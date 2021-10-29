AEW Rampage (October 29th 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means! This is Rampage! We have an episode tonight filmed after Dynamite in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday and we have 3 matches tonight, each exciting for its own reason! Excalibur is joined on commentary by Taz, Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks so let's get to the wrestling!

Bryan Danielson defeated Eddie Kingston via Submission (16:28) to advance to the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final

As the entrances are made, Eddie Kingston is in a bad mood judging by facial expressions. As we start the match, the crowd are very much split with who they're behind and Eddie wins the first exchange with a chop. Danielson gets on top of the next one with his kicks but Eddie flips it around with more chops until Bryan breaks out and hits Eddie with that running elbow and a Dropkick in the corner to send Eddie to the outside. When Eddie returns for the ring, Danielson shoots for a takedown but Eddie resists and we head back to the corner where strikes are exchanged again but Danielson leads Eddie out with wrist control and then goes after that left arm of Kingston. Kingston fights back with a Kitchen sink and follows it with chops and then we get a headbutt exchange turning to a striking exchange which Eddie gets the better of this time! Eddie hits a Neckbreaker for two and then goes back to the chops as Danielson's chest is turning as red as his trunks. We head to the first break with Eddie firmly in control and the crowd loudly behind him. Eddie dumps Danielson to the outside on the steps but Danielson crawls back in and flips him off which causes Eddie to attack with even more fury as we return to the action from commercial.

Danielson begins to fight back with forearms but Eddie hits a headbutt before Danielson sends Kingston to the outside. Bryan tried to follow up with a Tope but Eddie counters and then hits a Saito Suplex and leaves Bryan for dead. The referee makes a 9 count but Danielson makes it back into the ring, Eddie hits another Suplex and then locks on the Stretch Plum but Bryan makes the ropes. Both men end up on the top turnbuckle and fight atop it until Danielson hits a Superplex and both men stay down. They beat the 10 count and return to a striking exchange which Kingston wins with a Enzuigiri but Danielson comes back with a Roundhouse Kick and delivers his kicks to the kneeling Kingston. He sets up for the Busaiku Knee but Eddie ducks out of it and Danielson beats him down and locks on the Fujiwara Arm Bar which Eddie fights out of with a DDT and we get another double down! Both men beat the count once more and we get the best striking exchange of the match which ends with an Eddie Kingston Uraken and another double down. Eddie tries to crawl over for the pin but Danielson catches him in a Triangle Choke. Eddie can't escape and Bryan attacks him with elbows to the head. Eddie has one last show of defiance as he flips Bryan off but he soon fades and the referee calls for the bell. What. A. Match. Danielson in AEW is a whole different breed! Kingston refuses Danielson's offer of a handshake after the match.

.@MadKing1981 is out! @bryandanielson punches his ticket to the finals of the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament…What a match - Tune in to #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/FKfHP0eiG2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 30, 2021

CM Punk Interview

CM Punk is talking a lot and Eddie Kingston is furious in the background. And he approaches Punk before getting separated by Ruby Soho among others and CM Punk tells him he's unprofessional and asks if he wants to go to sleep again! If we get this match at Full Gear, you can take my money for it twice!

Dante Martin w/ Lio Rush defeated Matt Sydal via Pinfall (11:00)

AEW have been running back a lot of matches recently and these two have a lot to live up to after their first two matches. Dante has Lio in his corner and we're going to find out whether that's a gamechanger for him. Matt stands between Dante and Lio as soon as the match starts and tells him it's between them, not Lio. They shake hands and we get underway with both men evenly matched as expected. There are multiple counters until Matt has Dante down with a hold of his arm. Dante fights back to his feet and we go back to counter wrestling until Dante hits some kind of crazy move in the corner before he gets a Springboard Dropkick and then a second rope Moonsault to the outside as we head to break with Matt Sydal in trouble.

During the break though, Matt manages to flip the momentum and his submission game comes into play as he locks Martin up on the mat in a multitude of ways and attacks him with strikes in-between. When we return, Dante comes back with a Gamengiri but gets rocked with a Backheel kick from Sydal. Sydal continues the attack and nearly wins with a roll up but it's only two. Dante finally fires up and he nearly gets the win with a high stack pin from a Sunset Flip. He hits a Double Foot Stomp from the ground gets another two and then climbs to the top turnbuckle but Sydal catches him up there and hits a Hurricanrana but Dante gets a Crucifix pin and nearly wins it again when Sydal goes after him! Sydal goes for the Lightning Spiral but Dante escapes it and hits his Flipping Stunner. He then goes for his Double Jump Moonsault and finally gets a victory over Matt Sydal at the third time of asking. This was another excellent match.

Dante does it! A huge win for @lucha_angel1 under the guidance of @TheLionelGreen. Tune in to #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/oOZrLbq2al — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 30, 2021

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark tries to talk to Abadon. Abadon groans and spits up blood but offers no words. He tries Britt instead and she calls herself a hardcore legend who will send Abby to hell where she belongs and then Britt will continue to rise. Enough talk, time for the main event!

Does @abadon_AEW have @RealBrittBaker spooked? The MAIN EVENT #TrickOrTreat Match is next! The Trick: No DQ! The Treat: Abadon gets an #AEW Women’s World Title shot if she wins. Tune in to #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/Z7mmUmEgNX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 30, 2021

Britt Baker w/ Rebel & Jamie Hayter defeated Abadon via Pinfall (11:15) in a Trick or Treat No DQ Match

Britt comes out with zombie Rebel and Jamie Hayter and Abadon gets the better of the first exchanges, scaring Britt first before hitting her with a stunner but we go to a very early break as Britt's girls set up a table on the outside. No picture in picture this time so when we come back with Abadon hitting a Senton on Britt with a chair between them. Abadon is in control until Britt hit throws Abadon into a chair wedged in the corner. Both women end up on the apron and Britt hits a swinging Neckbreaker onto the table which doesn't break so Britt tries again with a suplex but the table must be a real one because it won't break! Abadon sits up and gets thumbtacks from under the ring and pours them on the apron and and Abadon puts Britt into them with an Ura-Nage but Britt kicks out twice. Jamie hands Britt a chair and she puts Abadon’s head in the chair and hits a Kerb Stomp but Abadon sits up again! Britt gets her glove on and hits Abadon with a Superkick, fills her mouth with thumbtacks and hits another superkick. Britt gets Abadon in place to get the Lockjaw but is reluctant because Abadon is a biter and she was right to be because Abadon chomps down on Britts fingers. She only escapes because of Jamie Hayter intervening and then Rebel distracts Abadon on the apron. Abadon bites Rebel but gets rolled up by Britt from behind and Britt gets the win! No 5-star classic but this was a lot of fun!

And that's all she wrote for AEW this week and this month! October has been full of entertaining stuff but we're full speed ahead to Full Gear in November! What did you make of tonight's show?