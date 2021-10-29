WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

AEW Rampage (October 29th 2021)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Oct 29, 2021

AEW Rampage (October 29th 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means! This is Rampage! We have an episode tonight filmed after Dynamite in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday and we have 3 matches tonight, each exciting for its own reason! Excalibur is joined on commentary by Taz, Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks so let's get to the wrestling!

Bryan Danielson defeated Eddie Kingston via Submission (16:28) to advance to the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final

As the entrances are made, Eddie Kingston is in a bad mood judging by facial expressions. As we start the match, the crowd are very much split with who they're behind and Eddie wins the first exchange with a chop. Danielson gets on top of the next one with his kicks but Eddie flips it around with more chops until Bryan breaks out and hits Eddie with that running elbow and a Dropkick in the corner to send Eddie to the outside. When Eddie returns for the ring, Danielson shoots for a takedown but Eddie resists and we head back to the corner where strikes are exchanged again but Danielson leads Eddie out with wrist control and then goes after that left arm of Kingston. Kingston fights back with a Kitchen sink and follows it with chops and then we get a headbutt exchange turning to a striking exchange which Eddie gets the better of this time! Eddie hits a Neckbreaker for two and then goes back to the chops as Danielson's chest is turning as red as his trunks. We head to the first break with Eddie firmly in control and the crowd loudly behind him. Eddie dumps Danielson to the outside on the steps but Danielson crawls back in and flips him off which causes Eddie to attack with even more fury as we return to the action from commercial.

Danielson begins to fight back with forearms but Eddie hits a headbutt before Danielson sends Kingston to the outside. Bryan tried to follow up with a Tope but Eddie counters and then hits a Saito Suplex and leaves Bryan for dead. The referee makes a 9 count but Danielson makes it back into the ring, Eddie hits another Suplex and then locks on the Stretch Plum but Bryan makes the ropes. Both men end up on the top turnbuckle and fight atop it until Danielson hits a Superplex and both men stay down. They beat the 10 count and return to a striking exchange which Kingston wins with a Enzuigiri but Danielson comes back with a Roundhouse Kick and delivers his kicks to the kneeling Kingston. He sets up for the Busaiku Knee but Eddie ducks out of it and Danielson beats him down and locks on the Fujiwara Arm Bar which Eddie fights out of with a DDT and we get another double down! Both men beat the count once more and we get the best striking exchange of the match which ends with an Eddie Kingston Uraken and another double down. Eddie tries to crawl over for the pin but Danielson catches him in a Triangle Choke. Eddie can't escape and Bryan attacks him with elbows to the head. Eddie has one last show of defiance as he flips Bryan off but he soon fades and the referee calls for the bell. What. A. Match. Danielson in AEW is a whole different breed! Kingston refuses Danielson's offer of a handshake after the match.

CM Punk Interview

CM Punk is talking a lot and Eddie Kingston is furious in the background. And he approaches Punk before getting separated by Ruby Soho among others and CM Punk tells him he's unprofessional and asks if he wants to go to sleep again! If we get this match at Full Gear, you can take my money for it twice!

Dante Martin w/ Lio Rush defeated Matt Sydal via Pinfall (11:00)

AEW have been running back a lot of matches recently and these two have a lot to live up to after their first two matches. Dante has Lio in his corner and we're going to find out whether that's a gamechanger for him. Matt stands between Dante and Lio as soon as the match starts and tells him it's between them, not Lio. They shake hands and we get underway with both men evenly matched as expected. There are multiple counters until Matt has Dante down with a hold of his arm. Dante fights back to his feet and we go back to counter wrestling until Dante hits some kind of crazy move in the corner before he gets a Springboard Dropkick and then a second rope Moonsault to the outside as we head to break with Matt Sydal in trouble.

During the break though, Matt manages to flip the momentum and his submission game comes into play as he locks Martin up on the mat in a multitude of ways and attacks him with strikes in-between. When we return, Dante comes back with a Gamengiri but gets rocked with a Backheel kick from Sydal. Sydal continues the attack and nearly wins with a roll up but it's only two. Dante finally fires up and he nearly gets the win with a high stack pin from a Sunset Flip. He hits a Double Foot Stomp from the ground gets another two and then climbs to the top turnbuckle but Sydal catches him up there and hits a Hurricanrana but Dante gets a Crucifix pin and nearly wins it again when Sydal goes after him! Sydal goes for the Lightning Spiral but Dante escapes it and hits his Flipping Stunner. He then goes for his Double Jump Moonsault and finally gets a victory over Matt Sydal at the third time of asking. This was another excellent match.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark tries to talk to Abadon. Abadon groans and spits up blood but offers no words. He tries Britt instead and she calls herself a hardcore legend who will send Abby to hell where she belongs and then Britt will continue to rise. Enough talk, time for the main event!

