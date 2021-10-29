Trick Or Street Fight Match Added To Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a “Trick or Street Fight” for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FS1.

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs will team up against Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs will take on Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss in a tag team Trick or Street Fight tonight!

The Intercontinental Champion has been a target of Corbin’s ever since he supposedly “stole” his crown to send him into a depressive spiral. But now Corbin is back with a whole new outlook on life and a constant source of comedic relief in Moss, and he intends to repay Nakamura for the pain he inflicted.

Corbin began his revenge plot last week, defeating Nakamura in singles action after the King of Strong Style went to aid his guitar-riffing herald from an attack by Moss. Now Boogs & Nakamura will join forces to wipe the smiles off Corbin and Moss’s faces.

