Trick Or Street Fight Match Added To Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 29, 2021
Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs will team up against Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.
Check out the announcement below:
Spooky season has come early to SmackDown as Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs will take on Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss in a tag team Trick or Street Fight tonight!
The Intercontinental Champion has been a target of Corbin’s ever since he supposedly “stole” his crown to send him into a depressive spiral. But now Corbin is back with a whole new outlook on life and a constant source of comedic relief in Moss, and he intends to repay Nakamura for the pain he inflicted.
Corbin began his revenge plot last week, defeating Nakamura in singles action after the King of Strong Style went to aid his guitar-riffing herald from an attack by Moss. Now Boogs & Nakamura will join forces to wipe the smiles off Corbin and Moss’s faces.
Who will get tricked and who will get treated to a victory? Tune in to SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on FS1 to find out!