Britt Baker w/ Rebel & Jamie Hayter defeated Abadon via Pinfall (11:15) in a Trick or Treat No DQ Match

Britt comes out with zombie Rebel and Jamie Hayter and Abadon gets the better of the first exchanges, scaring Britt first before hitting her with a stunner but we go to a very early break as Britt's girls set up a table on the outside. No picture in picture this time so when we come back with Abadon hitting a Senton on Britt with a chair between them. Abadon is in control until Britt hit throws Abadon into a chair wedged in the corner. Both women end up on the apron and Britt hits a swinging Neckbreaker onto the table which doesn't break so Britt tries again with a suplex but the table must be a real one because it won't break! Abadon sits up and gets thumbtacks from under the ring and pours them on the apron and and Abadon puts Britt into them with an Ura-Nage but Britt kicks out twice. Jamie hands Britt a chair and she puts Abadon’s head in the chair and hits a Kerb Stomp but Abadon sits up again! Britt gets her glove on and hits Abadon with a Superkick, fills her mouth with thumbtacks and hits another superkick. Britt gets Abadon in place to get the Lockjaw but is reluctant because Abadon is a biter and she was right to be because Abadon chomps down on Britts fingers. She only escapes because of Jamie Hayter intervening and then Rebel distracts Abadon on the apron. Abadon bites Rebel but gets rolled up by Britt from behind and Britt gets the win! No 5-star classic but this was a lot of fun!

And that's all she wrote for AEW this week and this month! October has been full of entertaining stuff but we're full speed ahead to Full Gear in November! What did you make of tonight's show? Let us know in the comments or on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy if you'd prefer. Until Monday, have a great weekend and happy Halloween!


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #aew #aewrampage #bryan danielson #cm punk #eddie kingston #britt baker
https://wrestlr.me/71755/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Oct 29
AEW Rampage (October 29th 2021)
It's Friday, you know what that means! This is Rampage! We have an episode tonight filmed after Dynamite in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday and we [...]
Oct 29 - It's Friday, you know what that means! This is Rampage! We have an episode tonight filmed after Dynamite in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday and we [...]
Oct 29
Brock Lesnar Fined $1 Million By WWE
During last week's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar was suspended indefinitely for attacking WWE officials and ring crew, and then delivering an att[...]
Oct 29 - During last week's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar was suspended indefinitely for attacking WWE officials and ring crew, and then delivering an att[...]
Oct 29
WWE SmackDown Results 10/29/21
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/29/2021), Courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.   The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. [...]
Oct 29 - WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/29/2021), Courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.   The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. [...]
Oct 29
Mance Warner Released From MLW Contract
Mance Warner has been released from his MLW contract. SEScoops revealed Warner is gone from the company and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed[...]
Oct 29 - Mance Warner has been released from his MLW contract. SEScoops revealed Warner is gone from the company and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed[...]
Oct 29
Is Charlotte Flair Backstage At Tonight's WWE SmackDown?
SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is reportedly backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-[...]
Oct 29 - SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is reportedly backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-[...]
Oct 29
AJ Styles Believes Omos Will Be World Champion One Day 'Soon'
On this past Monday's WWE RAW AJ Styles was absent but his tag partner Omos was on the broadcast, costing the Street Profits their match against the D[...]
Oct 29 - On this past Monday's WWE RAW AJ Styles was absent but his tag partner Omos was on the broadcast, costing the Street Profits their match against the D[...]
Oct 29
PHOTOS: Nixed Alexa Bliss Mask Revealed
Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt joined demonic forces in the summer of 2020, after Bliss was attacked by Wyatt’s alter-ego ‘The Fiend.’ [...]
Oct 29 - Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt joined demonic forces in the summer of 2020, after Bliss was attacked by Wyatt’s alter-ego ‘The Fiend.’ [...]
Oct 29
WWE Hall Of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Underwent Successful Surgery Today
We previously reported, WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. In a post on Ins[...]
Oct 29 - We previously reported, WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. In a post on Ins[...]
Oct 29
Trick Or Street Fight Match Added To Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a “Trick or Street Fight” for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FS1. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura [...]
Oct 29 - WWE has announced a “Trick or Street Fight” for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FS1. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura [...]
Oct 29
IMPACT Wrestling Star Backstage At Tonight's WWE SmackDown
IMPACT Wrestling star Petey Williams is reportedly backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown television tapings in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. PWIns[...]
Oct 29 - IMPACT Wrestling star Petey Williams is reportedly backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown television tapings in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. PWIns[...]
Oct 29
Jon Moxley Compares Professional Wrestling To The MCU
Jon Moxley was recently a guest on Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha, where he spoke about professional wrestling and compared it to the Marvel Un[...]
Oct 29 - Jon Moxley was recently a guest on Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha, where he spoke about professional wrestling and compared it to the Marvel Un[...]

