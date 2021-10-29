AJ Styles Believes Omos Will Be World Champion One Day 'Soon'

On this past Monday's WWE RAW AJ Styles was absent but his tag partner Omos was on the broadcast, costing the Street Profits their match against the Dirty Dawgs and Alpha Academy.

During a recent interview with Ring Rules Style discussed their match at Crown Jewel, and Style's said Omos will be WWE Champion/Universal Champion one day soon:

“I think first of all we’re gonna win our (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship) back (at WWE Crown Jewel). Omos and myself can focus on a singles run if we decide. Like you said before He’ll be a champion — WWE Champion/Universal Champion soon. I have no doubt about it,”