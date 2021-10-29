PHOTOS: Nixed Alexa Bliss Mask Revealed

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt joined demonic forces in the summer of 2020, after Bliss was attacked by Wyatt’s alter-ego ‘The Fiend.’

Her character seemed to get more and more creepy as the weeks went on and it has now been revealed that at one stage concept art was drawn up for a potential mask for Bliss to wear on WWE television.

This mask of course never got produced but tattoo artist Kyle A. Scarborough shared the designs for a mask/make-up combo which Bliss would have worn alongside 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.