Oct 29
WATCH: Tales From The Road w/ Godfather and Brian Knobbs Trailer
Jung Guns Entertainment is producing a new reality series starring legends The Godfather and Brian Knobbs, documenting their fabled stories from the w[...]
Oct 29 - Jung Guns Entertainment is producing a new reality series starring legends The Godfather and Brian Knobbs, documenting their fabled stories from the w[...]
Oct 29
Chris Van Vliet Recalls Getting To Appear In AEW
It's a strange thing when a wrestling interviewer is interviewed by another wrestling interviewer about their appearances in a wrestling promotion, bu[...]
Oct 29 - It's a strange thing when a wrestling interviewer is interviewed by another wrestling interviewer about their appearances in a wrestling promotion, bu[...]
Oct 29
Jim Ross Reveals One Thing He Did That Really Upset Vince McMahon
During the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed the time he upset Vince McMahon the most during his tim[...]
Oct 29 - During the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed the time he upset Vince McMahon the most during his tim[...]
Oct 29
JBL Recalls Vince McMahon Getting Into An Argument With A Pilot
WWE Hall Of Famer JBL reflected on a story where Vince McMahon got into an argument with an airline pilot after being told that weather conditions wer[...]
Oct 29 - WWE Hall Of Famer JBL reflected on a story where Vince McMahon got into an argument with an airline pilot after being told that weather conditions wer[...]
Oct 29
Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown On FS1
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air on FS1 due to MLB World Series coverage on FOX this week. Additionally, there will be two encore presentations [...]
Oct 29 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air on FS1 due to MLB World Series coverage on FOX this week. Additionally, there will be two encore presentations [...]
Oct 29
What's On Tap For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage
A new pre-taped episode of AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT. The episode was filmed this past Wednesday at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts [...]
Oct 29 - A new pre-taped episode of AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT. The episode was filmed this past Wednesday at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts [...]
Oct 29
Jimmy Wang Yang Is Back With WWE
Former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang is now working as a Producer for the company. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that [...]
Oct 29 - Former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang is now working as a Producer for the company. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that [...]
Oct 29
Vince McMahon Reportedly Traveled Back To Saudi Arabia This Week
WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly returned to Saudi Arabia this week for business talks. The WWE CEO and Chairman returned to the United [...]
Oct 29 - WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly returned to Saudi Arabia this week for business talks. The WWE CEO and Chairman returned to the United [...]
Oct 29
Gable Steveson on Roman Reigns: "He's perfect."
During WWE After The Bell, Gable Steveson spoke on some of his dream opponents in WWE. "I'm looking to mix it up with Roman. I really like Roman ri[...]
Oct 29 - During WWE After The Bell, Gable Steveson spoke on some of his dream opponents in WWE. "I'm looking to mix it up with Roman. I really like Roman ri[...]
Oct 29
Mercedes Martinez Goes In-Depth On Behind The Scenes Of Retribution Storyline
During an appearance on the Bell to Belle podcast, Mercedes Martinez spoke about the Retribution faction that she was part of. “To be honest,[...]
Oct 29 - During an appearance on the Bell to Belle podcast, Mercedes Martinez spoke about the Retribution faction that she was part of. “To be honest,[...]
Oct 29
Bill Goldberg Referring To WWE Fans, "I Think I Shut These F***ers Up Finally"
Bill Goldberg recently appeared on the CarCar podcast, where he openly admitted that his career in Saudi Arabia hasn't gone particularly well. "I d[...]
Oct 29 - Bill Goldberg recently appeared on the CarCar podcast, where he openly admitted that his career in Saudi Arabia hasn't gone particularly well. "I d[...]
Oct 29
Keith Lee Talks Naming His Finisher After Dragon Ball Z, Praises T-BAR and Adam Cole
During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Keith Lee spoke about how T-BAR is actually one of his favorite opponents. “Dijak [[...]
Oct 29 - During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Keith Lee spoke about how T-BAR is actually one of his favorite opponents. “Dijak [[...]
Oct 29
WWE Announces Preliminary Court Approval Of Proposed Settlement Amid Lawsuit
Back on April 24th of 2020, WWE got snagged with a lawsuit as shareholders Ryan Merholz and Melvyn Klein filed a lawsuit against World Wrestling Enter[...]
Oct 29 - Back on April 24th of 2020, WWE got snagged with a lawsuit as shareholders Ryan Merholz and Melvyn Klein filed a lawsuit against World Wrestling Enter[...]
Oct 28
Jim Ross Comments On Why Steve Austin’s Movie Career Wasn’t As Big As John Cena and The Rock
During the latest episode of Grilling Jr. AEW announcer Jim Ross responded to a question as to why he thinks Steve Austin’s movie career wasn&rs[...]
Oct 28 - During the latest episode of Grilling Jr. AEW announcer Jim Ross responded to a question as to why he thinks Steve Austin’s movie career wasn&rs[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π