Jim Ross Reveals One Thing He Did That Really Upset Vince McMahon
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 29, 2021
During the most recent episode of his
Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed the time he upset Vince McMahon the most during his time with the company and revealed it was nothing he said or did on screen, but something he put up on social media:
“I tweeted out the death of Jay Strongbow, and Vince got extremely irate about that because Strongbow and Vince were long-time buddies, very close, and he wanted to be the one to do it.”
“Of course the phone says the name VKM [Vincent Kennedy McMahon]… oh sh*t. And, man, he gave me no chance to say I’m sorry. He was very hurt and I felt very badly that I did that. I didn’t know it was gonna have that kind of an impact, so that was the strongest [negative reaction] I ever got.”
