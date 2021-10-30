Rey Mysterio Reveals He Considered Retirement Before Dominik Joined WWE

During a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider WWE veteran, Rey Mysterio revealed that he was thinking about hanging up his mask before Dominik joined the company and gave him a new sense of renewal.

"Before my son even stepped in the ring I thought maybe it was time to hang up the mask.” said Mysterio, “Having my son kick off his career gave me a moment of renewal. It was a rebirth."

He added, "I thought I was losing my passion in 2019 and that my career was coming to an end. My son was able to boost my energy and help me keep going."