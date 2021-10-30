CM Punk On If He Would Have Returned To Pro Wrestling If AEW Didn't Exist

CM Punk recently spoke with DAZN and was asked if he would have made his return to pro wrestling if AEW didn't exist.

CM Punk said:

“It’s a great question. One I’ve actually thought about, but I don’t think so.” “It happened at the right time, and timing is everything. There’s a lot of stuff that I had to heal on my own. I’m happy AEW is around now because I really don’t know if I’d have gone there sooner.”

“I’m not so worried about the past. I’m not so worried about the future. I’m worried about the present. That’s where I’m at now. I’m worried about the fans in the building. If they’re having a good time. If they’re going to tell their friends that they had a great time and they’re gonna come back next time. I want to I want to make sure they’re leaving with a giant smile on their face.”