Report On Which Producers Worked On Which Segments For WWE Crown Jewel 2021

How well do you think they did in their positions?

The Godfather Reveals Who Came Up With The 'Ho Train'

During a recent interview with the Generation of Wrestling podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather discussed how his signature move ‘The Ho Train’ came about, he credited Shane McMahon fo[...] Oct 30 - During a recent interview with the Generation of Wrestling podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather discussed how his signature move ‘The Ho Train’ came about, he credited Shane McMahon fo[...]

Former WWE Superstar Appears On 'You Bet Your Life' With Jay Leno

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) recently appeared on the comedy game show 'You Bet Your Life' hosted by Jay Leno During the show, they mentioned that he had the shortest WrestleMania m[...] Oct 30 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) recently appeared on the comedy game show 'You Bet Your Life' hosted by Jay Leno During the show, they mentioned that he had the shortest WrestleMania m[...]

Bray Wyatt Is Gearing Up To Speak Out On His WWE Release

Windham Rotunda, better known as WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt is gearing up to speak out on his release from WWE. Windham responded to a Ringside News report which said a well-placed source in WWE claime[...] Oct 30 - Windham Rotunda, better known as WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt is gearing up to speak out on his release from WWE. Windham responded to a Ringside News report which said a well-placed source in WWE claime[...]

WATCH: Sweet Moment Between Becky Lynch And A Young Fan

Meeting our pro wrestling icons can be a nerve-racking and sometimes emotional moment, and one such moment was recently captured at a Becky Lynch meet and greet event. It's clear to see Lynch e[...] Oct 30 - Meeting our pro wrestling icons can be a nerve-racking and sometimes emotional moment, and one such moment was recently captured at a Becky Lynch meet and greet event. It's clear to see Lynch e[...]

Report On Which Producers Worked On Which Segments For WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Fightful Select recently published a list of which producers produced which segments for WWE Crown Jewel this year. You can check it out here: Jason Jordan produced Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg / Man[...] Oct 30 - Fightful Select recently published a list of which producers produced which segments for WWE Crown Jewel this year. You can check it out here: Jason Jordan produced Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg / Man[...]

Rey Mysterio Reveals He Considered Retirement Before Dominik Joined WWE

During a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider WWE veteran, Rey Mysterio revealed that he was thinking about hanging up his mask before Dominik joined the company and gave him a new sense [...] Oct 30 - During a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider WWE veteran, Rey Mysterio revealed that he was thinking about hanging up his mask before Dominik joined the company and gave him a new sense [...]

Renee Paquette Reveals Private Photos Of Her Daughter Have Been Stolen In A Hack

Renee Paquette has revealed on Twitter that her personal Instagram has been hacked and posts photos of her daughter have been stolen. The private Instagram was used by Paquette to post photos of her [...] Oct 30 - Renee Paquette has revealed on Twitter that her personal Instagram has been hacked and posts photos of her daughter have been stolen. The private Instagram was used by Paquette to post photos of her [...]

This Fan Photo With Chris Jericho Will Mess With Your Mind

We all love a photo with our favorite wrestling stars and fans are getting pretty creative about how they present them these days, as seen below from the Chris Jericho Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea me[...] Oct 30 - We all love a photo with our favorite wrestling stars and fans are getting pretty creative about how they present them these days, as seen below from the Chris Jericho Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea me[...]

Moose Announced For NJPW Battle In The Valley

NJPW has announced IMPACT World Champion Moose will go up against Juice Robinson at NJPW Battle in the Valley on November 13 in San Jose, California. Below is the updated card for the event: - [...] Oct 30 - NJPW has announced IMPACT World Champion Moose will go up against Juice Robinson at NJPW Battle in the Valley on November 13 in San Jose, California. Below is the updated card for the event: - [...]

Paul Heyman Got Involved In Dark Match After SmackDown Went Off The Air

The main event of last night's episode of SmackDown on FS1 featured New Day's King Woods and Kofi Kingston defeating The Usos. After the show went off the air, the usual dark main event took, which t[...] Oct 30 - The main event of last night's episode of SmackDown on FS1 featured New Day's King Woods and Kofi Kingston defeating The Usos. After the show went off the air, the usual dark main event took, which t[...]

CM Punk On If He Would Have Returned To Pro Wrestling If AEW Didn't Exist

CM Punk recently spoke with DAZN and was asked if he would have made his return to pro wrestling if AEW didn't exist. CM Punk said: “It’s a great question. One I’ve actually though[...] Oct 30 - CM Punk recently spoke with DAZN and was asked if he would have made his return to pro wrestling if AEW didn't exist. CM Punk said: “It’s a great question. One I’ve actually though[...]

