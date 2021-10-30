Moose Announced For NJPW Battle In The Valley

NJPW has announced IMPACT World Champion Moose will go up against Juice Robinson at NJPW Battle in the Valley on November 13 in San Jose, California.

Below is the updated card for the event:

- Will Ospreay vs. Ren Narita

- Jeff Cobb and TJP vs. Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks

- Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Isaacs) vs. Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Alex Zayne and Alex Coughlin

- Violence Unlimited (Brody King and Chris Dickinson) vs. Stray Dog Army (Bateman and Misterioso)

- Jay White (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii (NEVER Openweight Championship)

- Yuya Uemura vs. Josh Alexander