Jon Moxley Compares Professional Wrestling To The MCU

Jon Moxley was recently a guest on Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha, where he spoke about professional wrestling and compared it to the Marvel Universe in an attempt to sway the opinion of former UFC Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate.

"Yeah, you'll watch a wrist lock or a figure-four or a chokeslam or something that's completely fake and you just won't be able to wrap your brain around that people are buying that this is real. What you have to understand is this isn't like in the 60s or 70s when they were actually trying to fool people into thinking this is real, and bad guys and good guys can ride in the same car or be seen at the bar together, right. The business was very protected and you're actually trying to fool people into thinking these are real fights. That is not the case in 2021. There's real fighting, which is what you do, and there's this.

Fans are very, very passionate about it. Nobody's being fooled into thinking they're watching a legitimate thing. That's a completely separate sport now in 2021. What it is, it's like the Marvel Universe for instance, right? In real life, nobody can shoot fucking spider webs out of their fingers, or whatever, you know, but in the Marvel Universe, there's a guy who can and that's accepted and you know that. So when he shoots somebody in the face with a spider web, Spider-Man, you totally accept it. You have to understand the universe and then once you accept that, okay, this is like this fictional universe we're living in, then you're into it."