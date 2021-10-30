Renee Paquette Reveals Private Photos Of Her Daughter Have Been Stolen In A Hack

Renee Paquette has revealed on Twitter that her personal Instagram has been hacked and posts photos of her daughter have been stolen.

The private Instagram was used by Paquette to post photos of her Daughter to friends and family. The account was separate from her public profile.

She tweeted:

"Coolcoolcool i had a PRIVATE IG account for friends and family to see my daughter and someone hacked into the account and now I can’t get back in. Good job stealing pictures of a baby you compete and utter loser"