolen In A Hack
Renee Paquette has revealed on Twitter that her personal Instagram has been hacked and posts photos of her daughter have been stolen. The private Ins[...]
Oct 30 - Renee Paquette has revealed on Twitter that her personal Instagram has been hacked and posts photos of her daughter have been stolen. The private Ins[...]
Oct 30
This Fan Photo With Chris Jericho Will Mess With Your Mind
We all love a photo with our favorite wrestling stars and fans are getting pretty creative about how they present them these days, as seen below from [...]
Oct 30 - We all love a photo with our favorite wrestling stars and fans are getting pretty creative about how they present them these days, as seen below from [...]

Oct 30
Moose Announced For NJPW Battle In The Valley
NJPW has announced IMPACT World Champion Moose will go up against Juice Robinson at NJPW Battle in the Valley on November 13 in San Jose, Califor[...]
Oct 30 - NJPW has announced IMPACT World Champion Moose will go up against Juice Robinson at NJPW Battle in the Valley on November 13 in San Jose, Califor[...]
Oct 30
Paul Heyman Got Involved In Dark Match After SmackDown Went Off The Air
The main event of last night's episode of SmackDown on FS1 featured New Day's King Woods and Kofi Kingston defeating The Usos. After the show went of[...]
Oct 30 - The main event of last night's episode of SmackDown on FS1 featured New Day's King Woods and Kofi Kingston defeating The Usos. After the show went of[...]
Oct 30
CM Punk On If He Would Have Returned To Pro Wrestling If AEW Didn't Exist
CM Punk recently spoke with DAZN and was asked if he would have made his return to pro wrestling if AEW didn't exist. CM Punk said: “It’[...]
Oct 30 - CM Punk recently spoke with DAZN and was asked if he would have made his return to pro wrestling if AEW didn't exist. CM Punk said: “It’[...]
Oct 30
WWE UK Supershow Lineups For November 2021
WWE has announced their United Kingdom Supershow lineups for early November of this year. Wednesday, November 3 – Brighton’s Brighton Cen[...]
Oct 30 - WWE has announced their United Kingdom Supershow lineups for early November of this year. Wednesday, November 3 – Brighton’s Brighton Cen[...]
Oct 29
AEW Rampage (October 29th 2021)
It's Friday, you know what that means! This is Rampage! We have an episode tonight filmed after Dynamite in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday and we [...]
Oct 29 - It's Friday, you know what that means! This is Rampage! We have an episode tonight filmed after Dynamite in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday and we [...]
Oct 29
Brock Lesnar Fined $1 Million By WWE
During last week's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar was suspended indefinitely for attacking WWE officials and ring crew, and then delivering an att[...]
Oct 29 - During last week's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar was suspended indefinitely for attacking WWE officials and ring crew, and then delivering an att[...]
Oct 29
WWE SmackDown Results 10/29/21
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/29/2021), Courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.   The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. [...]
Oct 29 - WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/29/2021), Courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.   The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. [...]
Oct 29
Mance Warner Released From MLW Contract
Mance Warner has been released from his MLW contract. SEScoops revealed Warner is gone from the company and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed[...]
Oct 29 - Mance Warner has been released from his MLW contract. SEScoops revealed Warner is gone from the company and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed[...]
Oct 29
Is Charlotte Flair Backstage At Tonight's WWE SmackDown?
SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is reportedly backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-[...]
Oct 29 - SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is reportedly backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-[...]
Oct 29
AJ Styles Believes Omos Will Be World Champion One Day 'Soon'
On this past Monday's WWE RAW AJ Styles was absent but his tag partner Omos was on the broadcast, costing the Street Profits their match against the D[...]
Oct 29 - On this past Monday's WWE RAW AJ Styles was absent but his tag partner Omos was on the broadcast, costing the Street Profits their match against the D[...]
Oct 29
PHOTOS: Nixed Alexa Bliss Mask Revealed
Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt joined demonic forces in the summer of 2020, after Bliss was attacked by Wyatt’s alter-ego ‘The Fiend.’ [...]
Oct 29 - Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt joined demonic forces in the summer of 2020, after Bliss was attacked by Wyatt’s alter-ego ‘The Fiend.’ [...]
Oct 29
WWE Hall Of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Underwent Successful Surgery Today
We previously reported, WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. In a post on Ins[...]
Oct 29 - We previously reported, WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. In a post on Ins[...]
Oct 29
Trick Or Street Fight Match Added To Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a “Trick or Street Fight” for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FS1. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura [...]
Oct 29 - WWE has announced a “Trick or Street Fight” for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FS1. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura [...]
Oct 29
IMPACT Wrestling Star Backstage At Tonight's WWE SmackDown
IMPACT Wrestling star Petey Williams is reportedly backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown television tapings in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. PWIns[...]
Oct 29 - IMPACT Wrestling star Petey Williams is reportedly backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown television tapings in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. PWIns[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π