WWE UK Supershow Lineups For November 2021

WWE has announced their United Kingdom Supershow lineups for early November of this year. Wednesday, November 3 – Brighton’s Brighton Centre; Thursday, November 4 – Sheffield’[...] Oct 30 - WWE has announced their United Kingdom Supershow lineups for early November of this year. Wednesday, November 3 – Brighton’s Brighton Centre; Thursday, November 4 – Sheffield’[...]

AEW Rampage (October 29th 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means! This is Rampage! We have an episode tonight filmed after Dynamite in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday and we have 3 matches tonight, each exciting for its own [...] Oct 29 - It's Friday, you know what that means! This is Rampage! We have an episode tonight filmed after Dynamite in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday and we have 3 matches tonight, each exciting for its own [...]

Brock Lesnar Fined $1 Million By WWE

During last week's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar was suspended indefinitely for attacking WWE officials and ring crew, and then delivering an attack to WWE official Adam Pearce with an F5. On to[...] Oct 29 - During last week's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar was suspended indefinitely for attacking WWE officials and ring crew, and then delivering an attack to WWE official Adam Pearce with an F5. On to[...]

WWE SmackDown Results 10/29/21

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/29/2021), Courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" signature airs and then we shoot to the [...] Oct 29 - WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/29/2021), Courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" signature airs and then we shoot to the [...]

Mance Warner Released From MLW Contract

Mance Warner has been released from his MLW contract. SEScoops revealed Warner is gone from the company and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed the news with Warner himself. Warner reque[...] Oct 29 - Mance Warner has been released from his MLW contract. SEScoops revealed Warner is gone from the company and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed the news with Warner himself. Warner reque[...]

Is Charlotte Flair Backstage At Tonight's WWE SmackDown?

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is reportedly backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. PWInsider is reporting that Flair is b[...] Oct 29 - SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is reportedly backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. PWInsider is reporting that Flair is b[...]

AJ Styles Believes Omos Will Be World Champion One Day 'Soon'

On this past Monday's WWE RAW AJ Styles was absent but his tag partner Omos was on the broadcast, costing the Street Profits their match against the Dirty Dawgs and Alpha Academy. During a recent int[...] Oct 29 - On this past Monday's WWE RAW AJ Styles was absent but his tag partner Omos was on the broadcast, costing the Street Profits their match against the Dirty Dawgs and Alpha Academy. During a recent int[...]

PHOTOS: Nixed Alexa Bliss Mask Revealed

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt joined demonic forces in the summer of 2020, after Bliss was attacked by Wyatt’s alter-ego ‘The Fiend.’ Her character seemed to get more and more creepy a[...] Oct 29 - Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt joined demonic forces in the summer of 2020, after Bliss was attacked by Wyatt’s alter-ego ‘The Fiend.’ Her character seemed to get more and more creepy a[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Underwent Successful Surgery Today

We previously reported, WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. In a post on Instagram, Duggan's wife Debra posted that he had suc[...] Oct 29 - We previously reported, WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. In a post on Instagram, Duggan's wife Debra posted that he had suc[...]

Trick Or Street Fight Match Added To Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a “Trick or Street Fight” for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FS1. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs will team up against Happy Corbin a[...] Oct 29 - WWE has announced a “Trick or Street Fight” for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FS1. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs will team up against Happy Corbin a[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Star Backstage At Tonight's WWE SmackDown

IMPACT Wrestling star Petey Williams is reportedly backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown television tapings in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. PWInsider is reporting that Williams is there to try ou[...] Oct 29 - IMPACT Wrestling star Petey Williams is reportedly backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown television tapings in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. PWInsider is reporting that Williams is there to try ou[...]

Jon Moxley Compares Professional Wrestling To The MCU

Jon Moxley was recently a guest on Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha, where he spoke about professional wrestling and compared it to the Marvel Universe in an attempt to sway the opinion of former[...] Oct 29 - Jon Moxley was recently a guest on Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha, where he spoke about professional wrestling and compared it to the Marvel Universe in an attempt to sway the opinion of former[...]

WATCH: Tales From The Road w/ Godfather and Brian Knobbs Trailer

Jung Guns Entertainment is producing a new reality series starring legends The Godfather and Brian Knobbs, documenting their fabled stories from the world of professional wrestling. The series is cal[...] Oct 29 - Jung Guns Entertainment is producing a new reality series starring legends The Godfather and Brian Knobbs, documenting their fabled stories from the world of professional wrestling. The series is cal[...]