IMPACT Wrestling Star Backstage At Tonight's WWE SmackDown
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 29, 2021
IMPACT Wrestling star Petey Williams is reportedly backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown television tapings in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
PWInsider is reporting that Williams is there to try out as a producer for the company.
Williams has been working with IMPACT Wrestling in recent months as a producer/agent and worked the recent 2021 Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, as well as this past weekend’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings.
Petey Williams faces off against TJP in an absolute BANGER!| IMPACT! Highlights Sept 16, 2021
https://wrestlr.me/71746/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 29
Oct 29 - Mance Warner has been released from his MLW contract. SEScoops revealed Warner is gone from the company and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed[...]
Oct 29
Oct 29 - SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is reportedly backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-[...]
Oct 29
Oct 29 - On this past Monday's WWE RAW AJ Styles was absent but his tag partner Omos was on the broadcast, costing the Street Profits their match against the D[...]
Oct 29
Oct 29 - Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt joined demonic forces in the summer of 2020, after Bliss was attacked by Wyatt’s alter-ego ‘The Fiend.’ [...]
Oct 29
Oct 29 - We previously reported, WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. In a post on Ins[...]
Oct 29
Oct 29 - WWE has announced a “Trick or Street Fight” for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FS1. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura [...]
Oct 29
Oct 29 - IMPACT Wrestling star Petey Williams is reportedly backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown television tapings in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. PWIns[...]
Oct 29
Oct 29 - Jon Moxley was recently a guest on Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha, where he spoke about professional wrestling and compared it to the Marvel Un[...]
Oct 29
Oct 29 - Jung Guns Entertainment is producing a new reality series starring legends The Godfather and Brian Knobbs, documenting their fabled stories from the w[...]
Oct 29
Oct 29 - It's a strange thing when a wrestling interviewer is interviewed by another wrestling interviewer about their appearances in a wrestling promotion, bu[...]
Oct 29
Oct 29 - During the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed the time he upset Vince McMahon the most during his tim[...]
Oct 29
Oct 29 - WWE Hall Of Famer JBL reflected on a story where Vince McMahon got into an argument with an airline pilot after being told that weather conditions wer[...]
Oct 29
Oct 29 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air on FS1 due to MLB World Series coverage on FOX this week. Additionally, there will be two encore presentations [...]
Oct 29
Oct 29 - A new pre-taped episode of AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT. The episode was filmed this past Wednesday at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts [...]
Oct 29 Jimmy Wang Yang Is Back With WWE Former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang is now working as a Producer for the company. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that [...]
Oct 29 - Former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang is now working as a Producer for the company. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that [...]
Oct 29
Oct 29 - WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly returned to Saudi Arabia this week for business talks. The WWE CEO and Chairman returned to the United [...]
Oct 29
Oct 29 - During WWE After The Bell, Gable Steveson spoke on some of his dream opponents in WWE. "I'm looking to mix it up with Roman. I really like Roman ri[...]
Oct 29
Oct 29 - During an appearance on the Bell to Belle podcast, Mercedes Martinez spoke about the Retribution faction that she was part of. “To be honest,[...]
Oct 29
Oct 29 - Bill Goldberg recently appeared on the CarCar podcast, where he openly admitted that his career in Saudi Arabia hasn't gone particularly well. "I d[...]
Oct 29
Oct 29 - During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Keith Lee spoke about how T-BAR is actually one of his favorite opponents. “Dijak [[...]
Oct 29
Oct 29 - Back on April 24th of 2020, WWE got snagged with a lawsuit as shareholders Ryan Merholz and Melvyn Klein filed a lawsuit against World Wrestling Enter[...]
Oct 28
Oct 28 - During the latest episode of Grilling Jr. AEW announcer Jim Ross responded to a question as to why he thinks Steve Austin’s movie career wasn&rs[...]
Oct 28
Oct 28 - Tony Schiavone is of the belief AEW will have its own streaming service by the end of 2022. During his AdFreeShows podcast, Schiavone discussed the t[...]
Oct 28
Oct 28 - The live viewership numbers for this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite (October 27) is in and it reveals the viewership increased significantly for the sh[...]
Oct 28 IMPACT Wrestling Results 10/28/21 IMPACT On AXS TV returns tonight with the fallout from their biggest pay-per-view event of the year -- Bound For Glory 2021, courtesy of our live cove[...]
Oct 28 - IMPACT On AXS TV returns tonight with the fallout from their biggest pay-per-view event of the year -- Bound For Glory 2021, courtesy of our live cove[...]